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Home insurance premium revenue rose 59% from 2021 to 2025, more than twice the 28% increase in claims payouts
U.S. home insurers took in an estimated $113 billion in excess underwriting profit from 2021 through 2025, according to a new report from Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund, Revolving Door Project, and Public Citizen.
Drawing on data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the report, Home Insurers Are Ripping People Off Amid the Climate Crisis, shows soaring insurance costs cannot be fully explained by rising climate impacts, increased cost of reinsurance, or construction costs. Excessive industry spending on overhead like executive compensation, advertising, and shareholder dividends, and record high profits are also to blame for climbing insurance prices. Meanwhile, insurers are aggressively denying and delaying claims, leaving homeowners without the protection they paid for. The report also highlights at the state level how much climate adaptation could be paid for with the industry’s ill-gotten gains.
Key Findings
“Home insurers are simultaneously overcharging and short-changing households as the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis intensifies,” said Kenny Stancil, deputy research director at the Revolving Door Project. “Relentlessly hiking rates and denying ever more claims has enabled insurance companies to generate billions of dollars in excess underwriting income, which they waste on lavish CEO pay packages and endless ads, and funnel into financial markets to boost investment returns for shareholders. Public officials must use every tool at their disposal to curb industry profiteering and insist that these ill-gotten gains be used instead to help communities adapt to increasingly frequent and severe weather.”
“Insurance companies are maximizing profits by raising rates, withdrawing from communities, and closing a staggering number of claims without payment,” said Elyse Schupak, policy advocate with Public Citizen’s Climate Program. “After spending years pointing to climate change and rising disaster costs to justify offering policyholders less protection at a higher price, the insurance industry is reaping record profits. Insurance companies preach about protecting households, but the numbers reveal that the industry is actively padding its bottom line at their expense.
“Families are paying too much for home insurance and getting less back when climate disasters strike. In 2025, insurers paid just 55 cents in claims for every dollar they collected in premiums, far below the historical average of 70 to 80 cents in the 1990s,” said Alex Martin, climate finance policy director at Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund. “Insurance regulators and policymakers at every level of government should take action now to stop families from being forced to pay more for less.”
Along with these findings, the report also includes policy recommendations that prioritize climate adaptation and transparency for consumers: Strengthening oversight of insurer rate increases and considering loss ratio trends, requiring insurers to invest in and reward climate resilience, and increasing transparency over insurer underwriting, pricing, and claim decisions are among the report recommendations to address the industry’s profiteering.
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
"If you want to see what the dehumanization of Palestinian journalists and the permission given to exterminate them looks like, look no further than this NYT editorial," said one media critic.
The New York Times Editorial Board is facing criticism over an editorial published Wednesday examining “threats to the press” worldwide, which inexplicably lacked any mention of Israel, the country that has been responsible for the majority of journalist and media worker killings worldwide since 2023.
The unsigned editorial says that in recent years, “the press has become a frequent target of dictators and aspiring autocrats,” citing efforts by authoritarian regimes to shut down critical news outlets, investigate and prosecute journalists, and enact new laws that restrict reporting on sensitive political matters.
Alex Skopic, an associate editor at Current Affairs Magazine, marveled that in the editorial, “Russia, Egypt, Bangladesh, and India are called out by name, but not Israel.”
Making the omission even more glaring was the piece's mention of the fact that "129 journalists and media workers were killed last year," without mention of the fact that, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which the Times itself cited as the source of the statistic, 86 of them—more than two-thirds—were killed by Israel, mostly in Gaza.
According to CPJ’s global tally, Israel has been responsible for most journalist and media worker killings worldwide since 2023, when its genocidal war on Gaza began following Hamas’ October 7 attacks.
As of September 24, CPJ reported that Israeli forces had killed at least 241 journalists and media workers, including 189 who were killed in Gaza. Others were killed in Israeli attacks on Yemen, Lebanon, and Iran. These killings made 2024 and 2025 the two deadliest years for journalists worldwide since CPJ began tracking such deaths in 1992.
The organization has called Israel’s attacks on journalists since 2023 “the deadliest and most deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists” it has ever documented. It has identified dozens of cases in which Israeli forces appear to have deliberately killed journalists and media workers in retaliation for their reporting.
In April, CPJ cited drone strikes suggesting precise targeting and attacks on journalists visibly marked as members of the press. It also documented Israeli authorities’ practice of labeling journalists “terrorists” without substantiating the allegations.
The New York Times Editorial Board has not responded to Common Dreams’ request for comment on why Wednesday's editorial omitted Israel.
It is unclear which members of the board wrote and edited the piece. David Leonhardt, who became the board’s leader in 2025, has frequently defended Israel’s actions in Gaza even as human rights organizations have said its conduct amounted to genocide.
In October 2023, writing in the Times’ morning newsletter, Leonhardt asserted that “Hamas is responsible for many of the civilian deaths” caused by Israeli attacks. The following month, discussing Israel’s attack on Al-Shifa Hospital, he argued that “there may be no way” for Israel to both eliminate Hamas and minimize civilian casualties. In January 2024—after more than 25,000 Palestinians had been killed and about 63,000 injured in just three months, including scores of women and children—Leonhardt suggested that the decline in the daily death toll showed that Israel “has responded to international pressure in ways that suggest its harshest critics are wrong to accuse it of wanting to maximize civilian deaths.”
This is a powerful and necessary editorial from the NYT about threats to press freedom around the world but it is genuinely weird that Israel doesn’t get name-checked given that two thirds of the journalists killed last year were killed by the IDF. www.nytimes.com/2026/11/18/o...
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— Jameel Jaffer (@jameeljaffer.bsky.social) November 18, 2026 at 9:37 AM
Wednesday's editorial has been met with criticism from journalists and media critics, including Jameel Jaffer, the executive director of Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute.
"This is a powerful and necessary editorial from the NYT about threats to press freedom around the world," Jaffer wrote on social media. "But it is genuinely weird that Israel doesn’t get name-checked given that two-thirds of the journalists killed last year were killed by the [Israel Defense Forces]."
He also questioned the editorial’s use of the “passive voice” to describe journalists’ deaths, adding that “Israel is able to continue killing journalists precisely because there are no consequences for it—not even a mention in an editorial like this.”
“If you want to see what the dehumanization of Palestinian journalists and the permission given to exterminate them looks like, look no further than this NYT editorial,” wrote Sana Saeed, a journalist and media critic who spent a decade at AJ+, whose parent company, Al Jazeera, has seen several of its employees killed by Israeli forces in recent years.
“No other country has made this world as unsafe for journalists as much as Israel has. The numbers alone are a testament to this,” she added. “Palestinian journalists simply do not exist, and their murderers are unnamed and forgiven.”
Others noted the article's omission of Israel's attacks on journalists was part of a broader trend. Days earlier, Assal Rad, a researcher at the Media Integrity Center, had flagged a similar omission in an editorial by The Guardian. Under the headline “Authoritarians target journalism because it matters,” the board described attacks on journalists by officials in Egypt, Russia, and the US without mentioning Israel.
Like the Times, The Guardian reported that 129 journalists and media workers were killed in 2025 without telling readers that Israel was responsible for two-thirds of those deaths.
"Elon is absolutely MAGA—since core of Trump's MAGA politics is transactional deals with authoritarians around the world," said one critic.
Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday tried to back off his support for President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement despite being the single biggest funder of the president and his Republican Party over the last two election cycles.
In an interview conducted at the New York Times' DealBook Summit, Musk said he felt "pretty foolish" for spending hundreds of millions of dollars this year in a failed attempt to help Republicans maintain their majorities in the US Congress.
The SpaceX CEO, who has regularly been photographed wearing MAGA hats, also insisted that he is "not MAGA."
Elon Musk claims he’s “not MAGA” https://t.co/3hZZQgSPaN
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 19, 2026
"I’m not sure what MAGA means," Musk said, "but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that."
Musk is estimated to have spent more than $440 million during the 2026 midterm election cycle, nearly half of which was dedicated to a US Senate race in Texas where Republican Ken Paxton lost to Sen.-elect James Talarico (D-Texas) by 12 points.
Critics of Musk were quick to brush off his attempt to rebrand himself as a political moderate.
"Yeah sure," wrote Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) in response to the Musk interview, "but we’re still investigating you, Elon."
Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) expressed a similar sentiment.
"You are still getting a subpoena," he informed Musk.
Journalist Nathan Newman slammed the Times for continuing to "normalize [Musk's] evil" by letting him try to whitewash his past misdeeds without any pushback.
"Elon is absolutely MAGA—since core of Trump's MAGA politics is transactional deals with authoritarians around the world," Newman wrote. "This is the man who led effort to gut USAID and help murder millions around the world as food and medicine was cut off."
Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, slapped away Musk's overture, arguing that the only appropriate response to the tech mogul is to "investigate," "prosecute," and "imprison."
In an analysis published Wednesday, Gizmodo reporter Matt Novak argued that Musk's abrupt about face was entirely about self-preservation, pointing out that the SpaceX CEO once had a friendly relationship with former President Barack Obama.
People like Musk, Novak explained, "just want to acquire more money and more control over our lives" and "most of them don’t actually care that much if the politician they’re glad-handing has a D or an R next to their name."
"None of these guys are going to change who they are," Novake added. "But their marketing materials could be altered dramatically as they try to pretend they didn’t spend the past two years kissing Trump’s ass."
The term "fossil fuels" did not appear in the draft, released one day before the conference is set to close.
The latest draft of the cover decision released Thursday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye asserts that negotiators aim to keep the goal of limiting planetary heating to 1.5°C "within reach."
Less clear is how leaders plan to do that, considering all mentions of transitioning away from fossil fuel energy—and even the term "fossil fuels"—were eliminated from the draft that was published with one day to go until the summit's close.
Language regarding the “transition away from fossil fuels," which scientists and energy experts have long agreed is imperative in order to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above preindustrial temperatures, had been included in the 18-page draft that was released Monday.
In the document released Thursday, negotiators instead pledged a “transition towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development," and called for "concrete solutions to accelerate" that less ambitious transition.
They wrote that the goal of keeping "1.5° within reach" and limiting the overshoot remained, "recognizing that countries will take different pathways and solutions."
The draft did not appear compatible with multiple reports that have been released by United Nations agencies in recent weeks, warning that countries must take action to rapidly reduce fossil fuel emissions in order to have any hope of ensuring an overshoot of the 1.5°C threshold—now considered to be inevitable—is only temporary.
Climate Action Tracker released an analysis last week emphasizing that "a transition away from fossil fuels" is a key lever "that could cut emissions at the speed and urgency needed to follow" a pathway aligned with the Paris Agreement of 2015, which identified and secured commitments regarding the 1.5°C threshold.
Advocates were dismayed not only by the absence of any mention of fossil fuels, but also by the inclusion of carbon capture and storage (CCS) "and other unscientific and costly carbon removal technologies," which experts warn would undermine the energy transition.
Jasper Inventor, who has led Greenpeace's delegation at COP31, told The Guardian that the new draft "dangerously adds the option of a carbon capture and storage target to the mix" in a move that was "profoundly unacceptable."
“The [United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] process has never had such a target and anything that provides a way for the fossil fuel industry to keep polluting the climate would be a profound backwards step at a time when climate impacts are rapidly worsening," Inventor said.
At last year's summit in Belém, Brazil, more than 500 lobbyists promoting carbon capture, which has been called "a lifeline for fossil fuels," gained access to the negotiations, and Romain Ioualalen, global policy lead at Oil Change International, said the text released Thursday once again had "the fingerprints of fossil fuel interests all over it."
"Governments have managed to remove almost everything that would actually signal countries are serious about phasing out fossil fuels," said Ioualalen. "Instead they’re playing sycophant to the fossil fuel industry, leaving the door wide open for failed technologies like CCS and more fossil gas. The crucial call to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels is so diluted it might as well be absent."
Advocates also noted that the new text proposed a launch of an “Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance” initiative—a reference to next year's conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia—but no longer mentioned the figure of $120 billion needed for climate finance for the Global South by 2035—"the bare minimum rich countries should have committed to in Antalya," according to 350.org.
Andreas Sieber, head of political strategy for 350.org, said the conference is "on the brink of an outrageous and utterly embarrassing lack of leadership by the COP31 presidencies," held this year by Türkiye and Australia. "Rich countries’ failure on finance is a historic disgrace. They expect developing countries to shoulder the costs of a global transition while refusing to provide the means to deliver it. This is not a failure of technical negotiations. It is a shameless abdication of political responsibility. If this is where COP31 lands, history will remember it as a summit where those entrusted with leadership chose the comfort of inaction over the courage to confront reality.”
A target of ensuring that 35% of energy is derived from electricity by 2035 remained in the draft on Thursday, but was listed as a "voluntary" option countries can take "in accordance with their national circumstances and development priorities."
Rukiya Khamis, East Africa lead for 350.org, said that "electrification that masquerades as green yet opens the door to more fossil fuel use is not what we came here for."
"Africa needs to electrify with renewables to keep people safe, lower bills, and create green jobs and industries," said Khamis. "We cannot build this future on crumbs thrown by rich polluting nations. Governments are spending around $1 trillion on fossil fuel subsidies. But at COP31 they have only pledged $50 million for adaptation, and the draft text delays agreeing on a baseline for tripling adaptation finance with yet another process. If that isn’t fixed, Ethiopia will be left to clean up the mess that rich nations, particularly European nations, made in Antalya by blocking climate finance."
"Developing countries and frontline communities don’t need another process, they need the money," Khamis added. "COP31 must set the baseline now and get it delivered. Anything less is a cruel injustice and an insult we will not accept.”
The draft was released a day after Juan Carlos Navarro, Panama's environment minister, warned that negotiators at the meeting were "being held hostage by the petroleum mafia" and had been "stricken by Stockholm disease."
"We are being held hostage by the petroleum mafia," says @juancanavarro. https://t.co/CEgPrdCy3k
— Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative (@fossiltreaty) November 18, 2026
"They are so smart that they have convinced us that they are actually doing this for our own good," said Navarro. "They destroy our planet for our own good. They destroy nature to help us... We must look forward, tell the truth, and act with urgency in our own national interest."
Navarro, leading Panama's delegation, wrote a letter Thursday to the COP31 presidencies saying the country would block any outcome of the talks that does not meet its demands. The final agreement out of the meeting must be unanimous.
"While we listen to endless oratory, the planet is being destroyed," said Navarro, who has pushed for a cap on oil production. "Outside this room and this conference, the world needs and expects radical change from us, and we are not delivering it... Accordingly, I inform you that Panama will not join any consensus, and will formally object in the closing plenaries, to the adoption of any decision that does not lead to an outcome satisfactory to our principles and our values.”
“Panama will not lend its name to an outcome that continues to ignore and attempts to excuse each nation’s individual responsibility," he added, "and by so doing prolongs and worsens the crisis."
"It is no longer—from a political point of view, from a policy point of view—good enough to tinker around the edges," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
US Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that he intends to push "very aggressively" for Medicare for All legislation in the new Congress, when the progressive senator is set to take charge of the chamber's Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.
"The word is getting out that it is no longer—from a political point of view, from a policy point of view—good enough to tinker around the edges," Sanders (I-Vt.) said during a news conference outlining his legislative agenda, which also includes a $20-an-hour federal minimum wage and the pro-union Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. "Increasingly, the American people and elected officials understand that the current healthcare system is broken."
Sanders emphasized that he supports rolling back the unprecedented Medicaid cuts that President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans enacted last year, as well as helping those suffering from massive Affordable Care Act premium increases.
But the senator said that "restoring the status quo to pre-Trump" would be wholly inadequate. According to a report published Wednesday by the Center for Economic and Policy Research, around 16 million American workers were uninsured before Trump and the GOP pushed their budget measure through Congress in the summer of 2025.
"I want it on the floor," Sanders said of his Medicare for All bill, which would transition the US to a single-payer healthcare system over a four-year period.
The Senate HELP Committee, which Sanders will chair in the new Congress, does not have jurisdiction over Medicare. But the Senate Finance Committee does, and that panel will be led by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)—a cosponsor of Sanders' Medicare for All bill.
Wyden said last week that he and Sanders are "aligned on their efforts to move the party toward Medicare for All," according to STAT.
In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Sanders said that a country in which every person is guaranteed comprehensive health coverage as a right "is no longer a utopian vision."
"This is where the American people are," the senator said.
A KFF poll released ahead of the November midterms found that 66% of Americans support a Medicare for All system, and voters demonstrated that support earlier this month by electing a slew of Medicare for All backers to Congress—from Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Troy Jackson in Maine to Melat Kiros in Colorado.
“I think the election, in my opinion, was a crying out for fundamental change in the way the government does business and the absolute need to protect a struggling working class,” said Sanders. “I think this is a time to bring about very significant changes in policies so that we can actually improve the lives of working families.”
Neither the current leader of the Senate Democratic caucus, Chuck Schumer (NY), nor House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY)—whose caucus nominated him on Wednesday to be the next House speaker—support Medicare for All, but both have said they back incremental changes such as lowering Medicare's eligibility age.
Sanders said during his news conference on Wednesday that he was "very pleased" to see Jeffries express support for lowering Medicare's eligibility age, expanding coverage to kids, and adding dental, vision, and hearing benefits. Sanders described that step as "the first year" of his Medicare for All plan.
"I want to see that passed as soon as possible," said the Vermont senator.
"Our governments must not reward corporations that undermine democracy, exploit workers, or erode public trust."
A coalition of dozens of labor unions is calling on governments to stop giving new contracts to Amazon, citing the tech giant's "long and well-documented record of violating workers’ fundamental rights."
In an open letter published Thursday, the unions representing workers across the globe warn of "the growing dependence of our governments on Amazon.com, Inc. and its subsidiary, Amazon Web Services (AWS)," which they say "is fundamentally inconsistent with the shared democratic values of our countries."
"Around the world, the company has repeatedly and aggressively suppressed union organizing, engaging in union-busting tactics whenever workers attempt to organize," the letter states. "Despite this, our governments continue to award Amazon billions in public contracts for cloud computing services underpinning critical public infrastructure."
The unions then call on governments to reform their public procurement processes "to require respect for workers' fundamental rights as a mandatory contract eligibility," while also building enforcement mechanisms "to exclude companies that violate workers' rights" from receiving future public contracts.
"Our governments must not reward corporations that undermine democracy, exploit workers, or erode public trust," the letter concludes. "Public funds should advance public values, not subsidize union busting or deepen our digital dependency on unaccountable corporate power."
Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union and a signatory of the letter, slammed governments for turning a blind eye to Amazon's actions even as it "shuts down warehouses, busts unions, and tries to get labor laws struck down."
"Governments set the rules for who gets public money," said Hoffman. "They can require that companies respect workers’ right to organize and bargain, and they should start with the biggest contractor that refuses to."
Other signatories of the Amazon letter include Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail Wholesale Department Store Union; Milton Jones, international president of the United Food and Commercial Workers; Claude Cummings Jr., president of Communications Workers of America; Sean O’Brien, president of the Teamsters; April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union; and Jonathan Smith, president of the American Postal Workers Union.
"After everything our people have endured, this moment gives us renewed hope for justice, dignity, and a better future," said one Rohingya refugee.
In a historic ruling, the International Court of Justice on Thursday found Myanmar's government responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority during its brutal military campaign in 2017.
It is the first time in the ICJ's 80-year history that it has found a state responsible for committing genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention, with the court ruling in a 9-6 vote that "the only reasonable inference that can explain Myanmar’s actions is an intention to destroy a substantial part" of the Rohingya population.
ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said the court found that during Myanmar's military campaign that began in northern Rakhine State in August 2017, "security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers.”
In the case brought by the West African nation of The Gambia, the court found that the evidence supported UN investigators’ estimate that at least 10,000 Rohingya were killed, including women and children. It also showed soldiers committed widespread rape and sexual violence. The ICJ additionally found that Rohingya villages were systematically burned and destroyed while neighboring villages belonging to other ethnic groups were spared. In all, more than 700,000 Rohingya were forced to flee into neighboring Bangladesh.
The court ordered Myanmar to investigate, prosecute, and punish suspects, and enact laws implementing the Genocide Convention to prevent future violations. It also ordered the country to facilitate the voluntary return of displaced Rohingya, help locate missing people, return or replace lost or damaged property, provide rehabilitation for victims, and ensure protection against discrimination. Myanmar must also compensate the Rohingya for harm done with an amount to be determined later, the ICJ said.
The ruling was celebrated by human rights advocates. Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard called it "a historic and authoritative recognition of the atrocities committed against the Rohingya and a rare moment of justice for survivors, victims and their families."
She said the ruling "must serve as a wake-up call to the international community" and "must not simply be ignored," especially since those who committed the atrocities are still in positions of power.
“The man who oversaw a campaign of crimes against humanity and other crimes under international law against the Rohingya, the former head of the armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, is now Myanmar’s president following engineered elections," she said. "Governments should not welcome him on the international stage, especially as grave violations continue unchecked inside Myanmar. Instead, they should stop any transfer of all weapons, security and surveillance equipment, and military and security assistance to Myanmar."
Maria Elena Vignoli, senior international justice counsel at Human Rights Watch, said that in addition to being a "long-awaited recognition of the suffering the Rohingya have endured from Myanmar’s military," it also "provides a significant precedent for victims of genocide, and other grave crimes, across the world in their own quest for justice.”
Nimer Sultany, a law professor at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, said the ruling had massive implications for the December 2023 genocide case brought before the ICJ against Israel over its military campaign in Gaza.
"The court's application of the law to the facts in Myanmar makes it highly likely it will reach a similar conclusion in the case of Israel, given the scale of its crimes in Gaza," he said, adding that the ruling "breathes new life into the Genocide Convention."
Amid systematic attacks against international law led by the Trump administration, which has waged war on institutions such as the International Criminal Court (ICC), Antonio Guterres, the United Nations secretary-general, said the ruling against Myanmar "is a demonstration of international justice & a reaffirmation that impunity for such horrific acts must not stand."
While the ICJ's rulings are legally binding, it has no independent means of compelling Myanmar to comply.
University of Manitoba law professor and genocide scholar Kjell Anderson argued that while the ruling "will not immediately change the situation on the ground," it may help to "mobilize attention and support for the Rohingya."
"This should also help to create some moral clarity for states in the region—like Malaysia, Thailand, India, and China—that are cozying up to the Myanmar government, and, in some cases, sending Rohingya back into a tremendously dangerous situation."
Anderson shared a message he received from a Rohingya friend living in the Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh.
"Today is a deeply emotional and historic day for the Rohingya," they said. "After everything our people have endured, this moment gives us renewed hope for justice, dignity, and a better future and return to the homeland."
The rapid data center build-out represents the "nail in the coffin for the planet’s life support systems," said one expert.
With the US and China turning to fossil fuels to power the data centers that the countries are pushing to rapidly build, the International Energy Agency said in its annual World Energy Outlook on Thursday that planet-heating emissions from the facilities are projected to rise by 70% by 2030.
The two countries are not alone in pushing for the expansion of massive data centers, which require large amounts of energy to operate and cool continuously running servers.
But the IEA noted that in the European Union, developers are expected to use renewable energy for about 70% of their data center needs by 2030. In Canada, the agency identified plans for 11 gigawatts of gas generation to power data centers over the next four years, and in the rest of the world, developers are expected to use gas plants for their energy needs with a combined capacity of just 4 gigawatts.
Developers in the US, meanwhile, currently have plans for about 180 gigawatts of new gas-fired plants to power their data centers, and the country is expected to rely on gas for about 60% of its electricity needs for the facilities.
In China, about half of data centers' electricity will come from coal-fired plants by the end of the decade.
The IEA's report was released a day after 14 Democrats in the US Congress joined Republicans in advancing the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), a key permitting reform bill that would speed up fossil fuel projects and artificial intelligence data centers by limiting environmental reviews.
Christopher Wright, a professor at the University of Sydney and author of Organizing Responses to Climate Change, said the IEA report showed that the rapid data center build-out represents the "nail in the coffin for the planet’s life support systems."
The report was released as world leaders continued negotiations at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, where campaigners, scientists, and policymakers have demanded a final agreement that includes concrete commitments to phase out the emissions that are projected to explode due to data centers.
The Climate Action Tracker said last week that without decisive action to slash fossil fuel emissions, the planet is headed for an "irrevocable overshoot" of the 1.5°C limit set by the Paris climate agreement in 2015. UN agencies have also warned in recent weeks that avoiding at least a temporary overshoot of the threshold is no longer possible, and drawing down fossil fuel emissions is now needed to ensure the breach is only temporary.
Following the disruption to world energy markets by the Iran War started by Israel and the US earlier this year, IEA executive director Fatih Birol said Thursday that he does not "see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before."
Policy decisions, suggested the IEA, including those regarding how to power artificial intelligence and data centers, will determine the world's energy and climate future.
"Anyone holding a broad index fund will likely own this company within weeks of its listing, whether or not they ever decide to buy a single share."
With the artificial intelligence giant Anthropic set to make its record-shattering debut on the public market on Thursday, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other critics of the AI industry warned that the company's IPO brings systemic risks to the global financial system—on top of the grave threats posed by its technology.
"Anthropic is planning to IPO even as the company warns of 'existential risks to humanity' and fails to answer for the potential threats to Americans' retirements and the entire financial system if this IPO goes awry," Warren (D-Mass.), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said in a statement Wednesday. "Meanwhile, Trump's regulators are asleep at the switch."
Warren called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to urgently "protect investors" and demanded that Congress "act quickly to put in place safeguards on advanced AI development."
The senator's statement came after Anthropic announced that it raised a record $81.3 billion for its IPO, surpassing the $75 billion raised by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Anthropic said it would price its shares at $83 each, putting the AI giant's valuation above $1.5 trillion.
Evan LeFlore, director of AI, innovation, and economic opportunity at Better Markets, noted that "anyone holding a broad index fund will likely own this company within weeks of its listing, whether or not they ever decide to buy a single share."
"They deserve to know what they are being handed," said LeFlore. "The money in this industry is moving in a circle, and every American has a stake in understanding that. The companies that sell Anthropic its computing power are also buying its stock, and Anthropic spends that money straight back with them. Each lap around the circle gets booked as revenue and treated as proof that the demand is real. This reaches well beyond the people who buy shares."
"A broad index fund already holds the suppliers on the other side of these deals, so millions of Americans are on every side of this circle without having chosen any of it, and the build-out driving it is financed substantially with debt," LeFlore added. "If the demand turns out to be thinner than the revenue suggests, the losses will not stay inside the AI industry.”
A recent report authored by experts at the Open Markets Institute and the Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund warned that the AI boom "represents one of the largest speculative frenzies in history."
"The risk is rising that AI companies will be unable to meet their fast-growing debt obligations," the report stated. "Regardless of where market stress originates, the industry’s extensive circular financial arrangements mean that turmoil could easily spread and devastate the entire tech sector."
Anthropic's stock market debut comes amid broad and intensifying fears about the far-reaching threats of advancements in AI technology. Anthropic, led by CEO Dario Amodei, has warned that AI models could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity," and the company claims to be committed to safety—a commitment that many AI industry insiders have disputed.
"Neither company is acting responsibly," Jacob Coxon, an AI researcher, said of OpenAI and Anthropic after resigning from his position at the latter company in September. "They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.”
A statement released Wednesday by a broad coalition of AI safety advocates, legal experts, and scientists observes that Anthropic warns "recursively self-improving AI could concentrate power and escape human control, yet races to build it first."
"The company uses safety branding to court investors, employees, and the public—even as it has quietly weakened its safety pledges and lobbied for self-serving regulation," the statement reads. "Anthropic is not a safe AI company, and we must reject its reckless attempt to amass power in the name of the greater good."
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who is running to lead the Senate Democratic caucus in the new Congress, said Wednesday that Anthropic's IPO highlights "how AI’s rapid development is great for the billionaire class but extremely dangerous for humanity."
"We need to act now to address these risks, hold AI companies accountable, and protect the American people," the senator said.
"This visit is also a PR opportunity for Hegseth following the impeachment attempt and ahead of his congressional appearance," said one former diplomat, anticipating "a US military base in Caracas soon."
While Colombia's right-wing government on Wednesday rejected joint military operations with the United States, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a sweeping deal with authorities in Venezuela—and bragged about American forces invading that country in January to abduct Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.
"It's a great honor to be here as the first United States secretary of war this century to set foot in Venezuela. The weight of this moment does not escape me. Just one year ago, my presence here, our presence here, would have been deemed impossible—almost unimaginable," Hegseth said. "But it was made possible for one simple reason: President Donald J. Trump had the courage to do what no president before him was willing to do."
"The Department of War, in support of US law enforcement, brought Maduro and Celia Flores to American justice," he continued, using Trump's preferred name for the Pentagon. The Venezuelan couple is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center ahead of a trial scheduled for June. Maduro has called himself a "prisoner of war," and both he and Flores have pleaded not guilty to narco-terrorism charges. Last month, the US added torture charges.
"Operation Absolute Resolve showed that the United States will not allow narco-terrorists to threaten Americans, erode our borders, nor run rampant throughout the Western Hemisphere. That is the Donroe Doctrine," Hegseth declared. He celebrated the "close cooperation" with Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, since the abduction and "a historic oil deal... that is bringing energy dominance for the benefit of Americans and for Venezuelans for decades to come."
Hegseth also laid out the broad strokes of the newly signed deal that reestablishes a military partnership between the United States and Venezuela: "Training together, partnering together, sharing intelligence, more defense equipment and capabilities together."
As The Guardian reported:
During her five-minute address, Rodríguez, whose oil-rich country is widely seen to have become a US protectorate after January’s invasion, made no mention of Maduro, who is behind bars in New York City.
But referring indirectly to his capture and the subsequent reconciliation with Washington, she told Hegseth: "Thanks to the political and geopolitical maturity of our governments, we have—in a very short period of time, just a few months—turned what were very difficult and very tough times for our people, into an extraordinary space for cooperation and mutual benefit."
Rodríguez hailed the "historic" energy deal her government recently struck with Trump, who has called it "the biggest oil deal in world history" as well as "the spoils" of his "conquest" of Venezuela.
Journalists and other critics called out the secrecy around the trip on social media.
Wall Street Journal national security reporter Lara Seligman said: "Hegseth is in Venezuela—but the Pentagon refused to confirm or give out any information about his trip. I've never seen anything like this before."
Zachary Cohen, who covers the Defense Department for CNN, replied to Seligman that "as a result, the Pentagon has largely punted coverage of Hegseth's trip to Venezuelan state TV."
New York Times foreign correspondent Anatoly Kurmanaev told Cohen: "This is the most bizarre part of this trip to me, even more than that it happened or that these countries are now officially allies. It really takes a LOT to cede comms initiative to Venezuelan state TV."
Former US Marine fighter pilot and Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath asked: "Remember when Pete Hegseth promised us the most transparent Pentagon in history? Why are we learning about new US military agreements with Venezuela's authoritarian government from Venezuelan state television?"
Imdat Oner, a former Turkish diplomat who served in the embassy in Caracas and is now a senior fellow at Florida International University's Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, noted that "two years ago, this very week, Iran's defense minister visited Venezuela and signed a military cooperation deal. Today, Maduro's former VP, Delcy Rodríguez, welcomes the US defense secretary to deepen military ties. The same military officers now work with the US."
Oner said that he expects "to see a US military base in Caracas soon," and also pointed to Congress' recent unsuccessful effort to impeach Hegseth—whose department just failed its ninth straight audit while waging Trump's illegal war on Iran.
"This visit is also a PR opportunity for Hegseth following the impeachment attempt and ahead of his congressional appearance," Oner suggested. "As things in Iran gets further complicated, Venezuela will remain the Trump administration's poster child for success."
As for the administration's rejection by Colombia on Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the "decision prompted the American defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, to alter the four-country trip he is now making to Latin America. Originally, he had been expected to meet on Wednesday with Colombian officials in Bogotá, the capital, to discuss the bilateral military agreement."
"Instead, Mr. Hegseth was expected to touch down briefly to meet with Colombian officials after stopping in Caracas, Venezuela, where he met with the acting president and other officials," the newspaper detailed. "The military agreement with Colombia, known as Title 10, would have enabled US forces to operate in that country and carry out joint airstrikes and ground operations."
The former Kamal Adwan Hospital director and other medical staff abducted from the facility have been held for 691 days without charge.
Israeli authorities on Wednesday extended the detention without charge of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the former director of northern Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, for another six months, prompting outrage from human rights defenders and renewed calls for the release of the pediatrician and scores of other imprisoned Palestinian medical professionals.
According to Abu Safiya's lawyer, Nasser Odeh, an Israeli court in Beersheba extended the 53-year-old's indefinite imprisonment through May 2027.
“Why must I spend another six months away from my family?” Dr. Abu Safiya reportedly asked the court, claiming he is being punished for doing his job.
According to Al Jazeera, the court justified the continued detention by declaring that Abu Safiya "poses a threat to the state of Israel."
Israel claims Abu Safiya is a colonel in Hamas’ Military Medical Services and has shown a photo of the doctor wearing a uniform that Al Jazeera said belongs to the Palestinian Directorate of General Military Medical Services, an organization providing healthcare to Gaza security personnel and civilians. The Qatar-based news network said that wearing the agency's uniform does not establish Hamas membership.
There is also a dispute over the word "colonel." Critics of Israel's allegation say this is a professional or honorary designation within the medical services, not proof of a Hamas military command position, much like the US surgeon-general is not an actual general.
The court's decision came despite mounting international concern over Abu Safiya's health and treatment in Israeli custody.
"The information that we are receiving about the health conditions of my father and how he's being treated is very concerning," Elias Abu Safiya, the imprisoned doctor's son, told Al Jazeera last Friday. "My father weighs only 53 kilograms (117 lbs.) now, and he's been suffering from very harsh conditions, three floors underground. He is in a solitary room, deprived of food, water, and medicine."
Elias Abu Safiya continued:
We know he's been subject to torture and bad treatment. My father still has some shrapnel stuck in his body, and he's not seen a surgeon. This is inhumane, very harsh conditions that not even animals should be living in inside Israeli prisons. To add to this, he's not been charged with anything. I don't know why he's being tortured this way. He's a doctor, not a criminal or a murderer. He doesn't deserve to be treated this way. The court denied the appeal to release him and 14 other doctors.
Last week, Israel's Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking the release of Abu Safiya and those 14 doctors, who are also imprisoned without charge or trial.
In July, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights urged Israel to release the doctor immediately, or charge him and hold a fair trial. OHCHR said there were indications that Abu Safiya had been tortured and subjected to other abuse, including prolonged solitary confinement, repeated severe assaults resulting in serious injuries, and denial of medical care.
Abu Safiya's 15-year-old son, Ibrahim Abu Safiya, was killed in an Israeli drone strike at the entrance to Kamal Adwan Hospital, where he was sheltering with his family, in October 2024. The following month, Abu Safiya suffered severe shrapnel wounds during yet another Israeli drone strike on the facility.
Israeli troops detained Abu Safiya on December 28, 2024 amid a prolonged siege and assault of the hospital after the director defied a forced displacement order and refused to evacuate the facility as long as patients were still being treated.
Former detainees released from Sde Teiman, the notorious torture prison in southern Israel, said they saw and met Abu Safiya there. According to testimonies collected by the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, Abu Safiya was tortured prior to his arrival at Sde Teiman, and also while imprisoned there.
A United Nations commission concluded in 2024 that “Israel has perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system as part of a broader assault on Gaza” that has left more than 250,000 Palestinians dead, maimed, or missing. The commission—which separately found that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza—further accused Israeli forces of “committing war crimes and the crime against humanity of extermination with relentless and deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities.”
Responding to the extension of Abu Safiya's imprisonment, Amnesty International USA said Wednesday that the doctor "is being held without charge, separated from his family, his colleagues, and the children he lovingly treated."
"Israeli authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and all other arbitrarily detained Palestinians," Amnesty added.