After Democrats won both chambers of Congress in this month’s midterms, party leaders pledged to reverse Republicans’ Medicaid cuts and restore the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies that expired last year.

But a report published Wednesday by John Schmitt, a senior fellow at the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), argues that those steps would fall short of fixing the nation’s health insurance crisis.

The report, titled “Working While Uninsured,” found that even before President Donald Trump signed last year’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” 16 million American workers—about one in 10—lacked health insurance. More than 10 million of them worked full time, year-round.

Overall, the report found, about 26 million Americans lacked coverage in 2025, more than a decade after the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) major coverage provisions took effect.

The healthcare law, which then-President Barack Obama signed in 2010, helped about 20 million people gain coverage between 2010 and 2016.

Even with those gains, Schmitt said, “many millions of full-time workers fell through the cracks of our fragmented healthcare system” because their employers did not offer affordable insurance, their incomes exceeded Medicaid eligibility limits, or they could not afford private coverage even with the subsidies.

Nearly 20% of workers in the lowest-paid fifth of the workforce were uninsured in 2025, compared with just over 2% of those in the highest-paid fifth. According to KFF’s analysis of 2024 federal survey data, more than six in 10 uninsured adults ages 18-64 cited cost as a reason they lacked coverage.

Trump’s law is expected to push the uninsured rate higher. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the legislation will leave an additional 10 million people uninsured by 2034.

Democrats have pledged to reverse the law’s sweeping Medicaid cuts, which are projected to reduce federal spending on the program by nearly $1 trillion over a decade. They also want to repeal its new work requirements, which are expected to result in about 5.3 million people losing coverage.

They’ve also said they’ll seek to restore the enhanced ACA subsidies that Republicans allowed to expire at the end of 2025, sending out-of-pocket premiums soaring and contributing to a drop in enrollment. According to KFF, 4.6 million fewer people had coverage through the individual insurance market in June 2026 than in June 2025.

But even restoring the pre-2025 status quo will be a long shot. Democrats would likely need 60 votes to advance a bill in the Senate, and Trump could veto it. Meanwhile, many of the law’s most consequential provisions—including the new Medicaid work requirements in most states and new restrictions on funding—have yet to take effect.

“Absent quick action, we are now on a course that will make matters even worse in 2027,” Schmitt said. But in the long term, he said Democrats must go beyond restoring what the GOP has cut.

"Providing coverage for every worker and their families is an urgent priority," he said.

In a report last year, Schmitt and CEPR healthcare researcher Emma Curchin outlined several ways to cover all workers, including allowing Americans to buy into Medicare, gradually lowering the eligibility age until Medicare covers the entire workforce, or establishing a single-payer system like Medicare for All.

They argued that each approach is feasible and preferable to the current patchwork. The US, they noted, spends more per person on healthcare each year than its wealthy peers, yet has worse health outcomes.

"Given how much we already spend," they wrote, "we could have a universal system with high-quality care for all."