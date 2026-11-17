US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries indicated on Tuesday that he may be willing to support a temporary government funding extension without provisions restricting President Donald Trump's war with Iran.

As he seeks to cement himself as the next House speaker, Jeffries (D-NY) has faced pressure from within his caucus to hold up government funding legislation needed to prevent a shutdown by December 11 unless it contains language denying the Trump administration more funds for the war.

Asked about the prospect of a government shutdown if the GOP refuses to budge, Jeffries raised the possibility of a temporary funding extension, which could push negotiations into next year.

He said the top Republicans and Democrats on the House and Senate appropriations committees were "in active conversation" about reaching a government funding agreement before the December 11 deadline or passing a temporary funding extension that would push negotiations until "some point next year," when Democrats will control both chambers of Congress.

"We'll see what happens. I don't want to get out ahead of that process," Jeffries continued, adding that the "reckless and costly war of choice in Iran needs to end. It should end today."

While Democrats have said ending the war would be among their top priorities when they retake Congress in January, it's unclear when they'll next have comparable leverage to force Trump to sign legislation limiting funding.

The anti-war group Just Foreign Policy said that refusing to use the funding bill as leverage as soon as possible "would be a huge betrayal of voters by Democratic leadership."

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published last week found that 71% of US adults, including 93% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans, supported Congress passing legislation to end the war.

During an exchange with Adam Jentleson, a Democratic consultant and former chief of staff to pro-war Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Erik Sperling, Just Foreign Policy's executive director, argued that postponing the fight until January or later would be a "mistake," both morally and tactically.

I think there are several reasons why postponing the fight would be a mistake:1. Democrats would be voting to fund additional weeks of war, risking further escalation, prolonging high gas prices and the starvation of civilians. There's a significant moral cost to doing that unnecessarily.2. Even with control of both chambers in January, Trump's veto power remains. Democrats would still need the leverage of a funding deadline. Meanwhile, Republicans could pursue alternative funding mechanisms through reconciliation.3. Why would Democrats want their first act upon taking power to be a shutdown fight, rather than forcing Republicans to confront this issue while they still control both chambers?4. The holiday timing actually increases Democrats' leverage. Republicans shutting down the government over Christmas because they insist on continuing an overwhelmingly unpopular war would be politically toxic. Why give them the gift of moving the confrontation to a less politically sensitive moment?5. Some Democrats genuinely want to end the war but are risk-averse. Others, particularly those aligned with pro-war, pro-Israel groups, have little interest in ending it. Postponement gives the latter more time and opportunities to undermine the efforts of the former.6. The political upside of winning now is enormous. Imagine Democrats delivering on a central demand of midterm voters before even taking power, with gas prices potentially beginning to fall over the holidays. For a party that struggles to convince Americans it can deliver meaningful results quickly, this would be an extraordinary opportunity to rebuild its brand.It would also free Democrats to pursue additional priorities immediately upon taking control of Congress, rather than spending their first weeks fighting a battle they could have already won.I understand the instinct toward risk aversion, but we should weigh those risks against the enormous moral and political benefits of actually delivering on what voters demanded.

— Erik Sperling (@ErikSperling) November 17, 2026

"Democrats would be voting to fund additional weeks of war, risking further escalation, prolonging high gas prices, and the starvation of civilians," he wrote on social media Tuesday. "There's a significant moral cost to doing that unnecessarily."

While some Democrats have expressed wariness of waging a shutdown fight weeks before the holiday season, Sperling argued that this timing "actually increases Democrats' leverage."

"Republicans shutting down the government over Christmas because they insist on continuing an overwhelmingly unpopular war would be politically toxic," he said. "Why give them the gift of moving the confrontation to a less politically sensitive moment?"

Sperling also warned that delay would give Democrats "aligned with pro-war, pro-Israel groups" time to undermine efforts to cut off funds, but argued that "the political upside of winning now is enormous."

"Imagine Democrats delivering on a central demand of midterm voters before even taking power, with gas prices potentially beginning to fall over the holidays," he said. "For a party that struggles to convince Americans it can deliver meaningful results quickly, this would be an extraordinary opportunity to rebuild its brand."