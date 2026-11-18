A Republican senator up for reelection in a swing state in 2028 floated abolishing America's most popular social insurance program during a Wednesday interview on Fox Business.

While appearing on the cable news network, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) made his case for doing away with Social Security entirely.

"[Social Security] is a scam, it is grotesque," he said. "At this point, there's really no way to fix Social Security. It's a Ponzi scheme, you can't fix it. You just shut it down and hope that you can recovery some of your money."

Ron Johnson: "At this point, there's really no way to fix Social Security. It's a Ponzi scheme. You can't fix it, you just shut it down and hope that you can recovery some of your money." https://t.co/H64L1gnCvr

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2026

The Wisconsin Republican's attack on Social Security came just hours before he was set to preside over a Senate Budget Committee hearing titled "Social Security: The Reality," which Johnson claimed would demonstrate how the program has been "grossly mismanaged."

Johnson's statement drew a swift rebuke from the progressive advocacy group Social Security Works.

"Social Security is the most popular and effective program in America," the group wrote in a social media post. "Ron Johnson wants to 'shut it down.' And any Republicans who won't commit to making billionaires pay their fair share agrees with him."

Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, described Johnson's call to end Social Security as "a brazen effort, in broad daylight, to steal Americans' earned benefits."

"Sen. Johnson has an estimated net worth of $40 million," Altman added. "He wants to shut Social Security down so that he never has to contribute his fair share. If he gets his wish, he will still enjoy a secure retirement. Meanwhile, millions of seniors and people with disabilities will face homelessness and hunger."

Steven Nuñez, director of stratification economics at the Roosevelt Institute, wrote that Johnson's claim about there being "no way to fix Social Security" is "complete horseshit," pointing to an analysis he published earlier this year explaining the real reasons for the program's projected fiscal shortfall.

"Social Security’s current difficulties are a combination of the quirks of the laws governing it (a separate and limited funding source, no capacity to borrow, etc.)," Nuñez explained, "combined with some important 'misses' in actuarial projections and legislators’ unwillingness to legislate."

"There is no bankruptcy or collapse in the cards," Nuñez emphasized. "Just like in 1981, we are simply waiting for lawmakers to act."

Economist Matt Darling, a policy fellow at Searchlight Institute, similarly pushed back on Johnson's fearmongering about Social Security's finances.

"Regular reminder that the worst-case scenario for Social Security is something like 'pays out 80% of benefits,'" explained Darling, who noted that this would still make Social Security "roughly the equivalent of the old age program in Japan."

Independent policy analyst Ned Resnikoff predicted that Johnson's attacks on Social Security will end poorly for him when he runs for reelection in two years.

"The last time they tried to privatize Social Security was when they were flush with victory after the 2004 election and it brought their political momentum to a dead halt," Resnikoff observed, referring to former President George W. Bush's failed privatization effort. "Bringing it up again after a historic rout is just evidence of a death wish."