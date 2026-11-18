An environmental advocate is calling for Sen. Chuck Schumer to step down as Senate Democratic leader after he supported a permitting reform bill that critics say will empower polluters by weakening environmental regulations.

Schumer (D-NY), the Senate minority leader, was one of 14 Democrats who voted Wednesday to advance the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), which cleared a procedural vote 65-31.

The bill would speed up the permitting process for energy and infrastructure projects by limiting environmental reviews and restricting the ability to challenge permitting decisions in court.

Democratic supporters of the bill celebrate it as a way to speed up the approval of clean energy infrastructure and drive down energy costs, pointing to projections that it will result in modest emissions reductions. But environmental groups warn the bill will also clear the way for much faster approval of fossil fuel infrastructure and artificial intelligence data centers, exposing communities on the front lines to the harms of industrial pollution.

Jim Walsh, the policy director at Food & Water Watch, said, "Sen. Schumer’s alignment with Republicans over a majority of his own Democratic caucus in voting to advance this terrible pro-polluter, pro-data center permitting bill is all the reason needed to demand that Schumer step down as leader of the Senate Democrats."



“Sadly, Schumer has failed to learn the primary lesson from last week’s midterm elections—that Americans are fed up with unchecked aggression from Big Tech and the out-of-control construction of AI data centers,” Walsh said. In virtually every local election in which data centers were on the ballot, voters opted to reject them in their communities.

“Time and again throughout this Congress, Schumer has supported the status quo. But the American people are loudly demanding real change," Walsh added. "Schumer must step down from party leadership for good."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who is challenging Schumer in the race for Senate majority leader, voted against the bill on Wednesday.

Like many Democrats who supported the legislation, Schumer framed his vote as a response to Americans’ concerns about high energy costs, an issue that helped fuel historic wins for the party nationwide.

“Americans are paying too much for energy, and we need to do something about it," Schumer said in a statement earlier this month. "For too long, our broken permitting system has held back cleaner, cheaper energy; driven up costs; and delayed good-paying jobs."

Erik Schlenker-Goodrich, executive director of the Western Environmental Law Center, has pushed back against this framing.

"This bill is being deceptively pushed as an ‘affordability’ bill when those benefits are at best meager, speculative, and won’t be felt for more than a decade while the harms to the people and places we love will start the moment this abomination of a bill is signed into law," he said.

According to an analysis by the Rhodium Group published earlier this month, BAAJA would reduce annual household electricity bills by just $41 to $66 by 2035, equivalent to about $3.42 to $5.50 per month.

Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy has projected that electricity costs may actually increase for Americans in the short term because construction costs could be passed along to consumers before savings are realized.

Meanwhile, many of the environmental effects from increased fossil fuel use and data center construction, such as water and air pollution, could be felt much sooner. Public health groups, including the American Public Health Association, have warned that BAAJA could increase rates of asthma, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and premature births by increasing exposure to polluting infrastructure.

"BAAJA may give us savings of a mere $15 a month in 15 years, while exponentially increasing asthma and cancer-causing pollution in our neighborhoods," said Mar Zepeda Salazar, legislative director at Climate Justice Alliance. "This is the ‘affordability win’ we are supposed to be grateful for?"

Though it appears on track to pass in the Senate, the bill has yet to get through the House of Representatives, where House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who is expected to become speaker in January, has raised some objections to its provisions on environmental protections and tribal sovereignty. If Congress doesn’t pass the bill before the new Congress begins in January, its backers would have to start over under Democratic majorities.

"The House has an opportunity now to acknowledge the clear will of the American people and rein in Big Tech’s data center attack," Walsh said. "It must start by rejecting this terrible pro-polluter, anti-environment permitting bill, and in so doing, demonstrate what political courage and common sense look like.”