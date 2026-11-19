With the artificial intelligence giant Anthropic set to make its record-shattering debut on the public market on Thursday, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other critics of the AI industry warned that the company's IPO brings systemic risks to the global financial system—on top of the grave threats posed by its technology.

"Anthropic is planning to IPO even as the company warns of 'existential risks to humanity' and fails to answer for the potential threats to Americans' retirements and the entire financial system if this IPO goes awry," Warren (D-Mass.), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said in a statement Wednesday. "Meanwhile, Trump's regulators are asleep at the switch."

Warren called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to urgently "protect investors" and demanded that Congress "act quickly to put in place safeguards on advanced AI development."

The senator's statement came after Anthropic announced that it raised a record $81.3 billion for its IPO, surpassing the $75 billion raised by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Anthropic said it would price its shares at $83 each, putting the AI giant's valuation above $1.5 trillion.

Evan LeFlore, director of AI, innovation, and economic opportunity at Better Markets, noted that "anyone holding a broad index fund will likely own this company within weeks of its listing, whether or not they ever decide to buy a single share."

"They deserve to know what they are being handed," said LeFlore. "The money in this industry is moving in a circle, and every American has a stake in understanding that. The companies that sell Anthropic its computing power are also buying its stock, and Anthropic spends that money straight back with them. Each lap around the circle gets booked as revenue and treated as proof that the demand is real. This reaches well beyond the people who buy shares."

"A broad index fund already holds the suppliers on the other side of these deals, so millions of Americans are on every side of this circle without having chosen any of it, and the build-out driving it is financed substantially with debt," LeFlore added. "If the demand turns out to be thinner than the revenue suggests, the losses will not stay inside the AI industry.”

A recent report authored by experts at the Open Markets Institute and the Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund warned that the AI boom "represents one of the largest speculative frenzies in history."

"The risk is rising that AI companies will be unable to meet their fast-growing debt obligations," the report stated. "Regardless of where market stress originates, the industry’s extensive circular financial arrangements mean that turmoil could easily spread and devastate the entire tech sector."

Anthropic's stock market debut comes amid broad and intensifying fears about the far-reaching threats of advancements in AI technology. Anthropic, led by CEO Dario Amodei, has warned that AI models could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity," and the company claims to be committed to safety—a commitment that many AI industry insiders have disputed.

"Neither company is acting responsibly," Jacob Coxon, an AI researcher, said of OpenAI and Anthropic after resigning from his position at the latter company in September. "They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.”

A statement released Wednesday by a broad coalition of AI safety advocates, legal experts, and scientists observes that Anthropic warns "recursively self-improving AI could concentrate power and escape human control, yet races to build it first."

"The company uses safety branding to court investors, employees, and the public—even as it has quietly weakened its safety pledges and lobbied for self-serving regulation," the statement reads. "Anthropic is not a safe AI company, and we must reject its reckless attempt to amass power in the name of the greater good."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who is running to lead the Senate Democratic caucus in the new Congress, said Wednesday that Anthropic's IPO highlights "how AI’s rapid development is great for the billionaire class but extremely dangerous for humanity."

"We need to act now to address these risks, hold AI companies accountable, and protect the American people," the senator said.