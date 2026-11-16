Just over 400 artificial intelligence data centers emitted as much climate pollution as Denmark does in a year, according to Harvard research published in Nature Sustainability on Monday.

The study found that a total of 403 hyperscale data centers released 28.3 million tons of carbon dioxide between May 2024 and April 2025, up to triple earlier estimates. And that number is likely to increase further as the rapid build-out continues.

"We are going backwards toward the goal of controlling CO2 emissions," Francesca Dominici, the study's senior author and Clarence James Gamble professor of biostatistics, population, and data science and director of the Harvard Data Science Initiative, told The Associated Press.

"What we're seeing is already striking, but it's only a snapshot of a rapidly expanding industry."

The researchers also looked at the overall electricity use of the data centers and found it was between 68 and 99 terawatt-hours, with higher estimates rivaling the annual electricity use of Michigan. All told, the centers accounted for 1.8% of US electricity consumption.

“We’re talking about just 403 facilities consuming approximately 82 terawatt-hours of electricity in a single year—approaching the annual electricity consumption of an entire mid-sized American state, including its homes, businesses, and industries,” lead author Gianluca Guidi, a postdoctoral fellow in the Harvard Department of Biostatistics, told Gizmodo.

The numbers, while high, are "nowhere near" the true greenhouse gas emissions of the industry, as Emily Atkin noted in Heated. The study did not count every data center active during the study period, did not look at the contribution of off-grid power plants like those used by Elon Musk's controversial Colossus data center in Memphis, and did not consider the climate pollution of refrigerants used to cool the centers.

The researchers also acknowledge that the build-out has only increased since the study period ended.

"What we're seeing is already striking, but it's only a snapshot of a rapidly expanding industry," Guidi said in a statement. "The data center boom hasn't slowed down since our study period ended in April 2025. New facilities have been built, existing campuses have expanded, and demand for AI computing continues to grow. That means the electricity use and carbon footprint we're reporting could already be substantially larger now in 2026."

This makes their findings all the more urgent for policymakers to consider.

“We already have over a thousand hyperscale facilities operating and another 2,000 planned,” Guidi told Gizmodo. “So, the data starts to raise a red flag about where we’re going, and whether we’re building these AI data centers in the most responsible way we can.”

The authors are also concerned about the impact of the data centers' fossil fuel use on public health. The researchers found that 54% of the data centers they studied were powered by fossil fuels, with 38% of them powered by gas and 15% by coal, but they were not able to dive into what that means for US residents' health and well-being.

"Quantifying health impacts is an important next step," Dominici said in a statement. "First, carbon dioxide drives climate change, which affects health through heatwaves, wildfire smoke, flooding, and other pathways."

Dominic continued:

Second, the fossil fuel power plants in the regional electricity systems associated with this demand also release other pollutants, such as fine particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxide, that are directly linked to heart and lung disease and premature death. So when data centers draw heavily on fossil fuel power, the people living near and downwind of those power plants may bear health costs, even if they're far from the data center itself.

The study authors also noted a lack of transparency and reliable information about data centers.

"Perhaps what surprised me most throughout the research was how little independently verified information is publicly available about infrastructure that’s already consuming electricity on this scale," Guidi told Gizmodo.

Atkin noted that the lack of transparency had made the researchers' task more difficult, and provided an opening for the new democratically controlled Congress to take action in January:

It’s supremely messed up that scientists have to work this hard just to get a partial picture of how much an immensely powerful, fast-growing industry is heating the planet we all have to live on—especially when voters just made it clear they want the industry reined in.



The public deserves to know exactly how many of these facilities exist, and how much they are polluting, so they can decide whether it’s worth trading the planet’s health for toothbrushes that tell us if we’re doing it right.



Come January, Democrats can show voters they were listening by making tech companies publish the data scientists actually need to figure out how many hyperscale data centers are running and how much they pollute. My bet is that once scientists get the full numbers, we’ll need a bigger country than Denmark for the comparison.

The research comes amid a nationwide backlash against the proliferation of AI data centers, with voters approving 43 of 44 anti-data center measures on the ballot in the midterm elections.

It also builds on growing evidence that the data center build-out is a worrying new contribution to the climate crisis. A Sierra Club analysis warned that the use of fossil fuels to power data centers could increase power sector emissions by 42% by 2030. Another study concluded that artificial intelligence is boosting climate emissions in another way: by helping facilitate the extraction and production of fossil fuels.