Trump DOJ Official 'Should Be Impeached' Over Threat to Warren, Says Former White House Attorney

A former White House ethics lawyer said Sunday that US Attorney Aaron Reitz "should be impeached and removed from office" for threatening Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her staff with potential legal consequences for pursuing investigations of President Donald Trump and his allies in corporate America.

"Ridiculous," Richard Painter, who served as chief White House ethics attorney in the George W. Bush administration, wrote on social media in response to a letter by Aaron Reitz, the Trump-appointed US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

In his November 15 letter, Reitz threatened Warren and members of her staff with possibly "significant legal consequences" if they don't "preserve all documents, communications, and other electronically stored information" pertaining to the senator's plans to investigate abuses by large corporations and the Trump White House.

Warren, a longtime consumer advocate and outspoken critic of Wall Street, is positioned to take charge of the Senate Banking Committee in the new Congress. An unnamed Warren aide told Politico last week that “Big Tech CEOs, administration officials, Trump family crypto businesses, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations should preserve their documents and prepare to answer tough questions.”

In a post-midterm appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation," Warren said that the American public is "sick of a White House that wouldn't enforce the laws even when they got cheated."

"They are sick of a White House that dropped investigations, that said, 'Oh, if you make a nice contribution to Donald Trump's ballroom, then there won't be any enforcement of the law when you have cheated millions of American customers,'" Warren added. "That has to end."

A Public Citizen investigation published last month found that the Trump administration has canceled enforcement actions against more than 200 corporations, including some that donated to Trump's ballroom projects and other initiatives.

Reitz's letter to Warren marked the latest in a series of warnings that Trump Justice Department officials have sent to congressional Democrats as they prepare to use their newly won majorities to investigate alleged wrongdoing by the administration.

Last week, Reitz sent a letter to Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) accusing the senator of "terrorizing" Trump associates with "aggressive, harassing government action."

Blumenthal, who is set to chair the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, launched a probe last month into "undisclosed donors to the White House ballroom." Blumenthal also joined Warren and other lawmakers in launching an investigation into Meredith O’Rourke, a Trump fundraiser who has "coordinated more than $800 million in contributions to President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom, presidential library, Freedom 250 celebrations, Garden of Heroes, and other vanity projects."

In a social media post last week, Blumenthal condemned Reitz and other Trump Justice Department officials for "attempting to intimidate Members of Congress for engaging in constitutionally protected activity."

"I will not be intimidated," Blumenthal wrote. "I will work on behalf of the American people to vigorously pursue investigations into this administration's misuse of taxpayer dollars and any corporate entity that has enabled its boundless corruption."