Israeli authorities on Wednesday extended the detention without charge of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the former director of northern Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, for another six months, prompting outrage from human rights defenders and renewed calls for the release of the pediatrician and scores of other imprisoned Palestinian medical professionals.

According to Abu Safiya's lawyer, Nasser Odeh, an Israeli court in Beersheba extended the 53-year-old's indefinite imprisonment through May 2027.

“Why must I spend another six months away from my family?” Dr. Abu Safiya reportedly asked the court, claiming he is being punished for doing his job.

According to Al Jazeera, the court justified the continued detention by declaring that Abu Safiya "poses a threat to the state of Israel."

Israel claims Abu Safiya is a colonel in Hamas’ Military Medical Services and has shown a photo of the doctor wearing a uniform that Al Jazeera said belongs to the Palestinian Directorate of General Military Medical Services, an organization providing healthcare to Gaza security personnel and civilians. The Qatar-based news network said that wearing the agency's uniform does not establish Hamas membership.

There is also a dispute over the word "colonel." Critics of Israel's allegation say this is a professional or honorary designation within the medical services, not proof of a Hamas military command position, much like the US surgeon-general is not an actual general.

The court's decision came despite mounting international concern over Abu Safiya's health and treatment in Israeli custody.

"The information that we are receiving about the health conditions of my father and how he's being treated is very concerning," Elias Abu Safiya, the imprisoned doctor's son, told Al Jazeera last Friday. "My father weighs only 53 kilograms (117 lbs.) now, and he's been suffering from very harsh conditions, three floors underground. He is in a solitary room, deprived of food, water, and medicine."

Elias Abu Safiya continued:

We know he's been subject to torture and bad treatment. My father still has some shrapnel stuck in his body, and he's not seen a surgeon. This is inhumane, very harsh conditions that not even animals should be living in inside Israeli prisons. To add to this, he's not been charged with anything. I don't know why he's being tortured this way. He's a doctor, not a criminal or a murderer. He doesn't deserve to be treated this way. The court denied the appeal to release him and 14 other doctors.

Last week, Israel's Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking the release of Abu Safiya and those 14 doctors, who are also imprisoned without charge or trial.

In July, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights urged Israel to release the doctor immediately, or charge him and hold a fair trial. OHCHR said there were indications that Abu Safiya had been tortured and subjected to other abuse, including prolonged solitary confinement, repeated severe assaults resulting in serious injuries, and denial of medical care.

Abu Safiya's 15-year-old son, Ibrahim Abu Safiya, was killed in an Israeli drone strike at the entrance to Kamal Adwan Hospital, where he was sheltering with his family, in October 2024. The following month, Abu Safiya suffered severe shrapnel wounds during yet another Israeli drone strike on the facility.

Israeli troops detained Abu Safiya on December 28, 2024 amid a prolonged siege and assault of the hospital after the director defied a forced displacement order and refused to evacuate the facility as long as patients were still being treated.

Former detainees released from Sde Teiman, the notorious torture prison in southern Israel, said they saw and met Abu Safiya there. According to testimonies collected by the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, Abu Safiya was tortured prior to his arrival at Sde Teiman, and also while imprisoned there.

A United Nations commission concluded in 2024 that “Israel has perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system as part of a broader assault on Gaza” that has left more than 250,000 Palestinians dead, maimed, or missing. The commission—which separately found that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza—further accused Israeli forces of “committing war crimes and the crime against humanity of extermination with relentless and deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities.”

Responding to the extension of Abu Safiya's imprisonment, Amnesty International USA said Wednesday that the doctor "is being held without charge, separated from his family, his colleagues, and the children he lovingly treated."

"Israeli authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and all other arbitrarily detained Palestinians," Amnesty added.

