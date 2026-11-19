A coalition of dozens of labor unions is calling on governments to stop giving new contracts to Amazon, citing the tech giant's "long and well-documented record of violating workers’ fundamental rights."

In an open letter published Thursday, the unions representing workers across the globe warn of "the growing dependence of our governments on Amazon.com, Inc. and its subsidiary, Amazon Web Services (AWS)," which they say "is fundamentally inconsistent with the shared democratic values of our countries."

"Around the world, the company has repeatedly and aggressively suppressed union organizing, engaging in union-busting tactics whenever workers attempt to organize," the letter states. "Despite this, our governments continue to award Amazon billions in public contracts for cloud computing services underpinning critical public infrastructure."

The unions then call on governments to reform their public procurement processes "to require respect for workers' fundamental rights as a mandatory contract eligibility," while also building enforcement mechanisms "to exclude companies that violate workers' rights" from receiving future public contracts.



"Our governments must not reward corporations that undermine democracy, exploit workers, or erode public trust," the letter concludes. "Public funds should advance public values, not subsidize union busting or deepen our digital dependency on unaccountable corporate power."

Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union and a signatory of the letter, slammed governments for turning a blind eye to Amazon's actions even as it "shuts down warehouses, busts unions, and tries to get labor laws struck down."

"Governments set the rules for who gets public money," said Hoffman. "They can require that companies respect workers’ right to organize and bargain, and they should start with the biggest contractor that refuses to."

Other signatories of the Amazon letter include Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail Wholesale Department Store Union; Milton Jones, international president of the United Food and Commercial Workers; Claude Cummings Jr., president of Communications Workers of America; Sean O’Brien, president of the Teamsters; April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union; and Jonathan Smith, president of the American Postal Workers Union.