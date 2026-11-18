In a 251-11 vote, Democrats on Wednesday nominated New York's Hakeem Jeffries to be the next speaker of the US House of Representatives—despite mounting calls for a leadership overhaul after a "blue tsunami" in the midterms ended GOP control of both chambers for the remainder of Republican President Donald Trump's second term.

The vote occurred at a closed-door caucus meeting, so the names of those who opposed him—and two who abstained—aren't formally disclosed, but Democratic Reps.-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY), Adam Hamawy (NJ), Frederick Haynes (Texas), Melat Kiros (Colo.), Donavan McKinney (Mich.), Chris Rabb (Pa.), and Claire Valdez (NY) issued a joint statement on their opposition.

"Whether on Medicare for All, stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics, or ending the genocide in Gaza, our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate on these issues," they said, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, whose operations under Trump have killed undocumented immigrants and citizens. "We have worked to secure commitments from Leader Jeffries in good-faith conversations."

"While we have seen meaningful progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding of leadership," the incoming progressive lawmakers said. "Those conversations are ongoing. As such, our vote in caucus today was no."

According to Punchbowl News congressional reporter Ally Mutnick, Haynes "woke up ill and just missed the speaker vote," so "he intended to vote no on Jeffries' nomination but was NOT actually in the 11 that did."

Democratic Rep.-elect Don Leonard (Ohio) told multiple journalists that he was a "no" vote. He has sounded the alarm about Jeffries' lack of attention to halting US military aid to Israel and reversing the US Supreme Court's Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission decision, which opened up the floodgates to corporate money in politics.

Progressive Democratic Rep.-elect Angela Gonzales-Torres (Calif.) has not confirmed if or how she voted, but she told Democracy Now! last week that "as of right now, my vote is no. I know for sure that over 100,000 Angelenos voted for courage. They voted for change... Jeffries will have to work for our vote."

Beth Miller, political director of the advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace, praised those who publicly opposed Jeffries, declaring Wednesday that "this is the bold leadership that voters across the country are demanding. This is the people’s agenda."

"We sent these individuals to Congress to fight for working-class families, to stop US support for genocide and war, and to push for transformative change," she continued. "By withholding their votes for Jeffries today, they are continuing to pressure and negotiate for changes we desperately need."

"Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) may have abstained—Drop Site News' Julian Andreone noted that she told him "earlier this week that she didn't plan to attend the meeting," but she hasn't publicly confirmed that. The journalist also pointed out that "roughly 40-50 would be needed by January to prevent him from taking the gavel."

With the significant show of support on Wednesday, Jeffries and others in the House are proceeding as if the 56-year-old will indeed become the first Black speaker.

The leadership of the Congressional Progressive Caucus—Chair Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), Deputy Chair Omar, and Whip Jesús "Chuy" García i(D-Ill.), who is retiring after this term—said in a joint statement: "Congratulations to Leader Jeffries on his election as our nominee for speaker of the House. CPC leadership is working daily with Leader Jeffries to make sure the Democratic majority delivers on our mandate for bold change."

"We have made significant progress since the election to lay out a progressive agenda alongside Leader Jeffries, and the CPC will work with him to pass the first year of Medicare for All, an end to for-profit immigrant detention centers, and so much more," they said. "Between now and January, all CPC members will continue conversations with Leader Jeffries to ensure Democrats deliver a bold agenda for working people."

As various members of both chambers similarly congratulated Jeffries, advocacy leaders emphasized the importance of him actually delivering bold legislative victories—even if they're ultimately thwarted by Trump's threatened vetoes.

"Today, House Democrats made history, and we congratulate Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries on this milestone for our country," said Vanessa Cárdenas, executive director America's Voice, which advocates for immigration reform. "He steps into leadership at a critical moment."

"For nearly two years, Donald Trump and Stephen Miller have run a mass deportation machine that has cost lives, separated families, and driven up costs for every household—all without accountability," she highlighted, calling out the president's longtime aide and newly named chief of staff. "That era of impunity must end."

Cárdenas said that "with the gavel, subpoena power, the power of the purse, and a clear referendum on mass deportation, this new Congress can rein in ICE and advance commonsense solutions on immigration that [benefit] our nation and immigrant families. America's Voice stands ready to help Speaker-designate Jeffries and his majority get it done."

As The Washington Post reported:

House Democrats are also elevating others in their current leadership trio, promoting Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) to majority leader and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) to whip.



Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar were first elected to lead the Democratic caucus in 2022. The next Congress would mark their first time leading in the majority...



Clark will be the first woman to serve as majority leader, and Aguilar will be the first Latino whip.

Unlike Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) faces a formidable challenge to his mission to lead the upper chamber again. After his office was flooded with calls, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) jumped in the race for majority leader, and he's picked up support from not only several senators but also a growing list of advocacy groups and labor unions.