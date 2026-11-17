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Sen. Patty Murray said the Republican appropriations package would "hurl hundreds of billions of dollars more at the Pentagon while doing exceptionally little to help families get by."
The US Department of Defense on Monday failed its ninth consecutive audit shortly before Senate Republicans unveiled an appropriations package calling for a historic $1.1 trillion in military spending for the coming fiscal year—a total that one top Democrat called "gobsmacking."
“This bill delivers a truly massive windfall for Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon—meeting President Donald Trump’s eye-popping request—while doing next to nothing to rein in this president who is waging illegal wars," said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "We cannot and should not accept the roadmap Senate Republicans have laid out, which would hurl hundreds of billions of dollars more at the Pentagon while doing exceptionally little to help families get by."
According to a summary released by Senate Republicans, the US Defense Department appropriations bill includes over $47 billion for munitions procurement, $9.4 billion for Trump's Golden Dome boondoggle, $11 billion for aircraft procurement, and $500 million for "US-Israeli missile defense cooperation."
“Democrats cannot accept a topline agreement that delivers a windfall for defense contractors and crumbs for everyone else," Murray said on Monday, "so I am going to keep working with my colleagues to reset these backward funding priorities and do everything we can to negotiate final funding bills that actually meet this moment."
Republicans unveiled the appropriations measure following news that the Defense Department failed an audit of its roughly $5 trillion in assets for the ninth consecutive year. The Pentagon, which has long been a hotbed of waste and abuse, is the only major federal agency to have never passed an independent audit.
Despite the latest failure, Hegseth claimed "huge, historic progress," pointing to the auditor's finding that 14 of the Pentagon's 25 reporting entities passed their financial assessment. Those entities account for more than half of the Pentagon's assets and 86% of its liabilities.
Hegseth predicted that the Pentagon "will pass a full, clean audit by 2028." Reuters reported that the Pentagon is "using artificial intelligence tools from Palantir" and Elon Musk's xAI to "automate financial reconciliations and documentation."
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The US Department of Defense on Monday failed its ninth consecutive audit shortly before Senate Republicans unveiled an appropriations package calling for a historic $1.1 trillion in military spending for the coming fiscal year—a total that one top Democrat called "gobsmacking."
“This bill delivers a truly massive windfall for Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon—meeting President Donald Trump’s eye-popping request—while doing next to nothing to rein in this president who is waging illegal wars," said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "We cannot and should not accept the roadmap Senate Republicans have laid out, which would hurl hundreds of billions of dollars more at the Pentagon while doing exceptionally little to help families get by."
According to a summary released by Senate Republicans, the US Defense Department appropriations bill includes over $47 billion for munitions procurement, $9.4 billion for Trump's Golden Dome boondoggle, $11 billion for aircraft procurement, and $500 million for "US-Israeli missile defense cooperation."
“Democrats cannot accept a topline agreement that delivers a windfall for defense contractors and crumbs for everyone else," Murray said on Monday, "so I am going to keep working with my colleagues to reset these backward funding priorities and do everything we can to negotiate final funding bills that actually meet this moment."
Republicans unveiled the appropriations measure following news that the Defense Department failed an audit of its roughly $5 trillion in assets for the ninth consecutive year. The Pentagon, which has long been a hotbed of waste and abuse, is the only major federal agency to have never passed an independent audit.
Despite the latest failure, Hegseth claimed "huge, historic progress," pointing to the auditor's finding that 14 of the Pentagon's 25 reporting entities passed their financial assessment. Those entities account for more than half of the Pentagon's assets and 86% of its liabilities.
Hegseth predicted that the Pentagon "will pass a full, clean audit by 2028." Reuters reported that the Pentagon is "using artificial intelligence tools from Palantir" and Elon Musk's xAI to "automate financial reconciliations and documentation."
The US Department of Defense on Monday failed its ninth consecutive audit shortly before Senate Republicans unveiled an appropriations package calling for a historic $1.1 trillion in military spending for the coming fiscal year—a total that one top Democrat called "gobsmacking."
“This bill delivers a truly massive windfall for Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon—meeting President Donald Trump’s eye-popping request—while doing next to nothing to rein in this president who is waging illegal wars," said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "We cannot and should not accept the roadmap Senate Republicans have laid out, which would hurl hundreds of billions of dollars more at the Pentagon while doing exceptionally little to help families get by."
According to a summary released by Senate Republicans, the US Defense Department appropriations bill includes over $47 billion for munitions procurement, $9.4 billion for Trump's Golden Dome boondoggle, $11 billion for aircraft procurement, and $500 million for "US-Israeli missile defense cooperation."
“Democrats cannot accept a topline agreement that delivers a windfall for defense contractors and crumbs for everyone else," Murray said on Monday, "so I am going to keep working with my colleagues to reset these backward funding priorities and do everything we can to negotiate final funding bills that actually meet this moment."
Republicans unveiled the appropriations measure following news that the Defense Department failed an audit of its roughly $5 trillion in assets for the ninth consecutive year. The Pentagon, which has long been a hotbed of waste and abuse, is the only major federal agency to have never passed an independent audit.
Despite the latest failure, Hegseth claimed "huge, historic progress," pointing to the auditor's finding that 14 of the Pentagon's 25 reporting entities passed their financial assessment. Those entities account for more than half of the Pentagon's assets and 86% of its liabilities.
Hegseth predicted that the Pentagon "will pass a full, clean audit by 2028." Reuters reported that the Pentagon is "using artificial intelligence tools from Palantir" and Elon Musk's xAI to "automate financial reconciliations and documentation."