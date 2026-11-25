Published on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, "No Conditions for Life" lays out how "Israeli forces have killed thousands of women and girls, an average of roughly 30 a day before the so-called ceasefire, many through attacks that violated international humanitarian law, and also indirectly caused the death of an unknown number of additional women and girls through its unlawful blockade."

Since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began their retaliation for Hamas' October 2023 attack, various United Nations reports highlighted that a significant share of the fatalities in Gaza are women and children. The Amnesty report notes that as of October 1, the overall death toll had reached at least 74,237, including 13,299 women and 9,032 girls. That's 22,331 female fatalities, or 30.1% of the total.

Despite a "ceasefire" agreed to over a year ago, the death toll has continued to rise. As of Monday, at least 74,746 Palestinians were dead and 176,234 wounded, according to local authorities. Experts warn the true toll is likely far higher.

Wednesday's "harrowing" report features firsthand accounts of several survivors, including from "one of the deadliest strikes documented by Amnesty International," which was "on the Abu Nasr family home in Mashrou' Beit Lahia" on October 29, 2024. An estimated 240 relatives were staying in a five-story building until an Israeli airstrike killed 137 of them: 38 women, 44 men, 31 boys, and 24 girls.

"I woke up to a strike on my back," said 51-year-old Afaf, who lost her mother, husband, five children, and two grandchildren. "I found myself slipping into a hole. My daughter was next to me; her children were screaming, and my daughter-in-law was breathing her last. Only two of my children survived; the rest were all killed."

For those like Afaf who have lived through the years of bombings, raids, and limited humanitarian aid, "women and girls have been forced into a daily struggle for survival marred by grief, trauma, violence, repeated displacement, extreme deprivation, fear, and profound loss," says the Amnesty report. "They have been deprived of access to essential healthcare, including sexual and reproductive healthcare, and put at increased risk of gender-based violence."

"Israel's actions have also severely undermined Palestinians' ability to make decisions about if and when to have children, to conceive, carry pregnancies to term, and give birth safely," the report continues. "Women and girls in Gaza have experienced these harms cumulatively and repeatedly, resulting in devastating levels of physical, mental, and reproductive harm."

One survivor who used the name Sara for the report went into labor at a northern Gaza school where she'd sought shelter on December 6, 2023. She was forced to walk several hundred meters to Al-Awda Hospital—which, like other healthcare facilities across the exclave, has been repeatedly attacked by the IDF. Sara made the trek "with the assistance of her mother-in-law, along with an injured man and his father, carrying a white flag together," the report details.

"Suddenly, I heard gunfire, and my mother-in-law fell to the ground. I looked at her and saw that a bullet had entered the back of her head and exited through her forehead. She died instantly. I froze for a moment, then I started running, all while having strong contractions," Sara recalled. "The medical staff received me while I was still in shock."

"I did not feel the baby as he was delivered," she said. "I did not feel anything at all. I kept telling them that my mother-in-law was outside and asked if anyone could help her. I was still hoping she might be alive. They told me that no one could leave the hospital. The staff asked everyone to go inside, and they closed all the doors. They said the Israeli forces were getting closer and had taken positions in the houses surrounding the hospital."

Sara added that "right after I gave birth, they placed me in a room to rest. About an hour later, snipers fired directly at the room. I remember five bullets hitting the room. It was a miracle that neither my baby nor I was hit... I had to remain in the hospital under total siege for 18 days... No one felt safe inside the hospital. Snipers were positioned all around it, shooting at anyone who moved. I saw a cleaner shot and killed in front of me."

Another woman who shared her story with Amnesty is 37-year-old Ola, who gave birth in November 2023 in Gaza City. Shortly after that, some relatives, including her 14-year-old son, were killed in an airstrike, and the survivors were forcibly displaced.

"I was recovering from a cesarean section. I walked toward al-Falah School but left shortly before it was hit. We then went to another relative’s home near the school that was struck. We spent a night of terror and were then displaced to the south," she explained. I walked about 14 km [8.7 miles] on foot while recovering from the cesarean. I would walk two steps, then sit down to rest. I left with my husband’s brother’s children; they had lost both parents, and I had to take care of them. I, so in need of care myself, had to care for orphans and my own children and to walk with them."

The report stresses that "women's unmet reproductive health needs, gendered caregiving responsibilities, and pre-existing inequalities have intensified the harm they have endured. These violations have been an integral part of Israel's genocide against Palestinians in Gaza."

Amnesty estimated that "at least 85 Palestinian women and girls from Gaza have been held in Israeli detention facilities in Israel or the occupied West Bank and released back to Gaza" since October 2023. The group said that "the conduct described—particularly repeated, invasive strip searches involving forced nudity, and sometimes blindfolds, handcuffs, and exposure to male guards or cameras, as well as threats of rape—amounts to cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment and sexual violence under international law. Several women Amnesty International interviewed also described being forced to kiss flags or sing humiliating songs."

While the Israeli agency COGAT told Agence France-Presse that Amnesty was "echoing Hamas' false narratives" and pointed to the medical equipment and medicine that have entered Gaza since the deal reached last year, Callamard said that "our report further demonstrates that even after the so-called ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in October 2025, Israel has continued to commit genocide, by deliberately inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction and causing serious bodily and mental harm to them."

Israel faces an ongoing genocide case led by South Africa at the International Court of Justice, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—who may soon be out of a job after last month's election—and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant.

"Over the past three years, Israel has demonstrated an unending calculated intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza," Callamard said. "States have a legal and moral duty to pressure Israel's government to stop the ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, protect the rights of women and girls, and address gendered crimes. They must use all means at their disposal to dismantle the structures enabling Israel's unlawful occupation and system of apartheid."

"This includes immediately halting all arms transfers to Israel, imposing targeted sanctions on Israeli officials implicated in genocide and other crimes under international law, and ensuring that businesses do not contribute to or profit from Israel’s unlawful conduct. They must do everything to ensure Israeli officials responsible for crimes are investigated and prosecuted," she added, calling on countries to support the ICC and ensure Netanyahu faces the court's judges.