Members of MoveOn, one of the most influential progressive organizations in the United States, are rallying behind Sen. Chris Van Hollen's leadership bid against Sen. Chuck Schumer.

A survey released Monday by the group shows that 75% of the more than 33,000 members surveyed prefer Van Hollen (D-Md.) to become the next majority leader when Democrats retake the chamber in January.

Surveys from earlier this month have shown a strong desire among Democrats more broadly to see Schumer (D-NY) replaced. In a YouGov survey commissioned by the activist group Indivisible earlier this month, 62% of Democratic partisans said they wanted a different Senate leader. Fifty-seven percent of all registered voters said they wanted someone else to lead the party, while just 10% wanted Schumer to remain.

“Americans gave Democrats a massive mandate for economic change, but they risk failing to deliver on affordability and accountability if they stick with the same leadership that’s failed us before,” said MoveOn executive director Joel Payne. “Sen. Van Hollen’s willingness to end the Iran War, part ways with the status quo, and take on the Trump administration shows he’s ready to meet the moment. MoveOn members are proud to support him in this leadership race so Washington can meaningfully deliver for working people.”

BREAKING: 75% of MoveOn members, out of more than 33,000 votes cast, voted to endorse Sen. @ChrisVanHollen for majority leader.

— MoveOn (@MoveOn) November 16, 2026





The overwhelming momentum behind Van Hollen among members of MoveOn—an activist group boasting around 10 million members nationwide—suggests that many of the party's most engaged supporters see this month's resounding midterm victory as a mandate for Democrats to deliver a transformative agenda and confront President Donald Trump more directly.

“Americans voted for bold new leadership from the Democratic Party, not the same old, tired corporate Democrats of recent years,” said one MoveOn member who voted to back Van Hollen—a senator who has built his profile over the past two years by increasingly breaking with Democratic Party leaders on issues including US military aid to Israel and the party's response to Trump.

Contrasting him with Schumer, another respondent said Van Hollen is “not beholden” to interests like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Wall Street, and other Democratic Party “donors” and that he “seems genuinely interested in listening to the mandate the voters just provided: Give us economic populism and fight the oligarchy.”

Another respondent said that Van Hollen made them “proud to be a Marylander” when he traveled to El Salvador to advocate for the release of Kilmar Ábrego García—a Maryland resident whom the administration had illegally deported and imprisoned in the notorious CECOT megaprison despite a court order explicitly prohibiting his removal to the country.

Van Hollen's trip was one of the first highly visible acts of resistance to Trump's mass deportation agenda by Democratic officials who'd until then been wary of the political consequences of opposing his immigration policy. One respondent said it showed the senator to be “a man of action, not just words.”

Van Hollen, who has publicly accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, endorsed Medicare for All, called to defund US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and advocated for Democrats to hold up government funding to halt Trump's war with Iran, was described by another respondent as “much more in tune with the average American” than Schumer.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sens.-elect (from left) Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), James Talarico (D-Texas), Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.), Josh Turek (D-Iowa), Roy Cooper (D-NC), Juliana Stratton (D-Ill.), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Annie Andrews (D-SC), Troy Jackson (D-Maine), Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.), and Adam Hamilton (D-Kan.) pose for a photo before a coffee discussion at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 9, 2026. (Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Schumer has publicly projected confidence, declaring that he already has the votes to be elected party leader. But momentum has continued to build behind Van Hollen, who has gained the support of Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), and several incoming senators elected this month.

Senate Democrats are scheduled to hold a closed-door vote to select their leader on December 1. But allies of Schumer are reportedly pushing to move the vote up to this week to capitalize on his lead, a move Van Hollen described Sunday as a “sign of weakness.”

Activist groups, including the Working Families Party, Our Revolution, and the Sunrise Movement, meanwhile, continue to line up behind Van Hollen.

Indivisible, one of the groups behind the "No Kings" movement that has brought millions of people into the streets to protest against Trump, endorsed Van Hollen on Monday, noting support for him among 97% of its chapter heads.

“Voters sent a clear message this November: They want leaders who will stand up to powerful interests, challenge a corrupt status quo, and deliver real results for working people,” said Leah Greenberg, Indivisible's co-executive director. “Chuck Schumer has become a symbol of the failed leadership and political status quo that voters are ready to move beyond.”