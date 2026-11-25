The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping new package of tariffs, even as data released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed inflation accelerated over the last month.

As reported by The New York Times, the latest Trump tariffs target "imports from dozens of countries, including China, Japan. and the members of the European Union." Among the new duties is "a 20% tax on some imports from China" that could rise as high as 40% in the coming months.

The new tariffs were announced just as the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, showed that prices in October posted a yearly gain of 3.8%, or nearly double the central bank's 2% target rate.

Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, noted in a social media post that the headline rate increase of 3.8% was higher than the so-called "core" rate, which excludes food and energy prices.

"It's yet another reminder that the inflation problem right now goes beyond a mere energy shock," Long wrote. "Price pressures are spreading out across the economy."

Long also pointed out that inflation-adjusted consumer spending was flat last month, a sign that "months of elevated inflation is taking a toll."

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), who is in line to become the chair of the House Budget Committee next year, called the latest PCE data a reflection of Trump's economic mismanagement.

" Donald Trump has made life in America far too expensive," the Pennsylvania Democrat said. "Today’s report shows once again that families are paying the price for his so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ his tariff taxes, and his disastrous war in Iran."

Boyle warned that "things could get even worse for millions of Americans" next year "as some of Trump’s most devastating healthcare and food assistance cuts take effect," a reference to cuts made in the 2025 GOP budget law to both Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"As the next Chairman of the House Budget Committee, I’ll fight like hell to reverse these cruel cuts and make life more affordable," Boyle said.

During a Wednesday interview on Fox Business, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett was grilled by host Ashley Webster about why the administration is slapping more tariffs on imported goods even as Americans are still struggling with price increases.

FOX BUSINESS: Let's talk about these new tariffs. Critics will say this will just push up the cost of household items for people. Give me the reasoning behind it.HASSETT: What we've seen over and over with the tariffs is that the exporters have been more or less eating the price. Inflation has gone way way down.FOX: Inflation year over year is up 3.8%, which is the highest since May 2023

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 25, 2026

"Critics will say this is going to be something that is going to jack up the price of goods here in the US," Hassett said. "But what we've seen over and over with the tariffs over the last couple of years is that the exporters have been more or less eating the price... And so inflation has gone way, way down over the last couple of years."

Webster, however, was not buying Hassett's spin.

"Inflation year-over-year is up 3.8%, which matches May's reading," he said, "which was the highest month since May 2023."

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said the latest Trump tariffs show the need for the next US Congress to reassert its control over taxation policy.

"Responding to the nationwide rejection of Trump’s tariffs on election day by raising them further under the pretense of a sham investigation," Beyer said, "shows that Congress can’t leave these authorities in the hands of the president.”