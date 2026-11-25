If Democratic voters were in charge of picking the next Senate majority leader, it appears Sen. Chris Van Hollen would be in position to win a landslide victory.

An Economist/YouGov poll released Tuesday finds that 40% of Democratic voters prefer Van Hollen (D-Md.) to take over as leader of the Democratic Senate caucus next year, versus just 19% who support current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

People who voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris for president in 2024 are even more supportive of Van Hollen, with 48% saying they prefer the Maryland Democrat as the next Senate leader, versus just 18% who express support for Schumer.

Actor Mark Ruffalo on Wednesday pointed to polling on Schumer's favorability and urged progressives to push their senators to back Van Hollen.

"As of right now, the majority of Democratic senators are undecided, and they're listening to what their constituents are saying," Ruffalo said in a video posted on social media. "And with Chuck Schumer having a lower public approval rating at this moment than [President Donald] Trump does, there is a very good chance that we can vote for a new leader."

Chuck Schumer has a lower public approval rating than Trump. Read that again.We voted for a big blue wave for big blue CHANGE—and now we need Democrats in the US Senate to answer that call by electing Senator @vanhollen.senate.gov as Majority Leader.Call your Senators now at 877-219-6902!

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 25, 2026

An unofficial Senate leadership whip count published by Drop Site suggests Van Hollen still has an uphill climb to securing the votes needed to become leader next year.

According to Drop Site's tally, Schumer currently has 16 Democratic senators either committed to or leaning toward voting for him, versus just nine senators committed to or leaning toward Van Hollen.

Van Hollen last week said that the race for Senate leader was still wide open, claiming to have secured the backing of around 15 Democratic senators.

Multiple progressive advocacy organizations, including Our Revolution, Indivisible, and MoveOn, have officially endorsed Van Hollen, as have major labor unions, including the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and National Nurses United.