Fifty-three Democrats newly elected to the US House of Representatives said Tuesday that they plan to skip Harvard University’s orientation for incoming lawmakers in December unless the school reaches a “fair contract” with striking student workers.

In a letter sent Tuesday, the lawmakers—who make up about three-quarters of the 73 new House Democrats elected this cycle—said the biennial program, which Harvard has hosted since 1972, “seems like a truly fantastic bipartisan opportunity” to learn from the prestigious university.

“However, as much as we would like to attend, we have been informed that to attend your event, we would be required to cross a union picket line,” they wrote to university president Alan Garber, Harvard Kennedy School director of programs and events Jacob Watts, and provost John Manning.

The Harvard Graduate Students Union-United Auto Workers (HGSU-UAW), which represents more than 4,000 graduate and undergraduate student workers, has been on strike since October 27.

After more than 20 months of contract negotiations, thousands of teaching fellows, research assistants, and other hourly student workers walked out for the second time this year because Harvard had failed to meet the union’s demands for higher wages and benefits, protections for noncitizen workers, and an independent process for handling harassment and discrimination complaints, according to The Harvard Crimson.

"As newly elected members of the 120th Congress, we were elected because of our commitments to helping working people, and we remain steadfast in our support for unions and collective bargaining," the lawmakers wrote. "So long as these workers are on strike, any trip we take to Harvard would be to stand in solidarity with our striking union siblings."

NEW: Fifty-three Democrats elected to Congress this month said Tuesday that they would skip Harvard’s orientation for incoming lawmakers as long as the University’s graduate student workers remain on strike.José Luis Ortega Castro reports.https://t.co/YDEVlQr2di

— The Harvard Crimson (@thecrimson) November 24, 2026

Support from union members was a critical factor in Democratic victories across the map in November. According to the AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest labor federation, a record 639 card-carrying union members were elected in federal, state, and local races around the country.

Three longtime union organizers and leaders elected to the House this month spearheaded the Harvard boycott: Montana smokejumper Sam Forstag, former vice president of National Federation of Federal Employees Local 60; New York UAW organizer Claire Valdez; and Bob Brooks, president of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association.

“I’ve never crossed a picket line, and I don’t intend to start,” Forstag said in a video posted Tuesday. "Harvard has an endowment of $68 billion. They can afford to pay people a living wage."

The union has asked for annual pay of at least $53,800 for salaried graduate workers, $45,000 for graduate teaching fellows, and for hourly workers to make at least $24 per hour. It also wants pay to increase by 4.5% each year.

According to the UAW, some graduate teaching fellows currently earn just $26,000 annually, low enough to qualify for food assistance in Massachusetts in some cases. The school’s endowment, meanwhile, increased by $11 billion this year.

“Elite universities are unimaginably wealthy, and they massively underpay their graduate students, substituting real compensation for the hope of eventually landing an elite faculty job,” said Rep.-elect Daniel Biss (D-Ill.), another incoming lawmaker who signed the letter. “They even often insist grad students aren’t workers, even though they give their labor (teaching and research) in exchange for money.”

In the letter, the lawmakers said they’d reconsider attending the orientation, scheduled for December 6-8, if the university agreed to a fair contract with the workers.

Forstag told the school's administrators, "If me and so many other members of Congress are going to be making a trip out there in December, it's going to be to join our brothers and sisters on the picket line until and unless you engage in good faith in contract negotiations and give those workers a fair deal."

Solidarity isn’t just something we talk about. It’s something we do.To the workers on strike at Harvard: we’ve got your backs. ✊ https://t.co/PWggeatMQj

— Sam Forstag (@SamForstag) November 24, 2026

Harvard receives hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government each year to support scientific and medical research.

“The richest university in the world should be able to pay its workers a fair wage,” said Denish Jaswal, the president of HGSU-UAW. “It is not too much to ask for Harvard to protect noncitizen workers and to create a workplace free from harassment and discrimination. If Harvard is going to be asking newly elected members of Congress for funding, Harvard shouldn’t be surprised when those same members demand that Harvard treats its workers with dignity.”

Jaswal told The Boston Globe that the support from newly elected Democrats was “incredibly telling, and it really sets a strong tone that is positive for labor that they reached out to us, and that this is their first act to support us.”

Other Massachusetts Democrats have also expressed support for the picketers, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, incoming House Majority Leader Katherine Clark, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

"We stand with the Harvard Graduate Students Union and the Harvard Academic Workers as they strike and fight for good wages, workplaces free of harassment, and a university that works for all," they said in a joint statement last week.

Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), who helped to organize faculty at the University of Pittsburgh with the United Steelworkers before being elected to Congress in 2022, praised his incoming colleagues' unapologetic stand with organized labor.

"Being pro-worker means knowing which side of a picket line to stand on," he said, adding that it was "great to see" Forstag, Brooks, and Valdez "leading so many new members in solidarity."

Rep.-elect Brad Lander (D-NY), who also signed the letter, congratulated his colleagues on their pro-union leadership. Democrats plan to prioritize passing the landmark Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act, after retaking Congress in January.

Lander said, "Let’s make this the most pro-labor Democratic majority in generations."

The other Democrats who signed the letter are Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY), Mitchell Berman (Wis.), Adrian Boafo (Md.), Victoria Broderick (Tenn.), Luke Bronin (Conn.), Jasmine Clark (Ga.), Paige Cognetti (Pa.), Cait Conley (NY), Pia Dandiya (Fla.), Zach Dembo (Ky.), J.D. Ford (Ind.), La Shawn Ford (Ill.), Patty Garcia (Ill.), Oliver Gilbert (Fla.), Angela Gonzales-Torres (Calif.), Adam Hamawy (NJ), Frederick Haynes III (Texas), Christina Hines (Mich.), Jacqui Irwin (Calif.), Lindsay James (Iowa), Cyril Jefferson (NC), Jake Johnson (Minn.), Eric Jones (Calif.), Melat Kiros (Colo.), Kristina Knickerbocker (Ohio), Dan Koh (Mass.), Brad Lander (NY), Micah Lasher (NY), William Lawrence (Mich.), Don Leonard (Ohio), Ben McAdams (Utah), Mike McGuire (Calif.), Donavan McKinney (Mich.), Donna Miller (Ill.), Jeremy Moss (Mich.), Katy Padilla Stout (Texas), Richard Pan (Calif.), Brian Poindexter (Ohio), Denise Powell (Neb.), Chris Rabb (Pa.), Janelle Sarauw (US Virgin Islands), Hilda Solis (Calif.), Sarah Trone Garriott (Iowa), Randy Villegas (Calif.), Marni von Wilpert (Calif.), Fred Wellman (Mo.), Robert White (DC), Scott Wiener (Calif.), and LaKesha Womack (NC).