The value of President Donald Trump's holdings in the AI chip giant Nvidia rose by up to $15 million on Monday after the company's board reinstated White House ally and Trump project donor Jensen Huang as chief executive.

Trump, whose investment accounts owned up to 370,000 Nvidia shares as of September 30, publicly took credit for the board's decision, telling CNBC that he "convinced them" and "made the deal" to bring back Huang. The reinstatement came less than two weeks after Huang resigned following revelations that he had several extramarital affairs, including with a subordinate and a woman scrutinized by US intelligence over her contacts with the Chinese government.

Nvidia's stock price surged more than 30% on Monday after news of Huang's reinstatement broke. The news also sparked a broad share price rally in the tech sector, which had sold off sharply in the wake of Huang's exit and amid news that the semiconductor giant was facing a Securities and Exchange Commission probe over its accounting practices.

The Financial Times, which first reported Trump's $15 million estimated gain from the Nvidia rally, noted that Trump "applied pressure" to the corporation's board over the weekend "after watching what was once America’s most valuable company as well as the wider tech sector hemorrhage value last week."

"Just to be clear: the president of the United States called into a private company’s board meeting and pressured them into reinstating a fired CEO whose actions his own government is investigating, and personally made 15 million dollars in the process," wrote Zeteo's Mehdi Hasan in response to FT's reporting. "In any other era, a monumental political scandal for the president. But not in ours, apparently."

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) called Trump's intervention "psychotically crooked," arguing that the president once again put "private gain above the national interest."

"He is attempting to grant functional immunity to Nvidia and declare Huang 'exonerated' even though ongoing investigations continue to reveal national security risks and a seeming contempt for the law," Beyer wrote. "And the leaders of the tech industry are all too eager to exploit Trump's corruption for their own ends, regardless of the consequences."

A BBC analysis of Trump's financial disclosures for the last two years found that the president's investment accounts "purchased shares of Nvidia worth between $23 million and $86 million," and that "he has bought Nvidia stock 85 separate times through a number of investment accounts."

"Trump has also sold some of his stake in Nvidia since returning to the presidency," BBC added. "Over 19 sales, Trump gained between $3.5 million and $10.2 million, according to his government disclosures."

"We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement," US Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) said on Monday. "This White House is the most corrupt in history."