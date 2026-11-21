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"ICE is completely and totally out of control," said Gov. Bob Ferguson, calling the incident at the airport "just the latest example of ICE's deeply un-American tactics."
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained at least one person boarding a plane in Seattle on Saturday, just two days after ICE grabbed a Chinese asylum seeker pursuing a PhD in neuroscience at Princeton University at an airport in Virginia.
Video footage that circulated on social media Saturday shows masked agents dressed in black—later identified as ICE—manhandling a distressed young woman on the jet bridge who says that "they're taking my dad" and "we have a work permit."
The Port of Seattle, which operates Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, said in a statement that "we are outraged about this morning's incident involving ICE and two passengers as travelers boarded AS 1306 to Los Angeles. Immigration enforcement actions at SEA are conducted without the port's participation or knowledge."
"The port has continually asked, and local federal immigration authorities have previously agreed to, protocols at SEA, and we are in conversation with DHS on whether any of these protocols were breached," the port said, referring to the US Department of Homeland Security, ICE's parent agency.
"However, the port remains committed to the safety of all of our travelers and staff and airline team," the airport operator added. "This incident was not only distressing for the affected family but the passengers around them, and port officials continue to engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred."
The Alaska Airlines flight, "originally scheduled for 8:10 am, departed late at 11:03 am" local time, according to The Seattle Times.
Alaska Airlines said that "we are aware of an incident involving law enforcement that occurred in the jet bridge area during the boarding process for Alaska Flight 1306 from Seattle to Los Angeles. We understand that situations like this can be distressing. We were not previously aware of the law enforcement activity, and we are actively reviewing the details and engaging the appropriate contacts and authorities. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority."
Some elected Democrats from the state have already spoken out. US Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a frequent critic of ICE's operations under President Donald Trump, said on social media that "I am [incredibly] disturbed by the reports of this detention at Sea-Tac. My office is working to gather more information on the situation."
"This is yet another incredibly terrifying moment for immigrant communities. Whether you’re an immigrant or citizen, be sure you know your rights," added Jayapal—who is an immigrant from India—sharing a link to an informational page on her congressional website.
Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson declared that "ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities. Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE's deeply un-American tactics."
As for Eva Yi Xie, the 24-year-old Princeton student, NBC News reported Saturday that she is being held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, according ICE's website.
While DHS claimed in a statement that "Xie has NEVER held valid authorization to study in the United States" and her "pending application does not confer legal status in the United States," Xie's attorney, Kerry Doyle, asserted that "her arrest and detention is without legal basis, as ICE and DHS are fully aware."
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US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained at least one person boarding a plane in Seattle on Saturday, just two days after ICE grabbed a Chinese asylum seeker pursuing a PhD in neuroscience at Princeton University at an airport in Virginia.
Video footage that circulated on social media Saturday shows masked agents dressed in black—later identified as ICE—manhandling a distressed young woman on the jet bridge who says that "they're taking my dad" and "we have a work permit."
The Port of Seattle, which operates Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, said in a statement that "we are outraged about this morning's incident involving ICE and two passengers as travelers boarded AS 1306 to Los Angeles. Immigration enforcement actions at SEA are conducted without the port's participation or knowledge."
"The port has continually asked, and local federal immigration authorities have previously agreed to, protocols at SEA, and we are in conversation with DHS on whether any of these protocols were breached," the port said, referring to the US Department of Homeland Security, ICE's parent agency.
"However, the port remains committed to the safety of all of our travelers and staff and airline team," the airport operator added. "This incident was not only distressing for the affected family but the passengers around them, and port officials continue to engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred."
The Alaska Airlines flight, "originally scheduled for 8:10 am, departed late at 11:03 am" local time, according to The Seattle Times.
Alaska Airlines said that "we are aware of an incident involving law enforcement that occurred in the jet bridge area during the boarding process for Alaska Flight 1306 from Seattle to Los Angeles. We understand that situations like this can be distressing. We were not previously aware of the law enforcement activity, and we are actively reviewing the details and engaging the appropriate contacts and authorities. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority."
Some elected Democrats from the state have already spoken out. US Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a frequent critic of ICE's operations under President Donald Trump, said on social media that "I am [incredibly] disturbed by the reports of this detention at Sea-Tac. My office is working to gather more information on the situation."
"This is yet another incredibly terrifying moment for immigrant communities. Whether you’re an immigrant or citizen, be sure you know your rights," added Jayapal—who is an immigrant from India—sharing a link to an informational page on her congressional website.
Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson declared that "ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities. Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE's deeply un-American tactics."
As for Eva Yi Xie, the 24-year-old Princeton student, NBC News reported Saturday that she is being held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, according ICE's website.
While DHS claimed in a statement that "Xie has NEVER held valid authorization to study in the United States" and her "pending application does not confer legal status in the United States," Xie's attorney, Kerry Doyle, asserted that "her arrest and detention is without legal basis, as ICE and DHS are fully aware."
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained at least one person boarding a plane in Seattle on Saturday, just two days after ICE grabbed a Chinese asylum seeker pursuing a PhD in neuroscience at Princeton University at an airport in Virginia.
Video footage that circulated on social media Saturday shows masked agents dressed in black—later identified as ICE—manhandling a distressed young woman on the jet bridge who says that "they're taking my dad" and "we have a work permit."
The Port of Seattle, which operates Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, said in a statement that "we are outraged about this morning's incident involving ICE and two passengers as travelers boarded AS 1306 to Los Angeles. Immigration enforcement actions at SEA are conducted without the port's participation or knowledge."
"The port has continually asked, and local federal immigration authorities have previously agreed to, protocols at SEA, and we are in conversation with DHS on whether any of these protocols were breached," the port said, referring to the US Department of Homeland Security, ICE's parent agency.
"However, the port remains committed to the safety of all of our travelers and staff and airline team," the airport operator added. "This incident was not only distressing for the affected family but the passengers around them, and port officials continue to engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred."
The Alaska Airlines flight, "originally scheduled for 8:10 am, departed late at 11:03 am" local time, according to The Seattle Times.
Alaska Airlines said that "we are aware of an incident involving law enforcement that occurred in the jet bridge area during the boarding process for Alaska Flight 1306 from Seattle to Los Angeles. We understand that situations like this can be distressing. We were not previously aware of the law enforcement activity, and we are actively reviewing the details and engaging the appropriate contacts and authorities. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority."
Some elected Democrats from the state have already spoken out. US Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a frequent critic of ICE's operations under President Donald Trump, said on social media that "I am [incredibly] disturbed by the reports of this detention at Sea-Tac. My office is working to gather more information on the situation."
"This is yet another incredibly terrifying moment for immigrant communities. Whether you’re an immigrant or citizen, be sure you know your rights," added Jayapal—who is an immigrant from India—sharing a link to an informational page on her congressional website.
Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson declared that "ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities. Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE's deeply un-American tactics."
As for Eva Yi Xie, the 24-year-old Princeton student, NBC News reported Saturday that she is being held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, according ICE's website.
While DHS claimed in a statement that "Xie has NEVER held valid authorization to study in the United States" and her "pending application does not confer legal status in the United States," Xie's attorney, Kerry Doyle, asserted that "her arrest and detention is without legal basis, as ICE and DHS are fully aware."