Only around 1 in 6 Democratic voters want Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to remain their party’s leader in the upper chamber of Congress, according to a new poll released Friday, as the longtime incumbent faces a leadership challenge from progressive Sen. Chris Van Hollen following the midterm elections.

The survey of 800 Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults, conducted by Verasight for Labyrinth Insights from November 11-16, found that 17% supported Schumer (D-NY) for majority leader, while 57% wanted someone else, and 26% were unsure who they preferred to lead the upper chamber.

The findings reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership, even after Democrats' midterm "blue tsunami." And it isn't just progressives who want change: Among respondents who voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, 61% said they favor a different Senate leader.

Opposition to Schumer—who was first elected to Congress when Jimmy Carter was still president—was particularly strong among younger Democrats, with 57% of respondents ages 18-29 saying they wanted to replace him, compared with just 10% who wanted him to stay.

The poll also affirmed voters' frustration with corporate Democrats. Asked whether party leaders have been too friendly toward big corporations, 42% said they were, compared with 33% who said the party's approach was about right, and just 6% who thought Democrats were not friendly enough.

Van Hollen (D-Md.) has won the support of voters seeking change—especially progressives—with positions like backing Medicare for All, restricting US military aid to Israel, and ending congressional funding for President Donald Trump's illegal war of choice against Iran.

In a head-to-head matchup, the survey found that Van Hollen led Schumer 36% to 19%, although 45% of respondents said they were undecided.

"For Schumer, these findings go beyond weak enthusiasm: An outright majority wants another Senate leader, and Van Hollen gets more support when named as an alternative," Labyrinth Insights said, adding that "lack of affirmative support demonstrates that the party’s supporters want meaningful change."

The poll's findings follow a separate survey by Data for Progress, which found that 53% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters wanted a new Senate leader, compared with 42% who wanted Schumer to remain.