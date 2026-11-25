A group of House Democrats who lead key congressional panels urged their colleagues on Tuesday to vote against fossil fuel industry-backed permitting reform legislation that's expected to hit the floor next week, warning the bill is "fatally flawed" and would undermine Tribal sovereignty, weaken bedrock environmental laws, and accelerate data center development.

The new letter's signatories include Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM), the top Democrat on the House Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs. The letter spotlighted provisions of the Senate-passed Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) that assail the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), the Clean Water Act, and the Endangered Species Act to speed federal approval of energy projects, including climate-wrecking gas pipelines and data centers.

On the data center issue, which has generated national uproar across party lines, the letter welcomed "provisions of the bill that would help protect ratepayers from data center development." But the Democratic signatories reject as "simply false" the claim by bill supporters that the legislation "does nothing to help ease federal permitting for data centers." Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), one of the lead Democratic sponsors of BAAJA, has dismissed concerns about the bill's data center provisions as "ghost stories" and said the bill is critical to boost clean energy production.

The seven Democrats behind the new letter noted that the Bureau of Land Management is "actively considering at least 17 data centers on federal lands."

"These types of projects on federal land or for some of these pipelines that would power a data center would normally be subject to the National Environmental Policy Act, the NHPA, the Endangered Species Act, and the Clean Water Act, all of which BAAJA weakens to favor the project sponsor," the lawmakers wrote. "As currently drafted, BAAJA would help fast-track data center development on federal lands and severely limit public input into these projects."

"Our constituents are incredibly upset that data centers are moving forward without community input on issues ranging from clean water use to carbon emissions," the letter continued. "BAAJA would exacerbate that exclusion of local voices in the permitting process for data centers."

The key committee Democrats called for a no vote on BAAJA and pushed for "a legislative process that will allow for meaningful consideration of this bill in the House, including hearings, markups, and an amendment process."

"As members with expertise on these issues, we know that we can pass a permitting reform bill without eroding Tribal sovereignty and key protections," they wrote.

The letter came amid reports that House Republican leaders intend to hold a vote on the Senate-passed permitting reform bill next week, after the Thanksgiving holiday. Politico reported that top Republicans "have had to urge members, specifically those who are not returning next year, to show up for votes amid the razor-thin GOP majority in the lame duck"—an indication that Democrats could have an opportunity to block the bill, which is backed by the American Petroleum Institute and other powerful corporate interests.

Huffman, who has outlined an alternative permitting reform plan, said Tuesday that "some BAAJA boosters claim their flawed bill must be passed right now, without fixes, because the environmental committee chairs in the next Congress (Sen. [Jeff] Merkley and me) won't do permitting reform."

"That is a lie," said Huffman. "Both of us have made the commitment clearly and publicly. You can hold us to it."

In a video posted to social media earlier this week, Huffman said that if BAAJA doesn't pass before Democrats retake control of Congress in January, "I guarantee you House Democrats will keep working on this and we’ll deliver a much better deal—responsible permitting reform that helps build the things we need faster and more affordably without throwing tribes, local communities, and the environment under the bus.”