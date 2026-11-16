The largest union of nurses in the United States on Monday endorsed Sen. Chris Van Hollen to lead the Senate Democratic caucus in the new Congress, arguing he is the only candidate "ready to advance real, systemic change" following the party's blowout midterm wins.

"The people have spoken," National Nurses United (NNU), which represents more than 225,000 registered nurses across the US, said in a statement. "Sen. Van Hollen is the clear leadership choice for nurses because he firmly stands on the side of working-class people."

Unlike Sen. Chuck Schumer, the current Democratic leader, Van Hollen cosponsored the Medicare for All Act of 2025—NNU's top legislative priority.

“Nurses witness every day, every shift how business-as-usual politics and policies have failed their patients, their communities and this country. Corporations have been allowed to steal from everyday working people,” Puneet Maharaj, NNU's executive director, said Monday. "The Democratic Party must not squander the chance midterm voters have given it to tackle our nation in crisis. Nurses and working people demand new Senate leadership that confronts the billionaire class, corporations, and governments to deliver transformative change for us."

"Sen. Van Hollen is the best person for the job," Maharaj continued. "We want guaranteed healthcare, not warfare. We want to abolish ICE. We want billionaires to pay their fair share. We want our tax dollars to meet working people’s needs, not fund genocide in Gaza and the war in Iran. And this is just the beginning."

The people have spoken. On Nov. 3, voters overwhelmingly rejected business-as-usual politics and demanded real, systemic change.That’s why nurses proudly endorse @ChrisVanHollen for Senate Majority Leader. He stands on the side of working-class people.https://t.co/qv27b9bjDQ

— National Nurses United (@NationalNurses) November 16, 2026

NNU is the third major labor union to endorse Van Hollen's bid for majority leader against Schumer, who has headed the Senate Democratic caucus for a decade. The 600,000-member International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the 90,000-member Office and Professional Employees International Union have also backed Van Hollen.

Growing union support for Van Hollen came as leaders and members of several major progressive advocacy organizations—including Indivisible, MoveOn, and the Working Families Party—threw their support behind the Maryland Democrat.

In the Senate Democratic caucus, Van Hollen has "around 15" supporters, the Maryland senator said on Sunday, calling his contest with Schumer "a wide open race."

Speaking to Politico for an interview released on Monday, Van Hollen suggested that some senators are hesitant to publicly break with Schumer because "there's a fear of retribution."

“Nobody should be afraid of a little democracy in the Democratic caucus," said the Maryland senator.

Van Hollen also said he has the votes to block any effort to fast-track the leadership election, which is currently scheduled for December 1.

"The more that time goes on, the more we have an open debate, the more we’ll see people voting for change," said Van Hollen.