The chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus on Tuesday called for Democrats, when they take control of Congress in January, to vote on "bold, pro-worker policy" including the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, on a weekly basis, signaling to workers and families across the United States that the party aims to put people before corporate profits.

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) responded on social media after NBC News reported that a source with direct knowledge of the US House Democratic leadership's plans for 2027 said the PRO Act will be a "top early priority in the first 100 days” of the new congressional session.

The legislation, which has previously been passed by the House, would protect workers' right to organize their workplace by barring companies from replacing striking workers; prohibiting employers from holding captive audience, anti-union meetings; holding employers accountable for misclassifying employees as independent contractors; and ensuring workers and the National Labor Relations Board set union election procedures without the involvement of employers.

The bill is vehemently opposed by Republicans and pro-corporate interest groups. A poll by Vox and Data for Progress in 2021 found that 74% of Democratic voters, 58% of independents, and 40% of Republicans supported the legislation.

Responding to the news that the Democratic majority is set to prioritize the bill as part of a package of pro-union policies, Casar said, "Hell yes... Let's get it done."



House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is expected to be speaker after receiving the vast majority of votes from the Democratic caucus in a leadership election at a closed-door meeting. Some newly elected progressives who opposed Jeffries, who does not support some top progressive proposals including Medicare for All, said there was "work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding of leadership."

A spokesperson for the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations said the news that the PRO Act would be a priority was "great to hear" on Tuesday.



"If Democrats want to deliver on the promise of making life more affordable and better for working people, giving everyone a fair shot to join a union and negotiate higher pay and good benefits has to be a top priority," said Steve Smith. "The PRO Act gets us there."