The operative word among our local elected officials is that with Amendment 3 voters have spoken, that voters want their tax cut, that voters’ wishes must be respected. They are saying what Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote in 1914: “I quite agree that a law should be called good if it reflects the will of the dominant force of the community.” What they are not saying out loud is the last part of Holmes’s line: “even if it will take us to hell.”

Welcome to hell.

We can agree that voters have spoken. We can agree that Amendment 3 will be “good” law in the Holmes sense that it was adopted legally and democratically. We do not have to agree that what voters say is inherently brilliant because they have said it. Voters are somewhere between juries, markets and mobs. They can be right. They can also be irrational and stupid. They can and do crash.

The result will be shoddier government and a poorer quality of life, starting with diminished public safety.

Amendment 3 was an irrational vote. If you throw money at voters, they’re not going to suddenly find their inner St. Francis. They’re going to take the money. Amendment 3 would have passed on that avaricious predicate alone, because when it comes to civic responsibility (Holmes also said that “taxes are what we pay for a civilized society”), voters will sing hosannas to it at Tiger Bay Club meetings but piss on civic responsibility the second they can make an extra buck they’re not owed.

Between its endless and excessive exemptions to veterans, the elderly, the disabled, churches and nonprofits, Florida’s property tax system has become a racket of inequities. But the homesteaded are the last ones to need a tax cut. The Save Our Homes cap on their taxes turned from a well-meaning protection against New Jersey-style property taxes into a welfare-like subsidy, forcing renters and commercial properties to pick up a disproportionate share of taxes. The only thing that needed reforming was Save Our Homes.

But it was so much worse than god-given avarice. It was CFO Blaise Ingoglia’s campaign of disinformation and fabrications, including a Goebbelsygook stop at Hammock Beach Resort so he could insult our local elected in person in a shameless display of Stockholm Syndrome–on our elected’s part. “Please sir, may I have some more,” they went on to grovel all the way to Election Day with malicious disregard for the truth they well knew and at times spoke of publicly: that Ingoglia was full of shit.

But the voters have spoken.

It was the Legislature’s shoehorning of a tax insurrection in the form of a moronically written amendment in a 72-hour special session that even those who voted for it reviled. A blue wave was coming. Maga’s venom had curdled. Florida Republicans needed something on the ballot to get the base out. Amendment 3 was the next best thing, and it gave Ron DeSantis a launch pad for his own coming crash in a presidential run. Florida’s civic fabric was sacrificed to the ambitions of a few have-beens.

Voters have no idea what a $21 million cut to Palm Coast’s general fund budget or a $60 million cut to the county’s budget will do. They think it’s all fat salaries and helicopters and road crews standing around flirting with squirrels. They’re wrong. There may be some of that, but it’s a fraction in a math of essential services residents bitch about the second their cybertruck hits a pothole.

And no, this is not “your money,” as cynical politicos are fond of calling taxdollars–not unless you opt-out of driving on public roads, not unless you don’t want your garbage picked up and your swales maintained, not unless you give up public parks, trails, clean air and clean water, not unless you are OK being blocked from calling 911 and you’ll decline the paramedics who show up for your next stroke or refrain from calling the cops to chill the drunks next door. You don’t tell your doctor it’s “your money” when you have to make a copay. Don’t tell government it’s “your money” when you expect so much of it, especially when all you do is insult its public servants in return.

Those ignorant refuseniks are the voters who approved Amendment 3. To quote another poor schlep, they knew not what they did. It’s a culmination of the irrational hatred of government started by Ronald Reagan, seethed by the likes of Newt Gingrich and George W. Bush, and mobbed into selective demolition by Trump’s “doge” rampage. Forgotten though doge is by now, without saving a penny, the damage is done, especially in fueling the destructive rhetoric that even our own county commissioners and city council members blindly, idiotically adopted with one side of their mouth while pointing to Ingoglia’s fabrications with the other. Amendment 3 is their legacy.

I doubt a single voter out of a thousand, any more than a single county commissioner or city council member, can point to a single government program, even a single government employee, and say: extraneous. Dispensable. Useless. I doubt a single cut will not be a cut to an essential service. The result will be shoddier government and a poorer quality of life, starting with diminished public safety. We will save a few dollars. We are about to pay an incalculable price as Florida free-falls into third-worldism.