'This Is a Wide Open Race,' Says Van Hollen as Support for His Majority Leader Bid Grows

US Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Sunday that around 15 fellow Senate Democrats have backed his bid to lead the caucus in the new Congress and accused Sen. Chuck Schumer—the current Democratic leader—of falsely painting his effort to remain in charge as a foregone conclusion.

"This is a wide open race," Van Hollen (D-Md.) said in an appearance on Fox News Sunday, putting his support among Democratic senators at "about 15 and growing." Van Hollen went on to say that Schumer's team "has been putting out numbers that are flatly wrong" in an attempt to "create this false sense of momentum."

Senate Democrats, who will control at least 55 seats in the upper chamber come January, are set to hold their majority leader election on December 1. The vote will be held behind closed doors, on a secret ballot.

Schumer has expressed certainty that he will be reelected as Democratic leader, claiming he has already secured enough votes to win. Van Hollen will need at least 28 votes to defeat Schumer, who has led the caucus for a decade.

"The Democrats were given a chance," Van Hollen said of the party's blowout midterm victories earlier this month. "We need to earn people's trust. And I don't think you do that by simply going back to business as usual, back to the status quo. I think people are demanding change."

Van Hollen has won the public support of several prominent members of the Senate Democratic caucus, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).

"Chris Van Hollen is a close colleague and dear friend," Smith wrote in a social media post last week. "He has my full support to be the next Senate majority leader. Minnesota made it clear, they’re tired of the status quo and ready for real change, and that starts with new leadership."

Several senators-elect have also endorsed Van Hollen or called for new leadership, including Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.), Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.), and Adam Hamilton (D-Kan.).

“Minnesotans are demanding change. Democrats need to deliver. That starts with new voices in our leadership," Flanagan said on Friday. "I believe Chris Van Hollen is the leader and fighter we need to bring about real change, so no American is left behind."

Van Hollen has sought to distinguish himself from Schumer on numerous fronts, including US support for Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza—which Van Hollen has vocally opposed—and continued funding for President Donald Trump's illegal war on Iran. The Maryland senator has said Democrats must use an upcoming confrontation over government funding to ensure "not one penny more" goes to the unauthorized conflict.

In a social media post on Sunday, Van Hollen argued that American voters showed at the ballot box earlier this month that they want Democrats to "end the Iran war," "unrig our economy," "stop trying to engineer elections from DC," and "give new voices a chance to lead."

"To answer that call and earn their trust," he added, "we need new leadership."

During his Fox News Sunday interview, Van Hollen hinted at an alleged effort by Schumer's team to "move up" the date of the leadership election to "short-circuit that open debate process within the Democratic caucus."

"If you're really confident that even after this debate, you will win, you wouldn't try to shorten the debate," Van Hollen said.

Citing unnamed people familiar with conversations among Senate Democrats, The New York Times reported that "there has been an internal discussion by some lawmakers of moving up the date of the election to avoid a prolonged internal battle"—but "it is not clear that the idea has gained any traction or is being driven by Mr. Schumer himself."