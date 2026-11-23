Critics of President Donald Trump on Monday expressed outrage after he personally intervened to push for Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO of AI chip designer Nvidia just weeks after he resigned amid revelations that he'd had multiple affairs, including with a woman scrutinized by US intelligence over her ties to China’s top spy agency.

Shortly after Nvidia announced that it was bringing Huang back, Trump called into CNBC to take credit for convincing the board to give its scandal-plagued CEO a second chance.

During the interview, Trump was asked if he gave an assurance to the board that Huang would not be prosecuted for any crimes he may have committed during his tenure.

"I didn't use the word 'prosecuted,' but I said that... we believe he's fine," the president said. "He's absolutely fine. I gave them enough assurance."

CNBC: Did you give the board of Nvidia an assurance that Jensen Huang would not be prosecuted at all?TRUMP: I didn't use the word 'prosecuted,' but I said that we believe he's fine. He's absolutely fine. I gave them enough assurance. https://t.co/YOmYVD1d2t

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 23, 2026

Under Huang's leadership, Nvidia donated $25 million to Trump's luxury White House ballroom. The Nvidia CEO also pledged $1 billion to Trump's Genesis Mission AI project.

A financial disclosure report filed earlier this year revealed that Trump owned at least $12 million of Nvidia stock, meaning the president could personally profit from Huang's return if remains in possession of those shares. Nvidia share prices surged by more than 30% on Monday following news of Huang's reinstatement.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who is vying to become the next Senate Majority Leader, said Trump's moves to get Huang reinstated was just the latest example of his unprecedented corruption.

"This is what a rigged system looks like," Van Hollen wrote in a social media post. "Trump trades NVIDIA stock, they give $25 million to his ballroom, and now Trump gets Huang hired back."

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who is in line to become the next chair of the Senate Finance Committee, vowed the next Congress would get to the bottom of the Trump-Nvidia scandal.

"Jensen Huang’s reinstatement shows that under Trump, Vance, and Rubio, our national security is for sale," he wrote. "In January, Democrats will hold this corrupt administration accountable."

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) called on Congress to "investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement" of Huang's reinstatement, while labeling the Trump White House "the most corrupt in history."

Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) vowed the US House of Representatives would also conduct a vigorous investigation of Trump's actions.

"Trump literally called into a Nvidia board meeting to save Jensen Huang's ass," Ryan wrote. "All it cost was a $25 million donation to the ballroom. Blatant corruption. We need an independent investigation into how Huang may have sold our national security to a Chinese spy."

Democratic lawmakers were not the only ones taking shots at Trump's corruption, as many progressive advocacy groups weighed in as well.

Nidhi Hegde, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, said that Trump's intervention showed that Nvidia had become "too big to fail," and accused the president of caring "more about Wall Street than American national security."

Hegde also predicted that the boost given to the stock market by Huang's return would be short lived.

"However the market reacts today, this is not a healthy economy," Hegde said. "It’s a monopoly that supports a bubble that will eventually pop, and take with it the retirement savings we’ve all allowed to get tangled up in this corrupt mess."

Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, questioned the Trump administration's loyalty to the United States.

"The entire justification for Trump’s artificial intelligence policies has been that the United States must win a purported 'race' with China," noted Hauser, "but everything about the Nvidia story suggests that Trump and [US Secretary of Commerce Howard] Lutnick are okay assisting China’s AI development."

"Given their stated policy preferences, history of corruption, and the wild disconnect with their stance on Nvidia," Hauser continued, "patriots have to take very seriously the possibility that the administration is no longer fundamentally loyal to the American people."