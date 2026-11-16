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Van Hollen "represents the kind of leadership we need," as he is "willing to match the urgency of this moment, make life more affordable, and take on powerful interests," said Indivisible co-executive director Leah Greenberg.
Indivisible, one of the organizations behind the "No Kings" movement that brought millions of people into the streets to protest against President Donald Trump, is throwing its support behind Sen. Chris Van Hollen's bid to be the next Senate majority leader.
In a Monday announcement, Indivisible said that 97% of its chapter leaders nationwide voted to endorse Van Hollen (D-Md.), who last week announced he was challenging current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to lead Democrats in the upper congressional chamber next year.
Indivisible said Van Hollen won its endorsement because he shared three key priorities with the group: "Ending the war in Iran and the economic pain Americans are feeling at the pump; clawing back funding for ICE and Border Patrol while stopping devastating Medicaid cuts; and using every procedural tool available, including breaking the corrupt Senate filibuster on day one."
The group also noted some of the high-profile fights Van Hollen has taken up with the Trump administration, such as his decision to meet with Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego after he was unlawfully deported to El Salvador in 2025.
Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, said Van Hollen "represents the kind of leadership we need," as he is "willing to match the urgency of this moment, make life more affordable, and take on powerful interests."
Schumer, in contrast, "has become a symbol of the failed leadership and political status quo that voters are ready to move beyond," Greenberg said.
Surveys of progressive activists released over the last two weeks by Our Revolution and MoveOn have shown an overwhelming desire for new Democratic congressional leadership, particularly in the Senate.
One poll conducted by MoveOn Civic Action found that 82% of MoveOn members who took part in the survey do not support Schumer becoming Senate majority leader.
A poll of over 4,300 progressive activists released by Our Revolution, meanwhile, found that 72% of respondents want a different leader than Schumer.
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Indivisible, one of the organizations behind the "No Kings" movement that brought millions of people into the streets to protest against President Donald Trump, is throwing its support behind Sen. Chris Van Hollen's bid to be the next Senate majority leader.
In a Monday announcement, Indivisible said that 97% of its chapter leaders nationwide voted to endorse Van Hollen (D-Md.), who last week announced he was challenging current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to lead Democrats in the upper congressional chamber next year.
Indivisible said Van Hollen won its endorsement because he shared three key priorities with the group: "Ending the war in Iran and the economic pain Americans are feeling at the pump; clawing back funding for ICE and Border Patrol while stopping devastating Medicaid cuts; and using every procedural tool available, including breaking the corrupt Senate filibuster on day one."
The group also noted some of the high-profile fights Van Hollen has taken up with the Trump administration, such as his decision to meet with Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego after he was unlawfully deported to El Salvador in 2025.
Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, said Van Hollen "represents the kind of leadership we need," as he is "willing to match the urgency of this moment, make life more affordable, and take on powerful interests."
Schumer, in contrast, "has become a symbol of the failed leadership and political status quo that voters are ready to move beyond," Greenberg said.
Surveys of progressive activists released over the last two weeks by Our Revolution and MoveOn have shown an overwhelming desire for new Democratic congressional leadership, particularly in the Senate.
One poll conducted by MoveOn Civic Action found that 82% of MoveOn members who took part in the survey do not support Schumer becoming Senate majority leader.
A poll of over 4,300 progressive activists released by Our Revolution, meanwhile, found that 72% of respondents want a different leader than Schumer.
Indivisible, one of the organizations behind the "No Kings" movement that brought millions of people into the streets to protest against President Donald Trump, is throwing its support behind Sen. Chris Van Hollen's bid to be the next Senate majority leader.
In a Monday announcement, Indivisible said that 97% of its chapter leaders nationwide voted to endorse Van Hollen (D-Md.), who last week announced he was challenging current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to lead Democrats in the upper congressional chamber next year.
Indivisible said Van Hollen won its endorsement because he shared three key priorities with the group: "Ending the war in Iran and the economic pain Americans are feeling at the pump; clawing back funding for ICE and Border Patrol while stopping devastating Medicaid cuts; and using every procedural tool available, including breaking the corrupt Senate filibuster on day one."
The group also noted some of the high-profile fights Van Hollen has taken up with the Trump administration, such as his decision to meet with Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego after he was unlawfully deported to El Salvador in 2025.
Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, said Van Hollen "represents the kind of leadership we need," as he is "willing to match the urgency of this moment, make life more affordable, and take on powerful interests."
Schumer, in contrast, "has become a symbol of the failed leadership and political status quo that voters are ready to move beyond," Greenberg said.
Surveys of progressive activists released over the last two weeks by Our Revolution and MoveOn have shown an overwhelming desire for new Democratic congressional leadership, particularly in the Senate.
One poll conducted by MoveOn Civic Action found that 82% of MoveOn members who took part in the survey do not support Schumer becoming Senate majority leader.
A poll of over 4,300 progressive activists released by Our Revolution, meanwhile, found that 72% of respondents want a different leader than Schumer.