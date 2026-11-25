Public school advocates praised Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday for joining some fellow Democratic state leaders in rejecting President Donald Trump's optional "Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program," which critics call a harmful voucher scheme.

"At a time when public school education needs investments more than ever, we should not siphon money from public schools for private education—especially as the Trump administration's policies decimate education," said Pritzker, who frequently clashes with the Republican president and is one of several Democrats considered a possible 2028 candidate for the White House.

"We have a responsibility to do right by all of our students," added Pritzker, who just won a third term. "Taxpayer funding should not subsidize donations to private schools that could discriminate based on religion, sexual orientation, or other characteristics."

Established by Trump and congressional Republicans' One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the program will allow eligible taxpayers to claim an annual credit of up to $1,700, or $3,400 for married couples filing jointly, for contributions to "scholarship granting organizations." It's widely seen as an effort to funnel funds into private school tuition, but money could also go toward "academic tutoring, special needs services, books, supplies, computers and other equipment, and other qualifying expenses."

Governors have until January 1 to opt in to the program. Democrats have made mixed decisions, and some are still deciding.

Pritzker's state includes the third-largest district in the country: Chicago Public Schools. Stacy Davis Gates, president of both the Chicago Teachers Union and Illinois Federation of Teachers, said Tuesday that "public dollars belong in public schools."

"Trump's voucher scheme was built to pull money out of public education with zero oversight and zero educational benefit for students," Davis Gates stressed. "Illinois' 1.8 million public school students deserve better, and today they got it. Gov. Pritzker did the right thing in rejecting Trump's voucher program."

"And to be clear, saying no to vouchers is the floor, not the ceiling," she continued. "Our schools are $7 billion short of what the law mandates for our students. Keeping vouchers out stops our schools from losing more. Fully funding them is how we make them whole."

The union leader also highlighted that "on Wednesday, December 2, educators from across Illinois will be back at the Capitol to ask lawmakers and the governor to make a down payment on their past-due balance this veto session."

Karl Goeke, president of the Illinois Education Association (IEA), the state's largest union for K-12 teachers outside of Chicago, similarly welcomed the governor's rejection of Trump's program in a Tuesday statement.

"Public money belongs in public schools, end of story," said Goeke. "Illinois' 1.6 million public school students, their parents and educators across Illinois counted on Gov. Pritzker to reject vouchers and protect public education, and he did. We are thrilled and thankful."

While Trump's Department of Education, GOP state lawmakers, and Pritzker's failed Republican challenger, Darren Bailey, lashed out on social media, Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders applauded the decision, as did leaders at Illinois Families for Public Schools, the Partnership for Equity and Education Rights Illinois, and the Learning Disabilities Association of Illinois.

"School voucher programs do not provide students with disabilities with the educational legal protections they are guaranteed under federal law," explained Karen Tamley, president and CEO of Access Living. "It leaves these families with fewer school options, not more, and would harm students with disabilities in Illinois."

Civil rights, community, and some religious leaders in the state also cheered the development. Rev. Karen EK Atkins, executive pastor of Immanuel Church Unusual in Chicago, declared that "this choice affirms the commitment to giving every student, in every neighborhood, a well-resourced school where they can learn and thrive."

Rev. Georgia McKee of Glencoe Union Church said, "Thank you, Gov. Pritzker, for defending religious freedom, honoring the separation of church and state, and affirming our shared responsibility to provide quality public education for every child in Illinois."

Becky Simon, president of the League of Women Voters of Illinois (LWVIL), emphasized that "the proposed rules do not allow Gov. Pritzker to impose even basic quality and safety standards for the private schools accepting the vouchers, or to ensure equitable distribution of these dollars across the state."

"Waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars spent on school voucher programs is rampant in many states with universal vouchers, but this program has only minimal federal guardrails—and worse, it prohibits state oversight to reduce misuse of public dollars," Simon added. "The LWVIL believes that a strong, well-funded public education system is not only mandated by our state constitution but is also a basic prerequisite for a thriving democracy. The governor's choice to opt out of the federal school voucher program will strengthen democracy and provide a stronger future for Illinois communities and children."

Thank you @govpritzker.illinois.gov for standing with Illinois’ students, families & educators by rejecting Trump’s voucher scheme. Public dollars must strengthen public schools that welcome all students, not be used as donations to private schools. gov-pritzker-newsroom.prezly.com/gov-pritzker...



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— Randi Weingarten 🖇️📚✊🇺🇸 (@rweingarten.bsky.social) November 24, 2026 at 5:31 PM

Democratic Govs. Josh Green (Hawaii), Tina Kotek (Ore.), and Tim Walz (Minn.) have said their state will not participate, according to Ballotpedia's tracker. A spokesperson for Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) said earlier this month that her state will not finish the process to join the program, effectively reversing the decision of her Republican predecessor.

Republican governors largely support the program—and so do some GOP-controlled state legislatures. In Wisconsin, outgoing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed legislation that would opt his state into the program. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, another Democrat, has vetoed multiple such bills.

The Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina legislatures overrode vetoes from Democratic Govs. Laura Kelly, Andy Beshear—another potential presidential candidate for the next cycle—and Josh Stein.

“Study after study shows that voucher programs do not benefit students. They are a scam," said IEA's Goeke. "Our children deserve more than this. Illinois students should be able to count on a thriving public education system no matter where they live, the color of their skin, or how much money their families have. We look forward to working with the governor to secure more funding for public schools as we go forward."