US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would be open to pardoning newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for any potential crimes as top officials at the Justice Department dodged questions about whether Huang is currently—or was ever—facing a federal investigation.

Trump, whose investment accounts hold hundreds of thousands of Nvidia shares, told the New York Post that a pardon is "always an option" should Huang—a close ally of the White House and one of the richest men in the world—face charges during the remainder of the president's second term. The president added that he doesn't think a pardon will "be necessary."

"I’ve always found him to be 100% aboveboard and, you know, a very smart person," said Trump, a convicted felon who has been accused of turning the pardon process into a pay-to-play racket.

The president's remarks came as US Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously worked as Trump's personal lawyer, gave bizarrely evasive responses to questions about Huang during a news conference on Tuesday.

"What does that mean?” Blanche said after a reporter asked whether Huang had been investigated by the DOJ. Huang, who was reinstated as Nvidia CEO less than two weeks after resigning earlier this month, has been accused of violating US export laws and potentially compromising the country's national security with one of his several extramarital affairs.

"For what?" the attorney general asked the reporter, adding that he never saw any suggestion in news reports or "leaks" that Huang was under investigation. (On Monday, Trump told CNBC that the Justice Department "did a pretty good investigation" and concluded that Huang was "exonerated.")

Watch Blanche's comments:

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who is in line to chair the powerful House Judiciary Committee in the new Congress, slammed Blanche for playing "dumb" in response to basic and important questions about Huang and Nvidia, which the attorney general called "a good corporate citizen."

"Attorney General Blanche seemed unable to explain his failure to render even basic due diligence in this case," said Raskin. "When the president claimed Huang had been ‘exonerated,’ what was his basis for that sweeping conclusion, and exonerated for what, exactly? Was the conclusion based on real facts and evidence or simply a reflection of the fact that the president, [Commerce Secretary Howard] Lutnick, and others have converging personal, political, corporate and financial interests in making sure Huang stays put and the secret pipeline for our most sensitive AI chips to go to China stays securely covered up?"

"Do they just want to sweep the whole matter under the rug?" the Maryland Democrat added. "While the Attorney General turns a blind eye to alleged espionage, circumvention of export laws, and rampant corruption in the Administration, Congress is stepping in to get all the facts and to use our legislative powers to protect the battered interests and laws of the American people.”