An advertisement urging the United States to cut off military aid to Israel is set to air during NBC’s "Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving" special on Wednesday evening, as new polling shows growing support for ending the transfer of weapons used in a US-backed genocide of Palestinians.

The 30-second spot, titled “Every Three Seconds,” was produced by the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project. It directs viewers to a website where they can urge Congress to block President Donald Trump’s reported plan for a new five-year, $19 billion arms agreement with Israel.

The title of the ad—which features a young girl who works to save $400 for a bicycle over the course of a year—refers to the current US-Israel military aid agreement, a 10-year, $38 billion memorandum of understanding signed by former President Barack Obama that expires in 2028. That amounts to roughly $400 in US taxpayer funding every three seconds.

According to IMEU Policy Project:

A poll also released today by IMEU Policy Project and conducted by YouGov, and first reported in Semafor, found that 56% of Trump 2024 voters who abandoned Republicans in the midterms support blocking the transfer of bombs to Israel. 59% support reducing or ending all military aid to Israel.



42% say Trump has been too supportive of Israel, compared with just 12% who say he has not been supportive enough. Another 46% say support has been at the right level.



The poll surveyed 636 Trump 2024 voters who either did not vote in 2026 or cast a ballot for a candidate besides the Republican in at least one federal race. The survey was fielded from November 4-18 and has a margin of error of +/- 4.3%.

"Israel's collapsing support is not just a Democratic Party issue. It is happening across the political spectrum," IMEU Policy Project executive director Margaret DeReus said in a statement. "Any candidate—Democrat or Republican—who refuses to stand up to the Israeli government’s demands for blank checks and endless war in the Middle East is putting their seat at risk."

"Democrats didn’t learn that lesson in time in 2024," she added. "Republicans didn’t learn that lesson in time in 2026, and the 2028 election will hinge on which party accepts this basic fact first: The American people want a breakup with Israel.”

