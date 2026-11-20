President Donald Trump's comments on healthcare and working with the incoming Democratic majorities in the US Congress on Friday left one progressive media outlet wondering: "Has he heard Abdul El-Sayed's proposal to call Medicare expansion/Medicare for All 'Trumpcare' to get it passed?"

At a press conference with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Trump spoke about opportunities for bipartisan legislation to pass on Capitol Hill after the new Congress is sworn in early next year.

He identified legislation to incentivize film and TV companies producing content in the US and college regulations as areas where Republicans and Democrats could come to agreements, as well as saying he was "open to great healthcare."

"Can it be what they want?" said Trump, referring to the Democrats. "No, but it can be a combination of what we all want. We could end up with great healthcare in our country. We could end up better than dealing with just the Republicans. We’ll have tremendous Republican support."

Trump on the new Democratic majorities: "We could end up with great healthcare in our country. We could end up better than dealing with the Republicans." https://t.co/Am2FFRxgCm

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2026

Following two years of Republican control in the US Senate and House of Representatives during the first half of Trump's second term, 10 million people are expected to lose health coverage by 2034 due to the GOP's Medicaid cuts, and an estimated 4.6 million people have lost their coverage through the Affordable Care Act after the Republicans allowed ACA subsidies to expire. A report released by the Center for Economic and Policy Research found this week that 26 million Americans lacked health coverage last year.

Progressives including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and El-Sayed, a Democratic senator-elect from Michigan who made a call for Medicare for All a central plank of his campaign, have argued that Democrats can indeed come up with a better healthcare plan than Republicans have over the past two years, and have called on the party to take decisive action to deliver a government-run healthcare plan by expanding Medicare to everyone in the US. A KFF poll released before the elections found that 66% of Americans were supportive of the idea, which would put the United States' healthcare system in line with those in other wealthy nations.

Sanders expressed appreciation for Trump's comments Friday and said he looks "forward to working" with the president.

"Our job now is to do what every other major country does: guarantee healthcare to all as a human right and substantially lower the cost of prescription drugs," said the senator, who has advocated for single-payer healthcare for decades and has seen the proposal grow in popularity since his presidential runs in 2016 and 2020.

El-Sayed has suggested using the president's fondness for creating monuments to himself and his family name to the advantage of all Americans who would benefit from a government-run healthcare system, by calling the program Trumpcare.

"Trumpcare for All?" the senator-elect said on social media following the president's remarks.