The US Army detonated roughly 5 tons of degraded lead azide inside a military installation in the town of Middletown, Iowa on Wednesday morning, despite protest and outrage voiced by nearby residents, environmentalists, and lawmakers who warned that not enough had been done to safeguard communities from the fallout expected from the explosion and resulting toxic plume.

"Imagine packing up your kids and leaving home the day before Thanksgiving because the Army is about to set off a blast that could send toxic lead dust over your neighborhood," Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine, said Tuesday night after a judge, in response to a lawsuit by environmental groups, ruled Monday that the Army could proceed with the controlled detonation.

"That’s what families near Middletown, Iowa, are being asked to do," added Pingree. "How on earth did the Army let it get this far?"

The Associated Press on Wednesday morning posted a live video feed from outside the military facility in Middletown:

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As the New York Times reports, with no legal challenges left to stop the detonation, area residents had no choice but to prepare the best they could:

The tiny farming town of Middletown, Iowa, felt like it was bracing for a cyclone on Tuesday, a day before the Army plans to detonate nearly five tons of dangerously degraded explosives.



People who live closest to the blast site at the 19,000-acre Iowa Army Ammunition Plant were covering their windows with blue tape to keep them from shattering when the big bang happens at 9 a.m. Wednesday.



Others were checking weather forecasts to see whether the wind would carry a toxic plume of lead dust toward their homes and farms. Pregnant women and parents of young children—who are particularly vulnerable to lead exposure—agonized over whether they should ride it out, shutting themselves inside, or escape southeastern Iowa altogether a day before Thanksgiving.

Local residents like Lucy Giehl, who spoke to CBS News, said people in her town of Burlington, which is downwind from Middletown, are woefully unprepared and that the advice she received from military officials about how to best mitigate the potential harms have not be reassuring:

Lucy Giehl, a resident in Burlington, Iowa, a city that sits about 9 miles away from the ammunition plant where the Army plans to detonate about 5 tons of degraded lead azide on Wednesday, said a plant spokesperson told her to use a baby wipe or “hose everything down and it’ll go away,” after the controlled detonation.“People are completely unprepared,” Giehl said, after worrying about whether it would be safe to let her dogs in the yard if there is “raining lead” in her community.The plume, which has the potential to threaten homes, playgrounds, farmlands and other spaces, could travel as far as 100 miles from the plant in Middletown, the Army said.

— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 25, 2026

During a press conference on Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the Army’s leader of the operation, told reporters that "inaction was no longer an option."

Shirley explained that "there's not a way to remediate, safely for the public, the removal of this lead azide beyond the controlled demolition that we have fully planned for and are prepared to safely execute."

Army explains to decision to detonate lead azide in Iowa following backlash

In the state capital of Des Moines on Tuesday night, protesters gathered outside the State House to oppose the detonation and demand further transparency and accountability from the Army and other relevant federal agencies.

Protesters held signs that read "Iowa Is Not a Sacrifice Area" and "No Lead in Our Air" as they denounced what some of those in attendance described as a "lead bomb" being dropped on the state

Paige Iverson, co-chair of Central Iowa Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and an attendee of the protest, told Status Coup News that the US Army should suspend the detonation until it can "prove beyond a reasonable doubt" that this manner of disposing of the dangerous chemicals "is the safest available option at this time" and not just the most expedient.

"We need proof this is not just the cheapest or easiest solution for the Army," she said.

LIVE: Protesters DEMAND Army Stop TOXIC LEAD BOMB https://t.co/y4ZsAUZq5h

— Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) November 25, 2026

In a social media post Tuesday night, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said it was "outrageous" for the court to greenlight "Trump’s hugely dangerous plan to detonate tons of lead bomb-making material" in Middletown. "We know there’s no safe level of lead," Merkley said. "This is a rushed, mismanaged plan that is putting thousands of people at risk!"

In her remarks, Pingree decried that the EPA under the Trump administration "recently raised the level of lead in children’s blood it uses to set soil cleanup goals," an ominous policy change given the situation in Iowa.

"There is NO SAFE LEVEL OF LEAD in a child’s blood," Pingree said. "These relaxed thresholds mean it will be harder for those impacted to secure government-led cleanup or pursue contamination claims. We need a full investigation into how this became an emergency and whether the Army passed up safer ways to dispose of these explosives. The Army and EPA owe these communities answers, public test results, and a commitment to clean up any contamination the blast leaves behind."