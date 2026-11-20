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Jeff Hauser, hauser@therevolvingdoorproject.org
As financial markets increasingly look to be buckling under the weight of the AI industry’s accounting and economic model contradictions, the Revolving Door Project is renewing our call for Democrats to preemptively reject any consideration—under any circumstance—of public funds to bail the industry out of its financial precarity. In August, we wrote that lawmakers must “take the simple and clear public stance of opposing any bailout for an “industry” that has generated far more arrogance and distress than productivity or happiness.”
Revolving Door Project Executive Director Jeff Hauser issued the following statement:
“As Anthropic’s founders are already cashing out, SpaceX (which now contains XAI) continues to slide, and as a regulatory gift basket for the industry is jammed through Congress, bypassing regular procedure and ignoring Democrats’ mandate from the midterm elections, it is more important than ever to brace for corporate America’s imminent dusting off of the “now is not the time to oppose moral hazard” playbook.”
“The AI industry did not consult the public in its disastrous financing, in fact it often aggressively obscured the details from communities and sought to trample democratic oversight. This disastrous speculative bubble has siphoned off enormous amounts of public money already, poisoned communities, eroded cyber infrastructure, and derailed the work of moving to a green economy. The public has already subsidized more than its fair share of the costs of this boondoggle. So when the industry comes hat in hand begging for us to save them from themselves, the message must be unequivocal: not one dollar more.”
The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.
"If Democrats fully control the government in a couple years, they could not only reverse the GOP’s food-stamp cuts but expand the program."
When Democrats take control of the US Congress in January, they will be tasked with confronting a rapidly worsening nationwide hunger disaster fueled by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party's unprecedented assault on federal nutrition assistance.
That assault has contributed to the steepest decline in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) enrollment in decades, with more than 5.5 million people—including around 2 million children—losing aid since the Trump-GOP budget package, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), was enacted in the summer of 2025. The aid cuts, combined with high grocery prices, are driving massive demand at food banks across the country.
"It's time for lawmakers to treat this like the emergency it is," Katie Bergh, a senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, wrote in a social media post on Thursday, stressing that "even short periods of food insecurity can have lasting consequences for children."
Bergh's warning came in response to new reporting by Vox's Dylan Scott, who noted that Democrats are currently pushing to delay implementation of new state cost-sharing mandates approved under the Trump-GOP budget law. Beginning in October 2027, states will be required to cover a share of SNAP benefit costs for the first time in the program's history—which could lead cash-strapped states to cut benefits even further.
"The idea is that the two-year delay could, in theory, turn into a permanent one if Democrats can win the White House in the 2028 election and keep control of Congress," Scott wrote. "Even if the two parties agreed on a two-year delay in the lame duck, Democrats could still include a full repeal of the OBBBA’s SNAP cuts as part of their budget reconciliation bill next year."
"Trump won’t sign that bill even if the Democratic-controlled Congress passes it," Scott added, "but Dems could take the opportunity to show voters they are following through on their campaign promises and do a dry run for a bill that could actually become law in 2029... If Democrats fully control the government in a couple years, they could not only reverse the GOP’s food-stamp cuts but expand the program."
In a letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) last week, more than 130 mayors representing cities across New York implored the Democratic leaders to fight for a delay to the cost-sharing requirements for all states, warning of disastrous consequences if the mandates take effect on schedule.
"This unprecedented state obligation jeopardizes necessary funding for local infrastructure, programs, and services that New Yorkers depend on," the mayors wrote. "Congress must ensure that the cost-shift delay is extended to all states... Urgently needed relief for states and low-income families cannot be postponed."
Meanwhile, Democrats in both the US House and Senate are pressing the Trump administration to immediately rescind a proposed rule that would strip SNAP benefits from more than 6 million people. The rule, which targets a provision that lets states automatically qualify people for SNAP if they're receiving other federal benefits, "threatens free school meals for nearly 2 million children," The Washington Post reported on Thursday.
"Since Donald Trump took office, more than 5 million people have been cut off from SNAP—while he and Republicans handed out tax cuts to billionaires," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote in response to the Post's story. "Now, the Trump administration is trying to take away school meals from 2 million more kids."
More than 200 House Democrats signed a letter to US Agriculture Secretary on Wednesday calling for withdrawal of the proposed rule, which is open for public comment until December 10.
"Implementing this rule and cutting millions more people off from vital food assistance in the middle of an affordability crisis is both illegal and cruel," the House Democrats wrote.
Rep. Jamie Raskin reminded officials that they are "legally required to preserve all records related to its official functions, policies, decisions, and procedures, and to safeguard such records against destruction."
Rep. Jamie Raskin on Thursday demanded that Trump administration officials preserve all their internal communications, while citing "significant evidence" of "widespread destruction" of government records.
In a set of letters sent to federal law enforcement agencies, Raskin (D-Md.) reminded officials that they are "legally required to preserve all records related to its official functions, policies, decisions, and procedures, and to safeguard such records against destruction."
Raskin, who is in line to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee next year when Democrats take control of Congress, emphasized this mandate "extends to communications made through non-government messaging applications, including but not limited to: Discord, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messages, LinkedIn, Signal, Snapchat, Telegram, Truth Social, WeChat, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter)."
The Maryland Democrat then accused members of the Trump adminstration of engaging in "widespread destruction, mutilation, and concealment of government records, seemingly with the express purpose of circumventing federal record preservation laws."
"This attempt to evade transparency," Raskin added, "extends to the highest levels of federal agencies, including top-ranking law enforcement officials."
Raskin cited a Signal chat he obtained between FBI General Counsel Samuel Ramer and an associate of Donald Trump Jr., which was "deliberately configured... to automatically delete messages after one week."
"This incident, just one of many that have already been reported to our Committee, raises significant concerns that Department of Justice and FBI officials are openly flouting federal law when it comes to the preservation of official government records," Raskin wrote. "It is a felony to unlawfully conceal, remove, alter, or destroy federal records, as Mr. Ramer appears to have done here."
Raskin sent letters warning against the destruction of records to the US Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as to subagencies including the FBI, the Bureau of Prisons, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"It's bad enough that Republicans wanted to gut our environmental laws. It's unconscionable that Democrats helped them do it."
The Republican-controlled US Senate, with the support of more than a dozen Democrats, passed a hotly contested bill that would weaken the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, and other key environmental laws to accelerate approval and development of energy projects, including climate-wrecking gas pipelines and data centers.
The final vote on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) was 62-33, with nearly every Republican and 15 Democrats supporting passage. The 15 members of the Senate Democratic caucus who voted for the bill were Chris Coons (Del.), John Fetterman (Pa.), Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), Martin Heinrich (NM), John Hickenlooper (Colo.), Angus King (Maine), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Gary Peters (Mich.), Jack Reed (RI), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Brian Schatz (Hawaii), Chuck Schumer (NY), Elissa Slotkin (Mich.), Mark Warner (Va.), and Sheldon Whitehouse (RI).
The legislation passed without ever facing a hearing in the Senate, a fact that Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)—an outspoken opponent of the bill—called "pretty damn outrageous and offensive."
If passed by the House and signed into law by President Donald Trump—whose White House has backed the measure—BAAJA would limit the authority of federal courts to block energy projects due to violations of environmental protection laws. The measure would also exempt pipeline expansions from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review, potentially bar future administrations from rolling back previously approved projects, and restrict states' and tribes' ability to block projects under the Clean Water Act.
The legislation was endorsed by the American Petroleum Institute, the largest fossil fuel industry lobbying organization in the US. The group applauded Thursday's vote as "a major breakthrough on historic permitting reforms" and praised the legislation's lead sponsors, including Whitehouse and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah).
Environmental organizations expressed support for some elements of the legislation, such as provisions that would speed up transmission and grid modernization. But the good provisions don't outweigh the destructive ones, green groups said, arguing the bill's benefits are heavily tilted toward fossil fuel projects—and would likely be further tilted in that direction by the Big Oil-friendly Trump administration.
"Senators who voted for this bill should be ashamed," said Erich Pica, president of Friends of the Earth US. "Just weeks after Americans made clear they are tired of politicians putting corporate profits ahead of people, the Senate approved a giant giveaway to Big Tech and polluters. Calling this a bipartisan compromise doesn't change what it is: a reckless attack on our clean air, clean water, wildlife, public lands, oceans, and communities."
"It's bad enough that Republicans wanted to gut our environmental laws," Pica added. "It's unconscionable that Democrats helped them do it."
Some Democrats who supported advancing the bill in previous procedural votes switched their votes to no on final passage, including Sen. Andy Kim (NJ). In a statement posted to social media, Kim said he "voted earlier in the process to allow a debate and amendment process that could improve the bill before final passage."
"Unfortunately those improvements, which would rein in the worst impulses of the Trump administration, were not made, and the potential consequences for New Jersey are unacceptable," said Kim.
BAAJA's opponents called on the House, which will be narrowly controlled by Republicans until January, to reject the legislation.
"This bill identified the wrong problems and has therefore arrived at the wrong solutions," said David Watkins, director of federal government relations for the Climate and Energy Programs at the Union of Concerned Scientists. "The Clean Water Act isn’t the problem—the fossil fuel industry and their enablers in the Trump administration are responsible for throttling renewable energy deployment across the United States."
“The Senate’s bill is totally out of step with the message of the midterm elections. Policymakers must move on from the status quo driving high energy bills and record fossil fuel profits," Watkins added. "The House should reject BAAJA and negotiate a better bill in the new Congress in January, one that protects our environment, includes meaningful input from communities burdened by fossil fuel pollution, and makes cheaper and cleaner renewable energy more accessible to everyone."
"It's OK," one observer said sardonically, "trickle-down economics will save the day."
A prominent private investment firm CEO and former White House adviser said the founders and employees of the artificial intelligence company Anthropic are collectively worth more than the bottom third of US households following Thursday's initial public offering, an eye-popping example of the country's widening wealth inequality amid the AI boom.
In a social media post, Willett Advisors chair and CEO Steven Rattner highlighted figures claiming that approximately 5,300 Anthropic founders and employees collectively hold an estimated $433 billion in wealth, slightly exceeding the $432 billion he said is held by more than 45 million least wealthy US households.
Rattner's figures are drawn from Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) documents and the US Federal Reserve's 2025 Survey of Consumer Finances.
The numbers from Rattner—who served as lead adviser to the Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry during the Obama administration—reflect the value of company equity, not necessarily cash or other wealth that employees can immediately access.
San Francisco-based Anthropic, which developed the Claude chatbot, went public Thursday in what is being called the largest IPO in US history. Shares closed at $97.17, more than 17% above their $83 offering price, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1.75 trillion.
Earlier Thursday, CBS News estimated that Anthropic’s seven co-founders were each worth approximately $20 billion, while CNBC said Anthropic's blockbuster IPO will also make thousands of current and former Anthropic employees instant multimillionaires.
Progressive commentator Matt Stoller called the IPO "a giant payoff to a set of stakeholders for allowing them to steal the copyrights of millions of people" and "a huge theft of wealth."
Gaby Del Valle, a policy reporter at The Verge, said, "If you're a newly minted Anthropic multimillionaire, may I suggest building a library or perhaps becoming a patron of the arts."
"Do NOT talk to me about shrimp welfare, I don't wanna hear it," she added, referring to the humane seafood initiative largely funded by billionaire Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and his wife, Cari Tuna.
Del Valle wasn't the only one who turned to humor in the face of such a staggering statistic.
Responding to Rattner's post, Bland Labs founder Joshua Collin sardonically quipped on social media, "It's OK, trickle-down economics will save the day."
One tracker estimates US families have paid an extra $89 billion for gasoline and over $73 billion for diesel—or $1,237.98 per household.
While experts have warned that US President Donald Trump's illegal war on Iran "will cost hundreds of billions of dollars, and very possibly trillions," as one economist put it in May, a Pentagon official on Thursday shared an estimate of just $48.3 billion—a figure that doesn't account for various impacts, including the global surge in fuel prices.
Authur Miller is deputy comptroller for budget and appropriations affairs at the US Department of Defense, but Trump has nominated him to be assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management and comptroller. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination and others, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) inquired about the cost of the war.
"As of November 13, it was $48.3 billion," Miller told Blumenthal, who then asked for clarification about what that includes. The deputy comptroller said the figure accounts for "munitions, equipment replacement costs, and operational cost," but not damage to US bases—for which the Pentagon official said he did not have an estimate, but said he would seek one from the department.
That figure also does not include the cost of providing healthcare to members of the US military injured in the conflict—which Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched in late February—or the impact on consumers around the world, who are paying the price for Iran's retaliatory restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, including for fuel.
The Climate Solutions Lab at Brown University estimates that in the United States alone, consumers have paid an extra $162.2 billion for fuel, including nearly $89 billion for gasoline and over $73 billion for diesel—or $1,237.98 per household. The deeply unpopular war is also driving up grocery prices, as Americans also struggle to afford healthcare, housing, and more.
While consumers have paid more at the pump, fossil fuel giants have recorded record profits, benefiting those invested in them—including Trump.
The new war cost estimate came just days after the Pentagon failed its ninth straight audit, and as a new Government Accountability Office report sounded the alarm about department leadership not ensuring the United States has "a reliable supply of munitions, including bombs, missiles, and torpedoes."
As The Washington Post reported:
Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other senior US officials have repeatedly disputed media reports detailing how the Iran War—initiated by the Trump administration in concert with Israel—has depleted the US military's stockpile of Tomahawk cruise missiles, Patriot interceptors, and other advanced munitions.
The GAO's director, Diana Moldafsky, said in an email to The Washington Post that her office's research found that the Iran War exacerbated munitions shortfalls. She called them "persistent" in recent years. The Pentagon did not dispute the GAO's findings when presented with them, she said.
A White House spokeswoman, Anna Kelly, downplayed the findings, saying in a statement that the US military "has more than enough munitions, ammo, and stockpiles to serve all of President Trump's strategic goals and beyond."
The war helped fuel the "blue tsunami" in the midterm elections earlier this month, but Democrats won't retake control of both chambers of Congress until early January. In the meantime, Trump's Republicans refuse to force an end to the unauthorized assault, including by blocking a war powers resolution in a Thursday Senate vote.
All Republicans but Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Rand Paul (Ky.) voted with pro-Israel Democratic Sen. John Fetterman (Pa.) to block H.Con.Res.93, which passed the US House of Representatives in September. The vote was 48-51, with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) not voting, as he is still recovering from a stroke.
The Hill noted that retiring Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who voted for a war powers resolution in September, voted against the measure on Thursday.
"I've supported some. I mean, you do know resolutions differ from each one. This one doesn't go to the president, so it's just a statement from Congress," Tillis said. "I've made that statement. I don't need to vote on a Democrat resolution to make that statement."
With a potential government shutdown looming, some Democrats on Capitol Hill have called for defunding the war effort.
"Ahead of the December 11 government funding deadline, Congress faces the task of approving a funding package to maintain government operations," Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) said in a joint statement Wednesday. "Congress must use its constitutional power of the purse to ensure that not another cent of taxpayer money goes toward prolonging this war.”
"The US government should defend the deep, not fast-track its destruction," said one opponent.
Flouting a federal judge's recent finding that the Trump administration's approval of deep-sea mining lease sales violated the Endangered Species Act, the US government on Thursday opened more than 31 million acres of ocean floor near American Samoa to potential mineral exploration that opponents say will devastate marine habitats.
The deep-sea mining lease auction—held by the Department of the Interior's Marine Minerals Administration—marks a major step in President Donald Trump's push to accelerate seabed extraction of minerals including nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese, which are used in batteries, electronics, and other critical products.
The Associated Press reported that the auction covered two areas of seabed, each spanning millions of acres northeast of American Samoa's Manua Islands. Startup Wetstone US Ventures, the only firm to submit bids, won both leases at the $3 million minimum threshold.
"This is the first time the United States has held an offshore critical minerals lease sale in the Pacific and a historic step for America's energy and mineral security," Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement. "Today's sale opens a path to learn more about the resources off the coast of American Samoa and assess whether they could contribute to a more reliable domestic supply."
The 20-year leases authorize surveys and other exploratory activities, not commercial extraction, which would require additional approval before mining could begin.
However, the auction and the administration's wider deep-sea mining policy have drawn opposition from environmental organizations, marine scientists, and Pacific Island communities concerned about potentially irreversible damage to fragile marine ecosystems and traditional ways of life.
“These lease sales will open the floodgates to the exploitation of our deep seas,” Oceana Defense Campaign manager Julia Singer said in a statement. “The message from American Samoa, and people across the United States, could not be clearer: Stop deep-sea mining before it starts."
"Thousands of scientists, local leaders, and community members have warned of the danger that deep-sea mining poses, yet the Trump administration is continuing to ignore widespread opposition to this proposal," Singer added. "The US government should defend the deep, not fast-track its destruction.”
The lease sale proceeded despite a Monday ruling by US District Judge Jill Otake in Hawaii that invalidated the government's environmental review of the proposed leases. Otake—a Trump appointee—found that the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) violated the Endangered Species Act (ESA) by reviewing only the sale of the leases and not any potential subsequent mining activity.
"The court’s conclusion that NMFS’ acceptance of the limited definition of agency action was arbitrary and capricious also ensures that the purpose of the ESA—to prevent harm to vulnerable species—is served," Otake wrote in her 41-page ruling. "As extinction is permanent, caution and foresight before acting are necessary and 'caution can only be exercised if the agency takes a look at all the possible ramifications of the agency action.'"
“The message from American Samoa, and people across the United States, could not be clearer: Stop deep-sea mining before it starts."
Thursday's auction took place at the Ventura County Fire Department headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, where dozens of demonstrators rallied outside.
“We had hoped it would never come to this,” said Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka, founder of the American Samoan youth environmental organization Finafinau. "Yet here we are, watching our ocean being auctioned to the highest bidder. As a mother, I cannot accept that my daughter's future, and the futures of generations yet to be born, are being treated as accseptable risks for an industry we never asked for."
Arlo Hemphill, Oceans Are Life campaign lead at Greenpeace USA, said: “The US just gave the deep-sea mining industry its first foothold in US waters after a court found it failed to consider the full scope of potential harm to endangered species. The industry will push to move from surveys to exploration to extraction, putting profits ahead of marine life and trampling the culture, livelihood, and objections of communities that have said no again and again."
"Once mining strips away habitat that took millions of years to form, no amount of money can bring it back," Hemphill added. "Congress should press the administration to suspend these leases before work begins.”
David Henkin, deputy managing attorney at Earthjustice, said Otake's ruling made Thursday's auction illegal because the government must comply with the ESA prior to any lease sale.
“We will use the full extent of the law to vigorously push for the leases to be voided,” he said.
Three separate lawsuits are challenging the Trump administration's deep-sea mining plans, including one brought by the Samoan council of chiefs Faleula o le Manu'atele, which questions the federal government's authority to lease waters surrounding the islands.
Meanwhile, a study published last week in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports found that polymetallic nodules—the rock-like formations coveted by mining companies for their valuable mineral content—are important habitats for tiny organisms living inside their crevices.
“Our findings point out that commercial mining may result in an irreversible loss of undescribed and unique biodiversity associated with nodules,” said Sabine Gollner, a professor at the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research and study co-author. “This needs to be considered in the environmental management of deep-sea mining.”
In an October opinion piece for Common Dreams, Suluai-Mahuka said the ocean is central to her people's identity and traditions.
"Our history and our culture are tied to this ocean," she wrote. "Yet, none of this was valued by the companies, and we, the people of American Samoa, were not meaningfully included in the decision-making process."
Suluai-Mahuka said her community and allies submitted more than 75,000 comments opposing the proposed auction.
"Almost all of us oppose deep-sea mining," she wrote.
Hakeem Jeffries' proposal to pass another war powers resolution instead of blocking funds would result in "a lot of noise and process to say ‘we tried’ while actually doing nothing," an anti-war advocate argued.
While Democratic Party leaders in Congress remain noncommittal about challenging Republicans on a Pentagon spending bill next month that could force a government shutdown, two progressives in the US House are vowing to aggressively oppose any resolution that continues to fund President Donald Trump’s war with Iran—meeting a demand that anti-war critics say would match promises made to voters and be a necessary step to bring the conflict to an end.
“Ahead of the December 11 government funding deadline, Congress faces the task of approving a funding package to maintain government operations,” Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) said in a joint statement Wednesday. “Congress must use its constitutional power of the purse to ensure that not another cent of taxpayer money goes toward prolonging this war.”
"We will oppose any funding package that does not explicitly prohibit funds from being used for offensive operations in Iran," they added. "Passing such a measure would defy the demands of Americans who want this war to end—now.”
Opposition to the Iran war and the resulting rise in prices was a major factor in Democrats’ resounding victories in this month’s midterm elections. A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week showed that 71% of Americans want the war to end, including 51% of Republicans.
“The American people were loud and clear on November 3: They want an immediate end to Donald Trump’s reckless war in Iran,” Khanna and Ansari said. “This war was launched illegally and continues to operate without congressional authorization. It has already claimed the lives of at least 23 US service members and over 1,700 Iranian civilians, while significantly driving up prices for already struggling Americans and devastating the global economy.”
Not another cent of taxpayer money should go toward Trump's reckless war of choice. Congress has the power to stop funding this war—we must act now.
— Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) November 18, 2026
On Thursday, Punchbowl News reported that Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) planned to introduce an amendment to the funding bill stating that "none of the funds" could "support directly or indirectly combat activities" against Iran unless Congress authorizes them.
Bennet said the measure, modeled on the 1973 amendment that forced then-President Richard Nixon to end the US bombing of Cambodia, would ensure Congress provided “not another cent for Trump’s war of choice in Iran.”
In addition to Bennet, at least four other senators have said they also plan to oppose any continuing resolution that does not explicitly block funding for the war—Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.).
Not another cent for Trump’s war of choice in Iran.
— Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) November 19, 2026
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), whom House Democrats nominated for speaker on Wednesday, has said ending the war should be an immediate priority of the new Democratic majority. But he has strategically avoided saying whether or not he would take the step of holding up next month’s funding package to cut off the flow of money that allows Trump to continue the war.
Democrats could delay the fight until they take control of Congress next year. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) suggested earlier this week that Democrats may seek a continuing resolution to fund the government until February and take up war funding then.
However, Jeffries has suggested an entirely different course of action that does not involve using the power of the purse at all, but instead passing another war powers resolution.
During an interview at The Atlantic Summit in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, asked Jeffries whether “ending the war” meant “not funding [US] operations in the Gulf.”
"Well, no," Jeffries responded. "It means a cessation of hostilities… So that's what a war powers resolution is able to do, right?"
In June, Congress passed a war powers resolution directing Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities with Iran unless Congress authorized the war. Trump has ignored it. On Thursday, the GOP-controlled Senate voted 51-48 to reject a separate Iran war powers resolution that the House passed in September.
Asked what the plan was if Trump vetoed a future resolution passed by the incoming Democratic majority, Jeffries said, “there’s nothing more powerful than putting that bill on the president’s desk.” He suggested Democrats needed to make a veto embarrassing for Trump, but critics denounced such maneuvers as a far cry from their rhetoric about bringing the war to a swift and total end.
If this is Democrats’ plan to “end the war” then they lied and don’t actually want to end it. Jeffries is talking about passing another war powers resolution — which Congress has already passed and the WH does not consider binding. If they are serious about that strategy they need to take the matter to court. Instead, Jeffries is saying he’d pass another war powers resolution — but a version that actually goes to the president’s desk for signature. And then the President will veto it and Democrats won’t have the 67 votes in the Senate to override it. In other words: a lot of noise and process to say “we tried” while actually doing nothing and refusing to use real power to get it done. If Democrats are unwilling to use the power of the purse and cut funding, any promises to end the war are a lie.
— Jamal Abdi (@jabdi) November 18, 2026
Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council, argued, “If this is Democrats’ plan to ‘end the war,’ then they lied and don’t actually want to end it.”
"Jeffries is talking about passing another war powers resolution—which Congress has already passed, and the [White House] does not consider binding," he explained. "If they are serious about that strategy, they need to take the matter to court."
“Instead, Jeffries is saying he’d pass another war powers resolution—but a version that actually goes to the president’s desk for signature. And then the president will veto it, and Democrats won’t have the 67 votes in the Senate to override it,” he continued. “In other words: a lot of noise and process to say ‘we tried’ while actually doing nothing and refusing to use real power to get it done.”
"If Democrats are unwilling to use the power of the purse and cut funding," he said, "any promises to end the war are a lie."
“The only ones who would benefit from BAAJA are industry executives.”
Fossil fuels industry watchdog Oil Change International on Thursday criticized a bipartisan permitting reform bill for failing address the climate crisis or stop what it described as "skyrocketing" energy costs for consumers.
Citing data fromRhodium Group, which recently studied the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA), Oil Change found that even with the bill’s passage, electricity prices are still projected to increase by around 8% by 2040.
While this is a smaller increase than the 13% hike over the same period absent the BAAJA's passage, the group nonetheless found that "the bill’s savings are overshadowed by the increases."
"For example, according to Rhodium, in the Mid Emissions Scenario with BAAJA, the bill is seen to shave $50 off the average annual bill, or just over $4 a month," Oil Change explained. "But our calculation shows the average annual bill in 2040 would still be over $157 higher than in 2025, or over $13 a month. Households that are already struggling to afford to keep their electricity on today will not see relief from rising energy bills under BAAJA."
The group also cited a number of other factors contributing to higher energy prices that aren't addressed in the bill, including "rising electricity demand from data centers, extreme climate events spiking energy costs in winter, wildfires and storms repeatedly destroying infrastructure that needs to be rebuilt, excessive utility profits, and overdependence on increasingly expensive fossil gas."
The bottom line, wrote Oil Change, is the BAAJA "does not address affordability or the climate crisis," but is instead "a massive gift to the Trump administration, Big Oil, and Big Tech."
Oil Change's analysis earned an endorsement from fellow environmental watchdog Food and Water Watch.
"The only ones who would benefit from BAAJA are industry executives," the group wrote in a social media post.
The Senate is expected to hold a final vote on BAAJA in the coming days. If it passes, the bill would go to the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives, which has a narrow window to act on it before Democrats take over both chambers of Congress in January.
US Sen. Ron Wyden's amendment comes amid a reported push by the US Department of the Interior to identify federal lands that can be used for data centers.
US Sen. Ron Wyden on Thursday slammed Republicans for blocking a vote on his amendment to a bipartisan permitting reform bill that would bar the construction of data centers on public lands.
According to a Thursday report in The Hill, Wyden (D-Ore.) has been holding up votes on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA), which has been criticized by environmental groups as a giveaway to the fossil fuels industry, because his data center amendment is not currently up for consideration.
In a Thursday social media post, Wyden explained his rationale for holding up the legislation.
"Republicans are blocking a vote on my amendment to ban data centers on public lands," Wyden wrote, adding that BAAJA achieves Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) "fever dream of giving away your public lands to tech giants."
Wyden proposed his amendment weeks after The Washington Sun reported that the US Department of the Interior, under the leadership of Secretary Doug Burgum, has pushed the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to “identify public land ripe for data center development,” and provide lists to department leadership.
Earlier this month, ProPublica reported that Burgum stands to personally profit from data center construction on public lands, as he has anywhere between $18.1 million and $64.4 million invested in artificial intelligence companies.
Environmental advocacy organization Earthjustice recently highlighted provisions in BAAJA that it said would open up public lands for data center development in an action alert.
"Buried within more than 400 pages of dense legislative text," Earthjustice wrote, "the Senate permitting bill includes provisions that would put public lands on the chopping block, enable fast delivery of gas to fuel the artificial intelligence data center build-out, threaten historic and cultural sites, give handouts to oil and gas companies, lock in deep-sea mining for years to come, and codify illegal permits."
Environmental groups aren't the only ones rallying opposition to building data centers on federal lands.
As Washington State Standard reported on Tuesday, a coalition of veterans groups called Veterans for Public Lands called for the halt of data centers built on public lands.
“These are our lands,” Gregg Bafundo, a senior adviser of the coalition and former ranger of the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest, told Washington State Standard. "If the government’s going to do anything with these, they have to ask the permission of the American people. And right now, the American people don’t want data centers on our public lands."
One expert said the analysis makes clear that the war-related crisis "has irrevocably changed the global energy system, adding to the many reasons why countries would benefit from a rapid transition to clean energy."
High-polluting countries like the US are continuing to push for oil and gas extraction, but despite the unwavering commitment of leaders like President Donald Trump to fossil fuels, a report released Thursday by the International Energy Agency says that Trump's own war on Iran made "vulnerabilities in traditional fossil fuel supply systems" clearer than ever.
“I don’t see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director, as the Paris-based agency released its "World Energy Outlook 2026."
The vulnerability that is inherent in countries' fossil fuel dependence became impossible to ignore this year as Iran swiftly retaliated against Trump and Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu after they launched the war. Iranian officials effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, which about 20% of the world's oil supply passes through, and sent energy prices skyrocketing.
"The world has been through several major oil supply shocks since 1970," said the agency. "The current crisis is by far the largest."
The IEA coordinated the release of 400 million barrels of crude oil in an attempt to stabilize energy markets, but Birol said a "range of energy futures" are likely to emerge from the upheaval, which “delivered a huge shock to the system."
Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, told The Associated Press that "this crisis has exposed the price of fossil fuel dependence. It’s crazy that a conflict thousands of miles away can send energy bills soaring at home.”
“With the world on the brink of breaching 1.5°C of global warming and climate impacts rapidly worsening, world leaders must drastically change course and help secure a healthier, safer world powered by clean, affordable energy for all.”
The war will likely ultimately lead to countries reducing their dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, the IEA forecast, estimating that the 20 million barrels of oil per day that passed through the waterway could be reduced to 8.5 million by 2030 and under 2 million by 2035.
Meanwhile, renewable energy sources, especially solar power, as well as nuclear power, are set to be the “biggest beneficiaries” as governments rethink their energy supply.
The IEA report emphasizes that consumers are already responding to the oil and gas shock of 2026 by turning to electric vehicles and solar panels.
The report was released as leaders assembled in Antalya, Türkiye head into their final days of negotiations at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), with the latest draft of an agreement leaving advocates dismayed by failing to include a call for a transition away from fossil fuels—even though both the economic realities described in the IEA report and the worsening climate emergency demand such a transition.
“The IEA’s latest report makes clear that the fossil energy crisis unleashed by the US-Israel war on Iran has irrevocably changed the global energy system, adding to the many reasons why countries would benefit from a rapid transition to clean energy and electrification," said Rachel Cleetus, climate program director at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “The future of the energy system and our climate are inextricably intertwined. World leaders at COP31 must stand up to fossil fuel enablers and commit to a fast, fair transition away from all fossil fuels to renewable energy, and ramping up energy efficiency."
“The Trump administration’s attacks on clean energy policies and boosting of fossil fuels is only serving the interests of large fossil fuel polluters who are raking in billions in profits while people struggle to afford basic necessities. It’s time for the newly elected Congress to reverse the harms, keep the administration in check, and hold fossil fuel companies accountable for the damages they are causing," added Cleetus. “With the world on the brink of breaching 1.5°C of global warming and climate impacts rapidly worsening, world leaders must drastically change course and help secure a healthier, safer world powered by clean, affordable energy for all.”