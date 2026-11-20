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Rep. Jamie Raskin reminded officials that they are "legally required to preserve all records related to its official functions, policies, decisions, and procedures, and to safeguard such records against destruction."
Rep. Jamie Raskin on Thursday demanded that Trump administration officials preserve all their internal communications, while citing "significant evidence" of "widespread destruction" of government records.
In a set of letters sent to federal law enforcement agencies, Raskin (D-Md.) reminded officials that they are "legally required to preserve all records related to its official functions, policies, decisions, and procedures, and to safeguard such records against destruction."
Raskin, who is in line to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee next year when Democrats take control of Congress, emphasized this mandate "extends to communications made through non-government messaging applications, including but not limited to: Discord, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messages, LinkedIn, Signal, Snapchat, Telegram, Truth Social, WeChat, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter)."
The Maryland Democrat then accused members of the Trump adminstration of engaging in "widespread destruction, mutilation, and concealment of government records, seemingly with the express purpose of circumventing federal record preservation laws."
"This attempt to evade transparency," Raskin added, "extends to the highest levels of federal agencies, including top-ranking law enforcement officials."
Raskin cited a Signal chat he obtained between FBI General Counsel Samuel Ramer and an associate of Donald Trump Jr., which was "deliberately configured... to automatically delete messages after one week."
"This incident, just one of many that have already been reported to our Committee, raises significant concerns that Department of Justice and FBI officials are openly flouting federal law when it comes to the preservation of official government records," Raskin wrote. "It is a felony to unlawfully conceal, remove, alter, or destroy federal records, as Mr. Ramer appears to have done here."
Raskin sent letters warning against the destruction of records to the US Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as to subagencies including the FBI, the Bureau of Prisons, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
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Rep. Jamie Raskin on Thursday demanded that Trump administration officials preserve all their internal communications, while citing "significant evidence" of "widespread destruction" of government records.
In a set of letters sent to federal law enforcement agencies, Raskin (D-Md.) reminded officials that they are "legally required to preserve all records related to its official functions, policies, decisions, and procedures, and to safeguard such records against destruction."
Raskin, who is in line to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee next year when Democrats take control of Congress, emphasized this mandate "extends to communications made through non-government messaging applications, including but not limited to: Discord, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messages, LinkedIn, Signal, Snapchat, Telegram, Truth Social, WeChat, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter)."
The Maryland Democrat then accused members of the Trump adminstration of engaging in "widespread destruction, mutilation, and concealment of government records, seemingly with the express purpose of circumventing federal record preservation laws."
"This attempt to evade transparency," Raskin added, "extends to the highest levels of federal agencies, including top-ranking law enforcement officials."
Raskin cited a Signal chat he obtained between FBI General Counsel Samuel Ramer and an associate of Donald Trump Jr., which was "deliberately configured... to automatically delete messages after one week."
"This incident, just one of many that have already been reported to our Committee, raises significant concerns that Department of Justice and FBI officials are openly flouting federal law when it comes to the preservation of official government records," Raskin wrote. "It is a felony to unlawfully conceal, remove, alter, or destroy federal records, as Mr. Ramer appears to have done here."
Raskin sent letters warning against the destruction of records to the US Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as to subagencies including the FBI, the Bureau of Prisons, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Rep. Jamie Raskin on Thursday demanded that Trump administration officials preserve all their internal communications, while citing "significant evidence" of "widespread destruction" of government records.
In a set of letters sent to federal law enforcement agencies, Raskin (D-Md.) reminded officials that they are "legally required to preserve all records related to its official functions, policies, decisions, and procedures, and to safeguard such records against destruction."
Raskin, who is in line to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee next year when Democrats take control of Congress, emphasized this mandate "extends to communications made through non-government messaging applications, including but not limited to: Discord, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messages, LinkedIn, Signal, Snapchat, Telegram, Truth Social, WeChat, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter)."
The Maryland Democrat then accused members of the Trump adminstration of engaging in "widespread destruction, mutilation, and concealment of government records, seemingly with the express purpose of circumventing federal record preservation laws."
"This attempt to evade transparency," Raskin added, "extends to the highest levels of federal agencies, including top-ranking law enforcement officials."
Raskin cited a Signal chat he obtained between FBI General Counsel Samuel Ramer and an associate of Donald Trump Jr., which was "deliberately configured... to automatically delete messages after one week."
"This incident, just one of many that have already been reported to our Committee, raises significant concerns that Department of Justice and FBI officials are openly flouting federal law when it comes to the preservation of official government records," Raskin wrote. "It is a felony to unlawfully conceal, remove, alter, or destroy federal records, as Mr. Ramer appears to have done here."
Raskin sent letters warning against the destruction of records to the US Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as to subagencies including the FBI, the Bureau of Prisons, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.