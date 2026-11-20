When Democrats take control of the US Congress in January, they will be tasked with confronting a rapidly worsening nationwide hunger disaster fueled by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party's unprecedented assault on federal nutrition assistance.

That assault has contributed to the steepest decline in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) enrollment in decades, with more than 5.5 million people—including around 2 million children—losing aid since the Trump-GOP budget package, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), was enacted in the summer of 2025. The aid cuts, combined with high grocery prices, are driving massive demand at food banks across the country.

"It's time for lawmakers to treat this like the emergency it is," Katie Bergh, a senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, wrote in a social media post on Thursday, stressing that "even short periods of food insecurity can have lasting consequences for children."

Bergh's warning came in response to new reporting by Vox's Dylan Scott, who noted that Democrats are currently pushing to delay implementation of new state cost-sharing mandates approved under the Trump-GOP budget law. Beginning in October 2027, states will be required to cover a share of SNAP benefit costs for the first time in the program's history—which could lead cash-strapped states to cut benefits even further.

"The idea is that the two-year delay could, in theory, turn into a permanent one if Democrats can win the White House in the 2028 election and keep control of Congress," Scott wrote. "Even if the two parties agreed on a two-year delay in the lame duck, Democrats could still include a full repeal of the OBBBA’s SNAP cuts as part of their budget reconciliation bill next year."

"Trump won’t sign that bill even if the Democratic-controlled Congress passes it," Scott added, "but Dems could take the opportunity to show voters they are following through on their campaign promises and do a dry run for a bill that could actually become law in 2029... If Democrats fully control the government in a couple years, they could not only reverse the GOP’s food-stamp cuts but expand the program."

In a letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) last week, more than 130 mayors representing cities across New York implored the Democratic leaders to fight for a delay to the cost-sharing requirements for all states, warning of disastrous consequences if the mandates take effect on schedule.

"This unprecedented state obligation jeopardizes necessary funding for local infrastructure, programs, and services that New Yorkers depend on," the mayors wrote. "Congress must ensure that the cost-shift delay is extended to all states... Urgently needed relief for states and low-income families cannot be postponed."

Meanwhile, Democrats in both the US House and Senate are pressing the Trump administration to immediately rescind a proposed rule that would strip SNAP benefits from more than 6 million people. The rule, which targets a provision that lets states automatically qualify people for SNAP if they're receiving other federal benefits, "threatens free school meals for nearly 2 million children," The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

"Since Donald Trump took office, more than 5 million people have been cut off from SNAP—while he and Republicans handed out tax cuts to billionaires," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote in response to the Post's story. "Now, the Trump administration is trying to take away school meals from 2 million more kids."

More than 200 House Democrats signed a letter to US Agriculture Secretary on Wednesday calling for withdrawal of the proposed rule, which is open for public comment until December 10.

"Implementing this rule and cutting millions more people off from vital food assistance in the middle of an affordability crisis is both illegal and cruel," the House Democrats wrote.