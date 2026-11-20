While experts have warned that US President Donald Trump's illegal war on Iran "will cost hundreds of billions of dollars, and very possibly trillions," as one economist put it in May, a Pentagon official on Thursday shared an estimate of just $48.3 billion—a figure that doesn't account for various impacts, including the global surge in fuel prices.

Authur Miller is deputy comptroller for budget and appropriations affairs at the US Department of Defense, but Trump has nominated him to be assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management and comptroller. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination and others, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) inquired about the cost of the war.

"As of November 13, it was $48.3 billion," Miller told Blumenthal, who then asked for clarification about what that includes. The deputy comptroller said the figure accounts for "munitions, equipment replacement costs, and operational cost," but not damage to US bases—for which the Pentagon official said he did not have an estimate, but said he would seek one from the department.

That figure also does not include the cost of providing healthcare to members of the US military injured in the conflict—which Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched in late February—or the impact on consumers around the world, who are paying the price for Iran's retaliatory restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, including for fuel.

The Climate Solutions Lab at Brown University estimates that in the United States alone, consumers have paid an extra $162.2 billion for fuel, including nearly $89 billion for gasoline and over $73 billion for diesel—or $1,237.98 per household. The deeply unpopular war is also driving up grocery prices, as Americans also struggle to afford healthcare, housing, and more.

While consumers have paid more at the pump, fossil fuel giants have recorded record profits, benefiting those invested in them—including Trump.

The new war cost estimate came just days after the Pentagon failed its ninth straight audit, and as a new Government Accountability Office report sounded the alarm about department leadership not ensuring the United States has "a reliable supply of munitions, including bombs, missiles, and torpedoes."

As The Washington Post reported:

Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other senior US officials have repeatedly disputed media reports detailing how the Iran War—initiated by the Trump administration in concert with Israel—has depleted the US military's stockpile of Tomahawk cruise missiles, Patriot interceptors, and other advanced munitions.



The GAO's director, Diana Moldafsky, said in an email to The Washington Post that her office's research found that the Iran War exacerbated munitions shortfalls. She called them "persistent" in recent years. The Pentagon did not dispute the GAO's findings when presented with them, she said.



A White House spokeswoman, Anna Kelly, downplayed the findings, saying in a statement that the US military "has more than enough munitions, ammo, and stockpiles to serve all of President Trump's strategic goals and beyond."



The war helped fuel the "blue tsunami" in the midterm elections earlier this month, but Democrats won't retake control of both chambers of Congress until early January. In the meantime, Trump's Republicans refuse to force an end to the unauthorized assault, including by blocking a war powers resolution in a Thursday Senate vote.

All Republicans but Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Rand Paul (Ky.) voted with pro-Israel Democratic Sen. John Fetterman (Pa.) to block H.Con.Res.93, which passed the US House of Representatives in September. The vote was 48-51, with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) not voting, as he is still recovering from a stroke.

The Hill noted that retiring Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who voted for a war powers resolution in September, voted against the measure on Thursday.

"I've supported some. I mean, you do know resolutions differ from each one. This one doesn't go to the president, so it's just a statement from Congress," Tillis said. "I've made that statement. I don't need to vote on a Democrat resolution to make that statement."

With a potential government shutdown looming, some Democrats on Capitol Hill have called for defunding the war effort.

"Ahead of the December 11 government funding deadline, Congress faces the task of approving a funding package to maintain government operations," Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) said in a joint statement Wednesday. "Congress must use its constitutional power of the purse to ensure that not another cent of taxpayer money goes toward prolonging this war.”