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“The only ones who would benefit from BAAJA are industry executives.”
Fossil fuels industry watchdog Oil Change International on Thursday criticized a bipartisan permitting reform bill for failing address the climate crisis or stop what it described as "skyrocketing" energy costs for consumers.
Citing data fromRhodium Group, which recently studied the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA), Oil Change found that even with the bill’s passage, electricity prices are still projected to increase by around 8% by 2040.
While this is a smaller increase than the 13% hike over the same period absent the BAAJA's passage, the group nonetheless found that "the bill’s savings are overshadowed by the increases."
"For example, according to Rhodium, in the Mid Emissions Scenario with BAAJA, the bill is seen to shave $50 off the average annual bill, or just over $4 a month," Oil Change explained. "But our calculation shows the average annual bill in 2040 would still be over $157 higher than in 2025, or over $13 a month. Households that are already struggling to afford to keep their electricity on today will not see relief from rising energy bills under BAAJA."
The group also cited a number of other factors contributing to higher energy prices that aren't addressed in the bill, including "rising electricity demand from data centers, extreme climate events spiking energy costs in winter, wildfires and storms repeatedly destroying infrastructure that needs to be rebuilt, excessive utility profits, and overdependence on increasingly expensive fossil gas."
The bottom line, wrote Oil Change, is the BAAJA "does not address affordability or the climate crisis," but is instead "a massive gift to the Trump administration, Big Oil, and Big Tech."
Oil Change's analysis earned an endorsement from fellow environmental watchdog Food and Water Watch.
"The only ones who would benefit from BAAJA are industry executives," the group wrote in a social media post.
The Senate is expected to hold a final vote on BAAJA in the coming days. If it passes, the bill would go to the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives, which has a narrow window to act on it before Democrats take over both chambers of Congress in January.
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Fossil fuels industry watchdog Oil Change International on Thursday criticized a bipartisan permitting reform bill for failing address the climate crisis or stop what it described as "skyrocketing" energy costs for consumers.
Citing data fromRhodium Group, which recently studied the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA), Oil Change found that even with the bill’s passage, electricity prices are still projected to increase by around 8% by 2040.
While this is a smaller increase than the 13% hike over the same period absent the BAAJA's passage, the group nonetheless found that "the bill’s savings are overshadowed by the increases."
"For example, according to Rhodium, in the Mid Emissions Scenario with BAAJA, the bill is seen to shave $50 off the average annual bill, or just over $4 a month," Oil Change explained. "But our calculation shows the average annual bill in 2040 would still be over $157 higher than in 2025, or over $13 a month. Households that are already struggling to afford to keep their electricity on today will not see relief from rising energy bills under BAAJA."
The group also cited a number of other factors contributing to higher energy prices that aren't addressed in the bill, including "rising electricity demand from data centers, extreme climate events spiking energy costs in winter, wildfires and storms repeatedly destroying infrastructure that needs to be rebuilt, excessive utility profits, and overdependence on increasingly expensive fossil gas."
The bottom line, wrote Oil Change, is the BAAJA "does not address affordability or the climate crisis," but is instead "a massive gift to the Trump administration, Big Oil, and Big Tech."
Oil Change's analysis earned an endorsement from fellow environmental watchdog Food and Water Watch.
"The only ones who would benefit from BAAJA are industry executives," the group wrote in a social media post.
The Senate is expected to hold a final vote on BAAJA in the coming days. If it passes, the bill would go to the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives, which has a narrow window to act on it before Democrats take over both chambers of Congress in January.
Fossil fuels industry watchdog Oil Change International on Thursday criticized a bipartisan permitting reform bill for failing address the climate crisis or stop what it described as "skyrocketing" energy costs for consumers.
Citing data fromRhodium Group, which recently studied the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA), Oil Change found that even with the bill’s passage, electricity prices are still projected to increase by around 8% by 2040.
While this is a smaller increase than the 13% hike over the same period absent the BAAJA's passage, the group nonetheless found that "the bill’s savings are overshadowed by the increases."
"For example, according to Rhodium, in the Mid Emissions Scenario with BAAJA, the bill is seen to shave $50 off the average annual bill, or just over $4 a month," Oil Change explained. "But our calculation shows the average annual bill in 2040 would still be over $157 higher than in 2025, or over $13 a month. Households that are already struggling to afford to keep their electricity on today will not see relief from rising energy bills under BAAJA."
The group also cited a number of other factors contributing to higher energy prices that aren't addressed in the bill, including "rising electricity demand from data centers, extreme climate events spiking energy costs in winter, wildfires and storms repeatedly destroying infrastructure that needs to be rebuilt, excessive utility profits, and overdependence on increasingly expensive fossil gas."
The bottom line, wrote Oil Change, is the BAAJA "does not address affordability or the climate crisis," but is instead "a massive gift to the Trump administration, Big Oil, and Big Tech."
Oil Change's analysis earned an endorsement from fellow environmental watchdog Food and Water Watch.
"The only ones who would benefit from BAAJA are industry executives," the group wrote in a social media post.
The Senate is expected to hold a final vote on BAAJA in the coming days. If it passes, the bill would go to the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives, which has a narrow window to act on it before Democrats take over both chambers of Congress in January.