US Sen. Ron Wyden on Thursday slammed Republicans for blocking a vote on his amendment to a bipartisan permitting reform bill that would bar the construction of data centers on public lands.

According to a Thursday report in The Hill, Wyden (D-Ore.) has been holding up votes on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA), which has been criticized by environmental groups as a giveaway to the fossil fuels industry, because his data center amendment is not currently up for consideration.

In a Thursday social media post, Wyden explained his rationale for holding up the legislation.

"Republicans are blocking a vote on my amendment to ban data centers on public lands," Wyden wrote, adding that BAAJA achieves Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) "fever dream of giving away your public lands to tech giants."

Wyden proposed his amendment weeks after The Washington Sun reported that the US Department of the Interior, under the leadership of Secretary Doug Burgum, has pushed the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to “identify public land ripe for data center development,” and provide lists to department leadership.

Earlier this month, ProPublica reported that Burgum stands to personally profit from data center construction on public lands, as he has anywhere between $18.1 million and $64.4 million invested in artificial intelligence companies.

Environmental advocacy organization Earthjustice recently highlighted provisions in BAAJA that it said would open up public lands for data center development in an action alert.

"Buried within more than 400 pages of dense legislative text," Earthjustice wrote, "the Senate permitting bill includes provisions that would put public lands on the chopping block, enable fast delivery of gas to fuel the artificial intelligence data center build-out, threaten historic and cultural sites, give handouts to oil and gas companies, lock in deep-sea mining for years to come, and codify illegal permits."

Environmental groups aren't the only ones rallying opposition to building data centers on federal lands.

As Washington State Standard reported on Tuesday, a coalition of veterans groups called Veterans for Public Lands called for the halt of data centers built on public lands.

“These are our lands,” Gregg Bafundo, a senior adviser of the coalition and former ranger of the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest, told Washington State Standard. "If the government’s going to do anything with these, they have to ask the permission of the American people. And right now, the American people don’t want data centers on our public lands."