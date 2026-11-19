While Democratic Party leaders in Congress remain noncommittal about challenging Republicans on a Pentagon spending bill next month that could force a government shutdown, two progressives in the US House are vowing to aggressively oppose any resolution that continues to fund President Donald Trump’s war with Iran—meeting a demand that anti-war critics say would match promises made to voters and be a necessary step to bring the conflict to an end.

“Ahead of the December 11 government funding deadline, Congress faces the task of approving a funding package to maintain government operations,” Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) said in a joint statement Wednesday. “Congress must use its constitutional power of the purse to ensure that not another cent of taxpayer money goes toward prolonging this war.”

"We will oppose any funding package that does not explicitly prohibit funds from being used for offensive operations in Iran," they added. "Passing such a measure would defy the demands of Americans who want this war to end—now.”

Opposition to the Iran war and the resulting rise in prices was a major factor in Democrats’ resounding victories in this month’s midterm elections. A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week showed that 71% of Americans want the war to end, including 51% of Republicans.

“The American people were loud and clear on November 3: They want an immediate end to Donald Trump’s reckless war in Iran,” Khanna and Ansari said. “This war was launched illegally and continues to operate without congressional authorization. It has already claimed the lives of at least 23 US service members and over 1,700 Iranian civilians, while significantly driving up prices for already struggling Americans and devastating the global economy.”

Not another cent of taxpayer money should go toward Trump's reckless war of choice. Congress has the power to stop funding this war—we must act now.

— Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) November 18, 2026

On Thursday, Punchbowl News reported that Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) planned to introduce an amendment to the funding bill stating that "none of the funds" could "support directly or indirectly combat activities" against Iran unless Congress authorizes them.

Bennet said the measure, modeled on the 1973 amendment that forced then-President Richard Nixon to end the US bombing of Cambodia, would ensure Congress provided “not another cent for Trump’s war of choice in Iran.”

In addition to Bennet, at least four other senators have said they also plan to oppose any continuing resolution that does not explicitly block funding for the war—Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

Not another cent for Trump’s war of choice in Iran.

— Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) November 19, 2026

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), whom House Democrats nominated for speaker on Wednesday, has said ending the war should be an immediate priority of the new Democratic majority. But he has strategically avoided saying whether or not he would take the step of holding up next month’s funding package to cut off the flow of money that allows Trump to continue the war.

Democrats could delay the fight until they take control of Congress next year. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) suggested earlier this week that Democrats may seek a continuing resolution to fund the government until February and take up war funding then.

However, Jeffries has suggested an entirely different course of action that does not involve using the power of the purse at all, but instead passing another war powers resolution.

During an interview at The Atlantic Summit in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, asked Jeffries whether “ending the war” meant “not funding [US] operations in the Gulf.”

"Well, no," Jeffries responded. "It means a cessation of hostilities… So that's what a war powers resolution is able to do, right?"

In June, Congress passed a war powers resolution directing Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities with Iran unless Congress authorized the war. Trump has ignored it. On Thursday, the GOP-controlled Senate voted 51-48 to reject a separate Iran war powers resolution that the House passed in September.

Asked what the plan was if Trump vetoed a future resolution passed by the incoming Democratic majority, Jeffries said, “there’s nothing more powerful than putting that bill on the president’s desk.” He suggested Democrats needed to make a veto embarrassing for Trump, but critics denounced such maneuvers as a far cry from their rhetoric about bringing the war to a swift and total end.

If this is Democrats’ plan to “end the war” then they lied and don’t actually want to end it. Jeffries is talking about passing another war powers resolution — which Congress has already passed and the WH does not consider binding. If they are serious about that strategy they need to take the matter to court. Instead, Jeffries is saying he’d pass another war powers resolution — but a version that actually goes to the president’s desk for signature. And then the President will veto it and Democrats won’t have the 67 votes in the Senate to override it. In other words: a lot of noise and process to say “we tried” while actually doing nothing and refusing to use real power to get it done. If Democrats are unwilling to use the power of the purse and cut funding, any promises to end the war are a lie.

— Jamal Abdi (@jabdi) November 18, 2026

Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council, argued, “If this is Democrats’ plan to ‘end the war,’ then they lied and don’t actually want to end it.”

"Jeffries is talking about passing another war powers resolution—which Congress has already passed, and the [White House] does not consider binding," he explained. "If they are serious about that strategy, they need to take the matter to court."

“Instead, Jeffries is saying he’d pass another war powers resolution—but a version that actually goes to the president’s desk for signature. And then the president will veto it, and Democrats won’t have the 67 votes in the Senate to override it,” he continued. “In other words: a lot of noise and process to say ‘we tried’ while actually doing nothing and refusing to use real power to get it done.”

"If Democrats are unwilling to use the power of the purse and cut funding," he said, "any promises to end the war are a lie."

