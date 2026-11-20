A prominent private investment firm CEO and former White House adviser said the founders and employees of the artificial intelligence company Anthropic are collectively worth more than the bottom third of USr households following Thursday's initial public offering, an eye-popping example of the country's widening wealth inequality amid the AI boom.

In a social media post, Willett Advisors chair and CEO Steven Rattner highlighted figures claiming that approximately 5,300 Anthropic founders and employees collectively hold an estimated $433 billion in wealth, slightly exceeding the $432 billion he said is held by more than 45 million least wealthy US households.

Rattner's figures are drawn from Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) documents and the US Federal Reserve's 2025 Survey of Consumer Finances.

The numbers from Rattner—who served as lead adviser to the Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry during the Obama administration—reflect the value of company equity, not necessarily cash or other wealth that employees can immediately access.

San Francisco-based Anthropic, which developed the Claude chatbot, went public Thursday in what is being called the largest IPO in US history. Shares closed at $97.17, more than 17% above their $83 offering price, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1.75 trillion.

Earlier Thursday, CBS News estimated that Anthropic’s seven co-founders were each worth approximately $20 billion, while CNBC said Anthropic's blockbuster IPO will also make thousands of current and former Anthropic employees instant multimillionaires.

Progressive commentator Matt Stoller called the IPO "a giant payoff to a set of stakeholders for allowing them to steal the copyrights of millions of people" and "a huge theft of wealth."

Gaby Del Valle, a policy reporter at The Verge, said, "If you're a newly minted Anthropic multimillionaire, may I suggest building a library or perhaps becoming a patron of the arts."

"Do NOT talk to me about shrimp welfare, I don't wanna hear it," she added, referring to the humane seafood initiative largely funded by billionaire Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and his wife, Cari Tuna.

Del Valle wasn't the only one who turned to humor in the face of such a staggering statistic.

Responding to Rattner's post, Bland Labs founder Joshua Collin sardonically quipped on social media, "It's OK, trickle-down economics will save the day."