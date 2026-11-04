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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Jewish Voice for Peace Action
Contact:

Sonya Meyerson-Knox | sonya@jvp.org
Liv Kunins-Berkowitz | liv@jvp.org

Jewish Voice for Peace Action Celebrates Political Victories Across the Country

In Michigan, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Colorado, Texas, New York, and New Jersey, voters put the political establishment on notice by electing candidates who will fight to divest from genocide and invest in life

Jewish Voice for Peace Action is celebrating the wins tonight of seven insurgent candidates for the House of Representatives, a U.S. Senator, eight successful downballot races, and the re-election of nine incumbents in Congress.

“Tonight’s results are clear: voters want leaders who will unapologetically champion working people, embrace bold progressive policies, and who will speak out against genocide and war. The old political establishment has been put on notice,” said Beth Miller, Political Director, JVP Action.

In a seismic political upset, JVP Action-endorsed candidate Abdul El-Sayed was elected to the Senate from Michigan. He ran on a commitment to stopping the flow of money to the Israeli military and investing in life-saving policies that would make life easier and more affordable for working people.

JVP Action also celebrates the election of a pro-Palestine slate of incoming members of the House of Representatives. These incoming representatives will fight to pass the Block the Bombs Act, end U.S. military funding to Israel, and halt all forms of U.S. complicity in Israeli apartheid and genocide. These candidates include: Darializa Avila Chevalier in (NY-13), Adam Hamawy (NJ-12), Frederick D. Haynes III (TX-30), Melat Kiros (CO-01), Donavan McKinney (MI-13), Chris Rabb (PA-03), and Claire Valdez (NY-7). JVP Action is also celebrating the re-election of pro-Palestine champions Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Summer Lee, and Delia Ramirez, alongside six other Congressional incumbents.

“All throughout this campaign, Dr. El-Sayed faced vicious Islamophobia and false accusations of antisemitism from Democrats and Republicans alike. Today people of conscience triumphed by electing him to serve in the U.S. Senate,” said Jackson Koeppel, long-time Jewish Detroit resident and member of JVP Detroit.

The victories for pro-Palestine champions extended to downballot races as well. In Michigan, Abbas Alawieh, co-founder of the Uncommitted Movement in 2024, was elected to the State Senate. In Georgia, Ruwa Romman won her seat for the State Senate. And in New York, four JVP Action candidates are heading to the State Assembly and Senate, including Aber Kawas — the first Palestinian elected official in New York State’s history.

In Providence, Rhode Island a historic ordinance passed requiring the city to divest from foreign countries conducting severe violations of human rights, such as ethnic cleansing, illegal military occupation, apartheid, and genocide. The passage of this ordinance makes Providence the largest city in the U.S. to commit to divesting funds for human rights violations. Providence residents also elected progressive champion and JVP Action-endorsed candidate David Morales as Mayor.

“The ordinance is also historic as the Palestine solidarity movement’s first attempt to pass a binding municipal divestment law passed by popular vote. Jewish residents of Providence joined a diverse coalition of our neighbors to knock doors to pass this ordinance. We know it will serve as a model for other cities to align their finances with the values of their citizens,” said Zack Kligler, a Jewish resident of Providence who helped pass the ballot initiative.

The tides are beginning to shift in American politics. Last month, AIPAC announced that it will no longer give endorsements or direct contributions to political candidates.

“This cycle, pro-genocide groups like AIPAC are being relegated to the dustbin of history. Voters have sent a clear message: being pro-Palestine is good policy and good politics,” said Miller.

Since its 2019 launch, JVP Action has sought to center Palestinian rights in the broader progressive platform. Seven years later, the organization is now a key player in progressive politics, helping to propel candidates to office. In this new political era voters want candidates who will invest in working people, divest from endless wars and stop the shipment of bombs destroying families in Palestine. Progressive Jews are proud participants in this political transformation and will continue working to elect candidates who fight for the safety and freedom of all people.

Full list of JVP Action endorsed candidates celebrating victories tonight:

Insurgent Congressional candidates: Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13), Adam Hamawy (NJ-12), Frederick D. Haynes III (TX-30), Melat Kiros (CO-01), Donavan McKinney (MI-13), Chris Rabb (PA-03), Claire Valdez (NY-07)

U.S. Senate candidate: Abdul El-Sayed

Incumbent Congressional candidates: André Carson (IN-07), Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Summer Lee (PA-12), Analilia Mejia (NJ-11), Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (NY-14), Ilhan Omar (MN-05), Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), Delia Ramirez (IL-03), Rashida Tlaib (MI-12)

Downballot candidates: Abbas Alawieh (MI SD-02), Samantha Kattan (NY AD-37), Aber Kawas (NY SD-12), David Morales (Providence Mayor), Diana Moreno (NY AD-36), David Orkin (NY AD-38), Abdelnasser Rashid (IL HD 12), Ruwa Romman (GA SD-02)

JVP Action has also endorsed Connie Chan for Congress in CA-11 and is waiting for ballots to be counted.

Jewish Voice for Peace Action (JVP Action) is a multiracial, intergenerational movement of Jews and allies working towards justice and equality for Palestinians and Israelis by transforming U.S. policy.

(510) 465-1777
www.jvpaction.org