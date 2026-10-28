Latest Ted Cruz Attack on Abdul El-Sayed Denounced as 'Straight-Up Incitement'
"This is the most nakedly bigoted American political campaign of this century," said one observer.
Sen. Ted Cruz claimed Wednesday that Americans could die if Abdul El-Sayed, the progressive Democratic nominee for US Senate in Michigan, wins next week's midterm election, prompting a fresh round of denunciation of Republicans' Islamophobic bigotry.
“If Abdul El-Sayed becomes the senator for Michigan, there is absolutely nothing to stop Chuck Schumer from placing Abdul El-Sayed on the Senate Intelligence Committee,” Cruz (R-Texas) said, envisioning a scenario in which Republicans lose control of the upper chamber of Congress and Schumer (D-NY), currently the top Democrat, becomes majority leader.
“And if I am correct that he is a passionate supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, there is a very real risk that Americans will die as a result," Cruz added.
Cruz wasn't done—he also called El-Sayed a "jihadist leprechaun," an apparent swipe at the doctor's physical stature.
The Texas senator, whose comments came while campaigning for Republican Michigan US Senate candidate Mike Rogers, was excoriated for his remarks, and not just by Democrats.
"There really is nothing Ted Cruz won't say if he thinks there is political benefit to be had," American Conservative senior editor Luke Nicastro said on social media.
Matt Duss, a former top aide to US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the current executive vice president at the Center for International Policy think tank, took aim at not only Cruz but also C-SPAN, which aired a clip of the comments.
"This is straight-up incitement, and it’s fucking disgusting that C-SPAN is clipping and promoting it," Duss wrote on X.
The increasingly ugly Michigan Senate campaign has seen President Donald Trump repeatedly target El-Sayed’s name, religion, and alleged political affiliations, as well as his wife. The president has called El-Sayed a “jihadist” and claimed without providing evidence that he belongs to the Muslim Brotherhood, while mocking his Arabic name.
Rogers has also questioned El-Sayed’s loyalties, asking whether he is “for America, or... for these terrorist groups overseas?”
US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also drew condemnation after making sweeping, demonstrably false claims about Arabs and Muslims during a Monday campaign event for Rogers in Grand Rapids.
"This," opined More Perfect Union's Paul Blest following Kennedy's remarks, "is the most nakedly bigoted American political campaign of this century."
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Sen. Ted Cruz claimed Wednesday that Americans could die if Abdul El-Sayed, the progressive Democratic nominee for US Senate in Michigan, wins next week's midterm election, prompting a fresh round of denunciation of Republicans' Islamophobic bigotry.
“If Abdul El-Sayed becomes the senator for Michigan, there is absolutely nothing to stop Chuck Schumer from placing Abdul El-Sayed on the Senate Intelligence Committee,” Cruz (R-Texas) said, envisioning a scenario in which Republicans lose control of the upper chamber of Congress and Schumer (D-NY), currently the top Democrat, becomes majority leader.
“And if I am correct that he is a passionate supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, there is a very real risk that Americans will die as a result," Cruz added.
Cruz wasn't done—he also called El-Sayed a "jihadist leprechaun," an apparent swipe at the doctor's physical stature.
The Texas senator, whose comments came while campaigning for Republican Michigan US Senate candidate Mike Rogers, was excoriated for his remarks, and not just by Democrats.
"There really is nothing Ted Cruz won't say if he thinks there is political benefit to be had," American Conservative senior editor Luke Nicastro said on social media.
Matt Duss, a former top aide to US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the current executive vice president at the Center for International Policy think tank, took aim at not only Cruz but also C-SPAN, which aired a clip of the comments.
"This is straight-up incitement, and it’s fucking disgusting that C-SPAN is clipping and promoting it," Duss wrote on X.
The increasingly ugly Michigan Senate campaign has seen President Donald Trump repeatedly target El-Sayed’s name, religion, and alleged political affiliations, as well as his wife. The president has called El-Sayed a “jihadist” and claimed without providing evidence that he belongs to the Muslim Brotherhood, while mocking his Arabic name.
Rogers has also questioned El-Sayed’s loyalties, asking whether he is “for America, or... for these terrorist groups overseas?”
US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also drew condemnation after making sweeping, demonstrably false claims about Arabs and Muslims during a Monday campaign event for Rogers in Grand Rapids.
"This," opined More Perfect Union's Paul Blest following Kennedy's remarks, "is the most nakedly bigoted American political campaign of this century."
- 'Racist and Bigoted': Trump Rebuked for Grotesque Attack on Abdul El-Sayed and Wife ›
- Lawmakers, Journalists Rip CBS News Over 'Insane, Blatantly Racist Headline' on Abdul El-Sayed ›
- 'He Thinks We Don't Know Any Better,' Says El-Sayed After Latest Hateful Trump Attack ›
- 'My Name Is Abdul': El-Sayed Confronts Trump's Racist, Anti-Muslim Attacks Head-On in New Ad ›
- 'I'll Be Senator Mohamed to You, Bro': El-Sayed Hits Back at Trump's Islamophobic Attacks ›
Sen. Ted Cruz claimed Wednesday that Americans could die if Abdul El-Sayed, the progressive Democratic nominee for US Senate in Michigan, wins next week's midterm election, prompting a fresh round of denunciation of Republicans' Islamophobic bigotry.
“If Abdul El-Sayed becomes the senator for Michigan, there is absolutely nothing to stop Chuck Schumer from placing Abdul El-Sayed on the Senate Intelligence Committee,” Cruz (R-Texas) said, envisioning a scenario in which Republicans lose control of the upper chamber of Congress and Schumer (D-NY), currently the top Democrat, becomes majority leader.
“And if I am correct that he is a passionate supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, there is a very real risk that Americans will die as a result," Cruz added.
Cruz wasn't done—he also called El-Sayed a "jihadist leprechaun," an apparent swipe at the doctor's physical stature.
The Texas senator, whose comments came while campaigning for Republican Michigan US Senate candidate Mike Rogers, was excoriated for his remarks, and not just by Democrats.
"There really is nothing Ted Cruz won't say if he thinks there is political benefit to be had," American Conservative senior editor Luke Nicastro said on social media.
Matt Duss, a former top aide to US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the current executive vice president at the Center for International Policy think tank, took aim at not only Cruz but also C-SPAN, which aired a clip of the comments.
"This is straight-up incitement, and it’s fucking disgusting that C-SPAN is clipping and promoting it," Duss wrote on X.
The increasingly ugly Michigan Senate campaign has seen President Donald Trump repeatedly target El-Sayed’s name, religion, and alleged political affiliations, as well as his wife. The president has called El-Sayed a “jihadist” and claimed without providing evidence that he belongs to the Muslim Brotherhood, while mocking his Arabic name.
Rogers has also questioned El-Sayed’s loyalties, asking whether he is “for America, or... for these terrorist groups overseas?”
US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also drew condemnation after making sweeping, demonstrably false claims about Arabs and Muslims during a Monday campaign event for Rogers in Grand Rapids.
"This," opined More Perfect Union's Paul Blest following Kennedy's remarks, "is the most nakedly bigoted American political campaign of this century."
- 'Racist and Bigoted': Trump Rebuked for Grotesque Attack on Abdul El-Sayed and Wife ›
- Lawmakers, Journalists Rip CBS News Over 'Insane, Blatantly Racist Headline' on Abdul El-Sayed ›
- 'He Thinks We Don't Know Any Better,' Says El-Sayed After Latest Hateful Trump Attack ›
- 'My Name Is Abdul': El-Sayed Confronts Trump's Racist, Anti-Muslim Attacks Head-On in New Ad ›
- 'I'll Be Senator Mohamed to You, Bro': El-Sayed Hits Back at Trump's Islamophobic Attacks ›