Stephen Miller, Who Wants Immigrants Deported Over Paperwork, Has 'Glaring Inconsistencies' in His Disclosures

Stephen Miller, a chief architect of President Donald Trump's lawless and cruel mass deportation campaign, is facing scrutiny from a leading watchdog organization over apparent discrepancies in his financial disclosures—the kinds of paperwork errors that the White House has used to target immigrants and political opponents.

An analysis published Friday by Public Citizen identifies a number of "glaring inconsistencies" in Miller's disclosures related to his reported stock sales, his children's custodial investment accounts, and his wife's tax-advantaged retirement account.

“Stephen Miller is neither above the law nor the rules, and conflict of interest standards are not optional," said Public Citizen co-president Lisa Gilbert. "This administration has demonstrated an objective to scrutinize alleged errors in other people’s paperwork, with very serious consequences. If that is the standard set by the White House, then the rules should apply equally to everyone. Stephen Miller included. The American people deserve an answer on why these inconsistencies are present, as well as corrections and consequences.”

Public Citizen opens its new report by noting that the Trump administration recently raided the home of US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) as part of an investigation into decades-old immigration paperwork filed by her father. In March, Vice President JD Vance said publicly that he and Miller discussed how to "go after" Omar, claiming without evidence that she committed immigration fraud.

"Miller—who wrote in 2023 that the 'denaturalization project' begun under Trump, which can strip Americans of citizenship over misstatements on their immigration paperwork, would be 'turbocharged' in 2025—ironically appears to have filed inaccurate disclosures of his own," Public Citizen wrote after comparing certificates of divestiture that the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) issued to Miller's family with the White House official's disclosure filings.

The group's investigation, which it provided to OGE, found that in at least 10 of the 27 stock sales listed on Miller’s August 29, 2025 transaction report, "the reported proceeds are too low to match the shares listed on the certificates of divestiture at any price those stocks traded on August 14, the day of the sales."

"The largest gap is MP Materials: 3,000 shares were worth at least $223,000 that day but were reported as just the $50,000 to $100,000 range," the watchdog said, noting that the Pentagon "became the company’s largest shareholder five weeks before the sale."

As for the custodial accounts of Miller's three children, Public Citizen found that the accounts were worth roughly $1.4 million total on August 14, 2025.

"By the end of 2025, according to Miller’s annual report, each account held just $1,000 to $15,000 in cash, plus, in one account, Spotify shares it already owned," the group said. "None of the other investments appear, and the report does not explain where the money went."

Public Citizen also identified "holdings that disappeared with no reported sale," pointing to the Individual Retirement Account (IRA) of Miller's wife, Katie.

The group wrote:

On Miller’s March 2025 disclosure, Katie Miller’s IRA held shares of Arm Holdings, Spotify, Alphabet, Viking Therapeutics, MP Materials, Apple and Amazon, reported at a combined $21,000 to $140,000, as well as $1,000 to $15,000 in cash. On Miller’s annual report for 2025, the IRA is still listed, but it holds just $2,000 to $30,000 in Spotify shares and $1,000 to $15,000 in cash.



Miller’s only transaction report for the year lists no sales of Alphabet, Viking Therapeutics or Apple at all, and its sales of Arm, Amazon and MP Materials match the shares on the certificates of divestiture, which do not include the IRA. Public Citizen found no transaction report showing any additional sales.

"It is unclear whether the discrepancies in Miller’s paperwork are due to sloppiness, bureaucratic error or another explanation," said Public Citizen. "What is clear is that the Trump administration has used alleged errors or inconsistencies in official paperwork to justify criminal investigations and prosecutions against perceived political enemies, immigrants, and others."

"Nobody is asking for federal agents to search Miller’s home," the group added. "But Public Citizen is asking OGE to review Miller’s filings, require him to explain the discrepancies, and make sure his financial holdings are dutifully reported."