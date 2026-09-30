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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

Senate Quashes Johnson’s Congressional Insider Trading Ruse

The U.S. Senate defeated House-approved legislation today that would have allowed all members to retain their conflicting stock investments and continue manipulating the stock market. Craig Holman, Ph.D., government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, released the following statement:

“This measure was a ruse, promoted by House Speaker Mike Johnson, to make it appear that congressional Republicans were tackling an ethical quagmire when, in fact, it would have accomplished very little. There was serious legislation to stop congressional insider trading, but Johnson would not bring up any of the serious proposals for a floor vote. Kudos to Senate Democrats for not falling for the ruse.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
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