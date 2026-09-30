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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Oil Change International
Contact:

Rebecca Stoner, rebecca.stoner@oilchange.org

A Blatant Giveaway to Big Oil and Big Tech: Oil Change International Opposes Potential Permitting Bill

The Senate may imminently announce a permitting reform bill that would gut bedrock environmental laws to enable a massive buildout of fossil fuel infrastructure, data centers, and other projects that harm our climate. This “dirty deal” offers even greater concessions to Big Oil and Big Tech than previous iterations of the bill, while drastically curtailing communities’ ability to voice their concerns about polluting projects planned for their area.

In response, Oil Change International U.S. Campaigns Manager Collin Rees said:

“This backdoor ‘dirty deal’ will worsen the climate crisis and put families at even greater risk of losing their homes and loved ones to extreme weather. The science is clear: There are no new fossil fuel projects compatible with a climate-safe future. Yet this ‘dirty deal’ would make it easier and faster for fossil fuel companies to steamroll community opposition to their polluting, climate-wrecking projects.

“This ‘dirty deal’ threatens to raise electricity prices for working families by accelerating the buildout of energy-guzzling AI data centers and liquefied natural gas export projects. Our recent research shows that the Trump administration’s support for reckless AI development and greater gas exports drives up energy costs for households.

“We all deserve a voice in the decisions that impact our lives. The ‘dirty deal’ shuts communities out of decisionmaking spaces, especially the Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities that are disproportionately harmed by polluting fossil fuel projects. We urge all senators to stand firm against this bill.”

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

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