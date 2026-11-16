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Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
Phoebe Trotter, Food & Water Watch, ptrotter@fwwatch.org
Judith Nemes, Environmental Law & Policy Center, jnemes@elpc.org
Josh Blatt, Union of Concerned Scientists, jblatt@ucs.org
Mark Drajem, NRDC, mdrajem@nrdc.org
Alex Formuzis, EWG, alex@ewg.org
Don Carr, Alliance for the Great Lakes , dcarr@greatlakes.org
Lisa Bralts, Prairie Rivers Network, lbralts@prairierivers.org
Today, a coalition of public health and environmental organizations filed a petition calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to lower the federal safety threshold for nitrates in drinking water to 1mg/L. The current threshold of 10mg/L was first adopted in 1975 and EPA has never updated it since. Public health research in the intervening 51 years clearly shows that nitrate-contaminated drinking water at levels far below the current standard is associated with increased risk of cancer, birth defects, and more.
Today, at 11 a.m. ET, petition authors Food & Water Watch, Environmental Law & Policy Center, Union of Concerned Scientists, NRDC, Environmental Working Group, Alliance for the Great Lakes and Prairie Rivers Network will host an online press briefing on the full petition details.
Unchecked factory farm and chemical fertilizer pollution are the nation’s primary sources of waterway nitrate contamination. Today roughly 1 in 3 Americans — nearly 120 million people — are exposed to dangerous nitrate levels in their tap water. The petition filing comes as Trump’s EPA has apparently abandoned a re-assessment of nitrate’s toxicity and eliminated the offices responsible for conducting such assessments, scuttling years of work done under prior administrations.
Tarah Heinzen, Legal Director at Food & Water Watch, said: “Nitrates are poisoning America and Trump’s EPA is asleep at the wheel. Unfettered industrial agriculture pollution is pumping these toxic chemicals into the water we drink, and hardly anything is being done about it. The science is clear: Current regulations are not protecting our health. EPA must lower the safe drinking water limit for nitrates and start holding the polluters responsible accountable.”
Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, EPA has a responsibility to update safety thresholds as public health research evolves. Today’s petition outlines the research establishing nitrate health risks, presents a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis, and provides a roadmap for EPA to address this problem at the source and at the tap.
Tens of millions of people from California to Delaware are exposed to particularly high nitrate levels because of pollution from industrial agriculture. For example, 46% of Iowans are exposed to nitrate levels over 1mg/L. With more factory farms and chemical fertilizer use than any other state, Iowa has the nation’s highest surface water nitrate contamination and fastest rising cancer rates. This summer, more than 600,000 Des Moines area residents faced a second consecutive year of water restrictions, while nitrate removal systems ran a record 193 days.
Dr. Stacy Woods, Research Director at Union of Concerned Scientists, said: “The U.S. is facing a quiet public health crisis. Since EPA set the nitrate drinking water standard decades ago, scientific research has revealed links between lower levels of nitrate and cancer, adverse birth outcomes, and other serious health effects. The need for action is urgent, because nitrate levels linked to increased health risks have been reported in water systems serving tens of millions of people across the country.”
Nancy Stoner, Senior Attorney at the Environmental Law & Policy Center, said: “EPA is using a report from 1962 to set the nitrate drinking water standard – 64 year-old information. It completely fails to consider the cancer risk associated with drinking nitrate-contaminated water. It is way past time for EPA to set a new standard to protect public health.”
Anne Schechinger, Senior Director, Agriculture & Climate Research at the Environmental Working Group said: “The science on the threats of nitrate exposure has advanced, but our public health protective standards have not. We now know that even low-level exposure can have serious health consequences, yet federal policy continues to rely on an outdated threshold that fails to protect millions of people. The EPA must urgently update the drinking water standard for nitrate.”
Angela Blatt, Senior Agriculture Policy Manager at the Alliance for the Great Lakes, said: "Communities across the Great Lakes region are already paying the price for nitrate contamination, whether through costly drinking water treatment or higher nitrate levels in the water coming from their taps. Lowering the federal nitrate standard to 1 mg/L is an important step toward protecting public health, but treatment alone cannot be the answer. We also have to address the problem at its source by preventing excess fertilizer and manure from contaminating our water. Pollution that starts upstream creates real costs downstream, and stronger action is needed to stop shifting those costs onto communities and drinking water systems."
J.P. Rose, Director of Soil Health at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), said: “For decades EPA has given industrial agriculture a free pass to pollute, and now one in three Americans is drinking water with dangerous levels of nitrates. Tackling agricultural pollution at the source and improving treatment will help ensure all Americans have access to safe drinking water.”
Robert Hirschfeld, Director of Water Policy at Prairie Rivers Network said: “Illinois, like much of the Corn Belt, has a nitrate problem driven largely by fertilizer runoff from farm fields. Research increasingly links nitrate to colorectal cancer and other health risks at levels far below today’s legal limit. That limit is based on decades-old science and gives Illinois families a false sense of security about our tap water. We need a nitrate limit that reflects the best available science.”
Demand for stricter nitrate regulation is growing. Earlier this year, 83 groups called on EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take emergency action to protect drinking water from industrial agriculture’s nitrate pollution. Advocates and communities in five states - Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Oregon and Washington - also have filed petitions for EPA emergency action to protect private well users from this same contamination.
Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.(202) 683-2500
Members of the activist group, which boasts millions of supporters nationwide, described Van Hollen as “much more in tune with the average American” than Schumer and “not beholden” to donors.
Members of MoveOn, one of the most influential progressive organizations in the United States, are rallying behind Sen. Chris Van Hollen's leadership bid against Sen. Chuck Schumer.
A survey released Monday by the group shows that 75% of the more than 33,000 members surveyed prefer Van Hollen (D-Md.) to become the next majority leader when Democrats retake the chamber in January.
Surveys from earlier this month have shown a strong desire among Democrats more broadly to see Schumer (D-NY) replaced. In a YouGov survey commissioned by the activist group Indivisible earlier this month, 62% of Democratic partisans said they wanted a different Senate leader. Fifty-seven percent of all registered voters said they wanted someone else to lead the party, while just 10% wanted Schumer to remain.
“Americans gave Democrats a massive mandate for economic change, but they risk failing to deliver on affordability and accountability if they stick with the same leadership that’s failed us before,” said MoveOn executive director Joel Payne. “Sen. Van Hollen’s willingness to end the Iran War, part ways with the status quo, and take on the Trump administration shows he’s ready to meet the moment. MoveOn members are proud to support him in this leadership race so Washington can meaningfully deliver for working people.”
BREAKING: 75% of MoveOn members, out of more than 33,000 votes cast, voted to endorse Sen. @ChrisVanHollen for majority leader.
— MoveOn (@MoveOn) November 16, 2026
The overwhelming momentum behind Van Hollen among members of MoveOn—an activist group boasting around 10 million members nationwide—suggests that many of the party's most engaged supporters see this month's resounding midterm victory as a mandate for Democrats to deliver a transformative agenda and confront President Donald Trump more directly.
“Americans voted for bold new leadership from the Democratic Party, not the same old, tired corporate Democrats of recent years,” said one MoveOn member who voted to back Van Hollen—a senator who has built his profile over the past two years by increasingly breaking with Democratic Party leaders on issues including US military aid to Israel and the party's response to Trump.
Contrasting him with Schumer, another respondent said Van Hollen is “not beholden” to interests like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Wall Street, and other Democratic Party “donors” and that he “seems genuinely interested in listening to the mandate the voters just provided: Give us economic populism and fight the oligarchy.”
Another respondent said that Van Hollen made them “proud to be a Marylander” when he traveled to El Salvador to advocate for the release of Kilmar Ábrego García—a Maryland resident whom the administration had illegally deported and imprisoned in the notorious CECOT megaprison despite a court order explicitly prohibiting his removal to the country.
Van Hollen's trip was one of the first highly visible acts of resistance to Trump's mass deportation agenda by Democratic officials who'd until then been wary of the political consequences of opposing his immigration policy. One respondent said it showed the senator to be “a man of action, not just words.”
Van Hollen, who has publicly accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, endorsed Medicare for All, called to defund US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and advocated for Democrats to hold up government funding to halt Trump's war with Iran, was described by another respondent as “much more in tune with the average American” than Schumer.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sens.-elect (from left) Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), James Talarico (D-Texas), Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.), Josh Turek (D-Iowa), Roy Cooper (D-NC), Juliana Stratton (D-Ill.), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Annie Andrews (D-SC), Troy Jackson (D-Maine), Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.), and Adam Hamilton (D-Kan.) pose for a photo before a coffee discussion at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 9, 2026. (Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)
Schumer has publicly projected confidence, declaring that he already has the votes to be elected party leader. But momentum has continued to build behind Van Hollen, who has gained the support of Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), and several incoming senators elected this month.
Senate Democrats are scheduled to hold a closed-door vote to select their leader on December 1. But allies of Schumer are reportedly pushing to move the vote up to this week to capitalize on his lead, a move Van Hollen described Sunday as a “sign of weakness.”
Activist groups, including the Working Families Party, Our Revolution, and the Sunrise Movement, meanwhile, continue to line up behind Van Hollen.
Indivisible, one of the groups behind the "No Kings" movement that has brought millions of people into the streets to protest against Trump, endorsed Van Hollen on Monday, noting support for him among 97% of its chapter heads.
“Voters sent a clear message this November: They want leaders who will stand up to powerful interests, challenge a corrupt status quo, and deliver real results for working people,” said Leah Greenberg, Indivisible's co-executive director. “Chuck Schumer has become a symbol of the failed leadership and political status quo that voters are ready to move beyond.”
"Nurses and working people demand new Senate leadership that confronts the billionaire class, corporations, and governments to deliver transformative change for us," said National Nurses United.
The largest union of nurses in the United States on Monday endorsed Sen. Chris Van Hollen to lead the Senate Democratic caucus in the new Congress, arguing he is the only candidate "ready to advance real, systemic change" following the party's blowout midterm wins.
"The people have spoken," National Nurses United (NNU), which represents more than 225,000 registered nurses across the US, said in a statement. "Sen. Van Hollen is the clear leadership choice for nurses because he firmly stands on the side of working-class people."
Unlike Sen. Chuck Schumer, the current Democratic leader, Van Hollen cosponsored the Medicare for All Act of 2025—NNU's top legislative priority.
“Nurses witness every day, every shift how business-as-usual politics and policies have failed their patients, their communities and this country. Corporations have been allowed to steal from everyday working people,” Puneet Maharaj, NNU's executive director, said Monday. "The Democratic Party must not squander the chance midterm voters have given it to tackle our nation in crisis. Nurses and working people demand new Senate leadership that confronts the billionaire class, corporations, and governments to deliver transformative change for us."
"Sen. Van Hollen is the best person for the job," Maharaj continued. "We want guaranteed healthcare, not warfare. We want to abolish ICE. We want billionaires to pay their fair share. We want our tax dollars to meet working people’s needs, not fund genocide in Gaza and the war in Iran. And this is just the beginning."
The people have spoken. On Nov. 3, voters overwhelmingly rejected business-as-usual politics and demanded real, systemic change.That’s why nurses proudly endorse @ChrisVanHollen for Senate Majority Leader. He stands on the side of working-class people.https://t.co/qv27b9bjDQ
— National Nurses United (@NationalNurses) November 16, 2026
NNU is the third major labor union to endorse Van Hollen's bid for majority leader against Schumer, who has headed the Senate Democratic caucus for a decade. The 600,000-member International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the 90,000-member Office and Professional Employees International Union have also backed Van Hollen.
Growing union support for Van Hollen came as leaders and members of several major progressive advocacy organizations—including Indivisible, MoveOn, and the Working Families Party—threw their support behind the Maryland Democrat.
In the Senate Democratic caucus, Van Hollen has "around 15" supporters, the Maryland senator said on Sunday, calling his contest with Schumer "a wide open race."
Speaking to Politico for an interview released on Monday, Van Hollen suggested that some senators are hesitant to publicly break with Schumer because "there's a fear of retribution."
“Nobody should be afraid of a little democracy in the Democratic caucus," said the Maryland senator.
Van Hollen also said he has the votes to block any effort to fast-track the leadership election, which is currently scheduled for December 1.
"The more that time goes on, the more we have an open debate, the more we’ll see people voting for change," said Van Hollen.
Van Hollen "represents the kind of leadership we need," as he is "willing to match the urgency of this moment, make life more affordable, and take on powerful interests," said Indivisible co-executive director Leah Greenberg.
Indivisible, one of the organizations behind the "No Kings" movement that brought millions of people into the streets to protest against President Donald Trump, is throwing its support behind Sen. Chris Van Hollen's bid to be the next Senate majority leader.
In a Monday announcement, Indivisible said that 97% of its chapter leaders nationwide voted to endorse Van Hollen (D-Md.), who last week announced he was challenging current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to lead Democrats in the upper congressional chamber next year.
Indivisible said Van Hollen won its endorsement because he shared three key priorities with the group: "Ending the war in Iran and the economic pain Americans are feeling at the pump; clawing back funding for ICE and Border Patrol while stopping devastating Medicaid cuts; and using every procedural tool available, including breaking the corrupt Senate filibuster on day one."
The group also noted some of the high-profile fights Van Hollen has taken up with the Trump administration, such as his decision to meet with Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego after he was unlawfully deported to El Salvador in 2025.
Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, said Van Hollen "represents the kind of leadership we need," as he is "willing to match the urgency of this moment, make life more affordable, and take on powerful interests."
Schumer, in contrast, "has become a symbol of the failed leadership and political status quo that voters are ready to move beyond," Greenberg said.
Surveys of progressive activists released over the last two weeks by Our Revolution and MoveOn have shown an overwhelming desire for new Democratic congressional leadership, particularly in the Senate.
One poll conducted by MoveOn Civic Action found that 82% of MoveOn members who took part in the survey do not support Schumer becoming Senate majority leader.
A poll of over 4,300 progressive activists released by Our Revolution, meanwhile, found that 72% of respondents want a different leader than Schumer.
"Take action to prevent the use and spread of these merciless weapons," he declared. "We must never stop shielding civilians from the carnage and devastation of armed conflict, and preventing unnecessary suffering."
Echoing recent demands from advocacy groups around the world and the United Nations' human rights chief, outgoing UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday reiterated his call for governments from across the globe to agree to a legally binding instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems, or "killer robots."
"For over 40 years, the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons has reflected a fundamental principle: Even war has limits," Guterres said in his address to the Seventh Review Conference of the High Contracting Parties to the CCW in Geneva. "Across the decades, the convention has helped reduce human suffering caused by weapons such as mines, improvised explosive devices, incendiary weapons, and explosive remnants of war."
"But the nature of warfare is changing. New technologies—including autonomous weapon systems—present new humanitarian, legal, ethical, and security challenges," he continued. "We must ensure the convention remains fit for today's world. This review conference is an important opportunity: To strengthen and achieve universal participation in the convention and its existing protocols; to uphold and reinforce existing protections; and to update the convention to meet today's challenges."
In his explicit call "to seize this moment" and establish a legally binding instrument on killer robots that includes "clear prohibitions and restrictions," the UN chief highlighted that "the elements formulated by the group of governmental experts on this issue provide a strong foundation on which to build."
"Take action to prevent the use and spread of these merciless weapons," he declared at the start of the five-day conference, held every five years. "We must never stop shielding civilians from the carnage and devastation of armed conflict, and preventing unnecessary suffering. Together, let's put humanity and protection first."
Guterres' speech followed Volker Türk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, similarly saying Friday that "the international community has critical choices to make, right now, about the future of armed conflicts and the role of human beings in decisions over the use of force. I call on states to urgently agree on binding international rules to regulate autonomous weapons and protect human lives—before it is too late."
"A machine must never have the power to decide whether a human being survives or dies," argued Türk. "Human judgment and responsibility must remain at the center of decisions involving the use of force. Machines cannot understand the value of human life, assess context in the way humans can, or make the complex judgments required by international law. Nor can objects be held accountable when things go wrong."
"In order to protect the right to life of their populations, states must take measures to reduce the proliferation of potentially lethal weapons for unauthorized use," he continued. "Prohibiting the development or deployment of autonomous weapons designed or used to target human beings would be the most effective way to give effect to this obligation."
"The choice before states is clear,” Türk added. "They need to seize this moment to begin negotiations on a legally binding instrument containing clear prohibitions and restrictions. The longer the international community waits, the more difficult it will become to establish meaningful safeguards—and it may be too late."
UN News noted that "not all countries agree on controls, although UN General Assembly Resolution 78/241 from December 2023 confirming that lethal autonomous weapons systems must respect the laws of war received support from 152 countries, with four against and 11 abstentions."
Those who voted against were Belarus, India, Mali, and Russia—which, under Russian President Vladimir Putin, launched an ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine voted for the resolution, as did the United States, while Iran and Israel were among the countries that abstained.
Nearly three years later, with over 74,000 Palestinians dead from US-backed Israel's genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip and thousands more recently killed across the Middle East due to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's illegal war on Iran, their governments are working against what the UN leaders are urging.
As The Guardian reported in early November, "Russia, the US, and Israel, among others, are pushing against the review conference setting a timetable for a legally binding instrument," just months after Ukraine accused Russia of using an artificial intelligence-guided drone that "struck a propane tank at a fuel station in Zaporizhzhia."
EXCLUSIVE: The UK Government has declined to back a legally binding international treaty regulating so called 'killer-robots' ahead of crucial UN negotiations next week
[image or embed]
— The National (@scotnational.bsky.social) November 13, 2026 at 12:51 PM
Among those calling for action, as the newspaper pointed out, are organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, US-born Pope Leo XIV, and "a coalition of 50 states including Ireland, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, France, and Germany."
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW), and Stop Killer Robots jointly warned last week that "the failure of states to take decisive action on autonomous weapons" at the conference "would leave civilians dangerously exposed to rapidly advancing military technologies."
Verity Coyle, HRW's deputy crisis, conflict, and arms director, said that "after years of stalemate largely due to some states weaponizing the consensus-based decision-making under the CCW against meaningful progress, states parties finally have an opportunity to move from discussion to action."
"A time‑bound treaty negotiation process," Coyle asserted, "is the only credible way to ensure UN member states effectively respond to the existential dangers posed by autonomous weapons systems."
“Millions of Americans wait all year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to score the biggest bargains... But it turns out that these major sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be."
Families who have spent 2026 trying to keep up with soaring prices at the gas pump and grocery store, as well as the rising healthcare costs that have resulted from the Republican Party's Medicaid cuts and ripping away of Affordable Care Act subsidies, may be looking forward to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that typically follow Thanksgiving, hoping to save money on holiday gifts and other purchases.
A new analysis by the think tank Groundwork Collaborative warns that they should look beyond Amazon for those savings.
The group examined more than 350 products included on Amazon's pages promoting what the $2.8 trillion e-commerce giant called its "best" deals in the 2024 and 2025 holiday seasons, and found that hundreds of the items were either just as expensive as they'd been weeks before the "deals" were announced—or even pricier than they'd previously been listed.
Nearly 30% of the products were priced the same or higher during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events than they were in the month leading up to the "sales," and 60% were just as expensive as they'd been 90 days earlier.
Even worse for people who wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to make big purchases, 1 in 10 of the products listed on the pages were more expensive during the so-called sales than they had been in the months leading up to the holiday season—sometimes significantly so—even though Amazon advertised the two traditional holiday shopping days as ones when users would find “some of the lowest prices of the year."
An Apple Watch Series 10 was listed at $679.99 during Amazon's Black Friday 2025 sale—13% more than customers had paid for the same product nearly a month earlier, when it was priced at $602.
Those looking for women's rain boots from the brand Hunter paid $126.99 for the boots during the sale, but they would have been charged just $79.97 if they had bought them nine days earlier. Waiting for what Worldwide Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington called "incredible Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deals” with “deep discounts" would cost a customer 59% more.
Similarly, shoppers hoping to take advantage of Cyber Monday in 2025 were told they were getting a low price when they paid $179.98 for a pair of men's UGG boots—but that was a whopping 83% more than they would have paid less than a month before the sale event, when it cost less than $99.
In addition to examining Amazon's deal pages from the past two years—which the company removed from its website after learning that Groundwork Collaborative's analysis was underway, but which the group accessed through archived versions—the organization analyzed how many days before the sales the product was selling at the sale price or cheaper, how much more so-called "deals" were than previous prices on average, and whether "same or worse deals" were more common in some product categories than others.
More than 40% of toys and games had "same or worse deals," as well as more than 38% of electronics and 37% of household goods.
Groundwork Collaborative, which has extensively studied how corporations use deceptive pricing tactics and other ploys to boost their profits at the expense of families who are already struggling to afford necessities under President Donald Trump's economic policies, emphasized that Amazon customers "aren’t shopping these marquee annual sale events for the excitement alone; they are increasingly looking to these events to offset rising prices."
"Over the past few years, consumers have faced steep price hikes on essential goods and services, including groceries, rent, electricity, and healthcare," reads the report. "Household savings diminished as prices climbed. These cost-of-living pressures have caused more consumers to plan around sale events, saving up and delaying purchases for weeks in anticipation of the sales. It is no surprise that more consumers planned to participate in sale events in recent holiday shopping seasons than in the past, strategically planning their spending to take advantage of discounts."
This year, according to polling, 70% of Americans are planning to take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, up from 64% last year.
“Millions of Americans wait all year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to score the biggest bargains on stocking stuffers and household staples," said Lindsay Owens, president and CEO of Groundwork and a co-author of the report. "Shoppers trust that the deals advertised to them deliver real savings because Amazon promotes them that way. But it turns out that these major sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Instead, our investigation reveals that shoppers who wait for these major sale events may be playing rip-off roulette."
In a statement, Amazon objected to Groundwork Collaborative's methodology and accused the group of ignoring "some deals" and incorrectly using "List Prices on Amazon to establish comparison prices from the prior 30 days—even though List Prices generally reflect the manufacturer's suggested retail price." It accused the group of using a "cherry-picked, unrepresentative sample," inaccurate prices in the research, and analyzing "products that were never deals."
The report notes that a number of states have laws to prevent companies from falsely advertising deals or discounts where none exist. In California, a former price must have been the prevailing market price within the three months before a sale is advertised, and in New Jersey, a former price "is treated as fictitious unless substantiated by a substantial number of actual sales within the prior 60 days, actively offered on at least 28 of the most recent 90 days, or a cost-plus-markup basis."
The group called on federal and state regulators to start cracking down on Amazon's deception "by enforcing the laws already on the books," to keep millions of Americans from overpaying on goods marketed as bargains.
Regulators "must also broaden their definition of deceptive discount advertising to cover a retailer’s failure to prominently disclose that consumers could have gotten a better price leading up to the sale," reads the report.
Owens said that "shoppers deserve to know they can trust every deal Amazon promises them. If Amazon can’t deliver that basic promise, lawmakers should hold them accountable.”
This article has been updated to include a statement from Amazon.
The document was released after a week of negotiations that Greenpeace’s delegate to the climate summit described as “heavy on rhetoric but painfully short on ambition.”
Climate advocates are frustrated as the second week of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference begins in Antalya, Türkiye.
They argue that a draft proposal released Monday by the Turkish and Australian presidencies overseeing COP31 is short on concrete commitments for world leaders to phase out fossil fuels as global temperatures rise.
Monday's draft calls for "accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels, including through the immediate transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems," acknowledging a roadmap promised at last year's COP30 in Belém, Brazil. But it provides few specific details, said Andreas Sieber, head of political strategy for the international climate advocacy group 350.org.
"Türkiye and Australia seem to want to keep the transition away from fossil fuels in the diplomatic waiting room but drop any reference to the work going forward in the current draft text," Sieber said Monday. "Countries have repeatedly called on them to take the roadmaps forward, yet the presidencies have barely lifted a finger."
The draft follows a first week that Jasper Inventor, Greenpeace’s delegate at COP31, described as “heavy on rhetoric but painfully short on ambition.”
"We are seeing familiar dynamics play out," Inventor said. "Governments are largely repeating entrenched positions rather than finding ways to bridge their differences. Discussions are getting bogged down in procedural disputes and disagreements over what should even be on the negotiating table, instead of focusing on the urgent decisions needed to confront the climate crisis."
In a news release Monday, 350.org criticized the draft for continuing to promote “distractions” such as carbon removal technology. While the draft sets an ambitious goal for 35% of energy consumption to come from electricity by 2035, it lacks any requirement for that power to come from renewable sources.
350.org also said the draft’s proposal to provide at least $120 billion annually by 2035 to help developing nations—which have contributed disproportionately little to the climate crisis—adapt to worsening extreme weather events and repair climate damage they’ve already sustained falls far short of what is needed.
The proposal builds on a commitment made at last year’s COP30 summit in Belém to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035. Still, adjusted for inflation, that amount would be less than a third of what the United Nations Environment Program estimates developing countries will need annually.
“Across Africa, people are dying from drought and drowning from floods. Communities badly need the resources to adapt to the reality of a crisis they did little to cause," said Rukiya Khamis, 350.org's East Africa program manager. "But with debt and stretched public budgets, African governments can’t provide this on their own. Climate finance isn’t an extra at these talks: It’s the condition for everything else.”
According to an analysis published last week by Carbon Brief, public funding pledged to help developing countries fight the climate crisis has fallen by more than 70% in 2026, with President Donald Trump withdrawing the US from international climate efforts and wealthy European nations such as France and Germany slashing their aid budgets.
The negotiations also come amid a global energy crisis fueled by the US-Israeli war with Iran, which climate advocates have said underscores the need to transition away from volatile fossil fuel markets.
While consumers have been saddled with higher costs, oil companies in the US have raked in over $130 billion in profits between April and September 2026—nearly three times what they earned during that period last year, according to a New York Times investigation published in October.
"We have an unprecedented opportunity to secure an outcome at COP31 that can help us hold rich countries accountable to their legal obligations to provide climate finance," said Laurie van der Burg, public finance lead at Oil Change International. "Rich countries keep gaslighting us, saying we should trust them to put the money on the table, but meanwhile they cut their climate finance as they increase their military spending."
"By ending fossil fuel subsidies, making polluters pay, and changing unfair financial rules, rich countries can mobilize trillions, and both meet the needs of their own people and their climate finance obligations," she added. "This way, they can fund a just transition away from fossil fuels toward a more secure and affordable energy future. The money is there. What we need is political will.”
The Climate Action Network said a final draft should aim to deliver $120 billion in adaptation funds well before the 2035 deadline and include long-term funding commitments. It called for this support to come through grants rather than loans that can drive impoverished countries deeper into debt. It also said accountability mechanisms must be put in place to require wealthy nations to fulfill their promises.
"We came to Antalya to turn promises into protection for people. Halfway through, governments are gutting those promises instead," said Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network International. "Workers facing the end of their industries are being offered a website to share their experiences. Families losing their homes to floods and droughts are being offered another workshop. And the countries hit hardest by a crisis they did not cause are being offered declarations instead of the finance they are owed."
“Australia asked to lead these negotiations, yet it is fighting the very commitment vulnerable countries need most: at least tripling adaptation finance," she added. "You cannot claim to lead a COP while working against the people it exists to protect."
The conference is set to close on Friday, leaving four more days for negotiators to turn broad ambitions into a substantive agreement.
"After the biggest fossil fuel crisis in history," Sieber said, "we cannot afford false solutions."
"Well, if you take a look at the White House, it's flawless," said President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump on Monday snapped at a reporter who asked about his fixation on building vanity projects in Washington, DC during a time when the US aviation system is under significant strain.
While speaking with journalists outside the White House, a reporter asked Trump about criticism that he is "too focused on DC construction projects, given the fact that our airlines are crumbling?"
Trump replied that his obsession with DC construction projects, including a planned luxury ballroom and a triumphal arch, was completely justified.
"Well, if you take a look at the White House, it's flawless," Trump said. "Listen to me. I know you don't see dirt, but if you take a look at the White House, you'd never noticed broken windows from where you come, I don't know. But we had 18 broken windows. The plaster, the exterior plaster was falling off the walls, and it was an embarrassment."
Q: What do you say to critics who say you were too focused on DC construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling?TRUMP: The White House is flawless. Listen to me. It takes me 10 minutes a day. Take a look at the helipad. Listen to me! You're so pathetic. You don't have talent.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2026
"I have a responsibility to make sure that the symbol of our country is in decent shape," Trump continued. "And it takes me ten minutes a day, very little time, ten minutes a day."
The reporter then pressed Trump on whether the money spent on his vanity project would be better spent upgrading US aviation infrastructure.
"This doesn't cost money, this is peanuts, and I pay for it!" said Trump, whose assorted projects are projected as costing US taxpayers more than $1.8 billion. "This is called talent. You don't have talent."
The president also called the reporter "so pathetic."
The reporter's question came just three days after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop of flights due to a communications failure affecting the entire National Airspace System.
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over the weekend said he could not guarantee that similar failures would not occur in the future, and demanded Congress approve $50 billion in spending to overhaul the country's air traffic control infrastructure.
Richard Painter, who served as the chief ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush White House, called US Attorney Aaron Reitz's threat against Sen. Elizabeth Warren "ridiculous."
A former White House ethics lawyer said Sunday that US Attorney Aaron Reitz "should be impeached and removed from office" for threatening Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her staff with potential legal consequences for pursuing investigations of President Donald Trump and his allies in corporate America.
"Ridiculous," Richard Painter, who served as chief White House ethics attorney in the George W. Bush administration, wrote on social media in response to a letter by Aaron Reitz, the Trump-appointed US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.
In his November 15 letter, Reitz threatened Warren and members of her staff with possibly "significant legal consequences" if they don't "preserve all documents, communications, and other electronically stored information" pertaining to the senator's plans to investigate abuses by large corporations and the Trump White House.
Warren, a longtime consumer advocate and outspoken critic of Wall Street, is positioned to take charge of the Senate Banking Committee in the new Congress. An unnamed Warren aide told Politico last week that “Big Tech CEOs, administration officials, Trump family crypto businesses, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations should preserve their documents and prepare to answer tough questions.”
In a post-midterm appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation," Warren said that the American public is "sick of a White House that wouldn't enforce the laws even when they got cheated."
"They are sick of a White House that dropped investigations, that said, 'Oh, if you make a nice contribution to Donald Trump's ballroom, then there won't be any enforcement of the law when you have cheated millions of American customers,'" Warren added. "That has to end."
A Public Citizen investigation published last month found that the Trump administration has canceled enforcement actions against more than 200 corporations, including some that donated to Trump's ballroom projects and other initiatives.
Reitz's letter to Warren marked the latest in a series of warnings that Trump Justice Department officials have sent to congressional Democrats as they prepare to use their newly won majorities to investigate alleged wrongdoing by the administration.
Last week, Reitz sent a letter to Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) accusing the senator of "terrorizing" Trump associates with "aggressive, harassing government action."
Blumenthal, who is set to chair the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, launched a probe last month into "undisclosed donors to the White House ballroom." Blumenthal also joined Warren and other lawmakers in launching an investigation into Meredith O’Rourke, a Trump fundraiser who has "coordinated more than $800 million in contributions to President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom, presidential library, Freedom 250 celebrations, Garden of Heroes, and other vanity projects."
In a social media post last week, Blumenthal condemned Reitz and other Trump Justice Department officials for "attempting to intimidate Members of Congress for engaging in constitutionally protected activity."
"I will not be intimidated," Blumenthal wrote. "I will work on behalf of the American people to vigorously pursue investigations into this administration's misuse of taxpayer dollars and any corporate entity that has enabled its boundless corruption."
"That's money straight from your pocket into theirs," said US Rep. Pramila Jayapal.
The American government has refunded over $100 billion worth of President Donald Trump's tariffs in the months since the US Supreme Court declared them illegal.
However, an investigation published by ProPublica on Monday revealed that at least nine companies that have received tariff refunds have used them to pay out bonuses to executives rather than return money to consumers or lower prices.
Among the firms that have used the refunds to give out executive paydays are tool manufacturer Stanley Black & Decker, retailers TJ Maxx and Marshalls, and golf equipment vendor Titleist, according to securities filings and earnings calls reviewed by ProPublica.
Additionally, ProPublica found that "dozens of other firms have said little about how they plan to use the money other than to characterize the windfall as the kind of earnings they use to determine executive bonuses."
While many companies have said they intend to return "tariff refunds to our members through pricing," ProPublica noted that they have been very vague about what this will entail, leaving open the possibility that these companies won't cut prices but instead limit future price increases.
Gregory Germain, a corporate law professor at Syracuse University, told ProPublica that companies using tariff refunds to enrich executives is "probably the least just way to use this money because it wasn't anything the executives did that they should be rewarded for."
"It was a government mistake that resulted in a refund," Germain said. "It really explains why it’s so important for the government, when they’re doing something like this, to think it through to make sure consumers don’t pay extra money and not get it back."
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) wrote in a Monday social media post that the tariff refunds are yet another example of how the Trump administration is rewarding the wealthy at the expense of working Americans.
"Corporations passed the costs of Trump's tariffs on to consumers," Jayapal explained. "Then, they got refund checks from the government. Now, they're using those refund checks to give their CEOs massive bonuses. That's money straight from your pocket into theirs."
USA Today reported last week that a group of Democratic US senators has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to open an investigation into companies that are benefiting from tariff refunds without passing those savings along to consumers.
Specifically, the senators said the FTC should investigate whether tariff refund beneficiaries engaged in "unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce."
"By increasing consumer prices, ostensibly due to tariff costs," the senators wrote, "and then refusing to provide refunds to consumers when they are later reimbursed for those tariff costs, corporations may be in violation of the FTC Act."
"We need to earn people's trust," said Sen. Chris Van Hollen. "And I don't think you do that by simply going back to business as usual, back to the status quo."
US Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Sunday that around 15 fellow Senate Democrats have backed his bid to lead the caucus in the new Congress and accused Sen. Chuck Schumer—the current Democratic leader—of falsely painting his effort to remain in charge as a foregone conclusion.
"This is a wide open race," Van Hollen (D-Md.) said in an appearance on Fox News Sunday, putting his support among Democratic senators at "about 15 and growing." Van Hollen went on to say that Schumer's team "has been putting out numbers that are flatly wrong" in an attempt to "create this false sense of momentum."
Senate Democrats, who will control at least 55 seats in the upper chamber come January, are set to hold their majority leader election on December 1. The vote will be held behind closed doors, on a secret ballot.
Schumer has expressed certainty that he will be reelected as Democratic leader, claiming he has already secured enough votes to win. Van Hollen will need at least 28 votes to defeat Schumer, who has led the caucus for a decade.
"The Democrats were given a chance," Van Hollen said of the party's blowout midterm victories earlier this month. "We need to earn people's trust. And I don't think you do that by simply going back to business as usual, back to the status quo. I think people are demanding change."
Van Hollen has won the public support of several prominent members of the Senate Democratic caucus, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).
"Chris Van Hollen is a close colleague and dear friend," Smith wrote in a social media post last week. "He has my full support to be the next Senate majority leader. Minnesota made it clear, they’re tired of the status quo and ready for real change, and that starts with new leadership."
Several senators-elect have also endorsed Van Hollen or called for new leadership, including Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.), Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.), and Adam Hamilton (D-Kan.).
“Minnesotans are demanding change. Democrats need to deliver. That starts with new voices in our leadership," Flanagan said on Friday. "I believe Chris Van Hollen is the leader and fighter we need to bring about real change, so no American is left behind."
Van Hollen has sought to distinguish himself from Schumer on numerous fronts, including US support for Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza—which Van Hollen has vocally opposed—and continued funding for President Donald Trump's illegal war on Iran. The Maryland senator has said Democrats must use an upcoming confrontation over government funding to ensure "not one penny more" goes to the unauthorized conflict.
In a social media post on Sunday, Van Hollen argued that American voters showed at the ballot box earlier this month that they want Democrats to "end the Iran war," "unrig our economy," "stop trying to engineer elections from DC," and "give new voices a chance to lead."
"To answer that call and earn their trust," he added, "we need new leadership."
During his Fox News Sunday interview, Van Hollen hinted at an alleged effort by Schumer's team to "move up" the date of the leadership election to "short-circuit that open debate process within the Democratic caucus."
"If you're really confident that even after this debate, you will win, you wouldn't try to shorten the debate," Van Hollen said.
Citing unnamed people familiar with conversations among Senate Democrats, The New York Times reported that "there has been an internal discussion by some lawmakers of moving up the date of the election to avoid a prolonged internal battle"—but "it is not clear that the idea has gained any traction or is being driven by Mr. Schumer himself."