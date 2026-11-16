Today, a coalition of public health and environmental organizations filed a petition calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to lower the federal safety threshold for nitrates in drinking water to 1mg/L. The current threshold of 10mg/L was first adopted in 1975 and EPA has never updated it since. Public health research in the intervening 51 years clearly shows that nitrate-contaminated drinking water at levels far below the current standard is associated with increased risk of cancer, birth defects, and more.

Today, at 11 a.m. ET, petition authors Food & Water Watch, Environmental Law & Policy Center, Union of Concerned Scientists, NRDC, Environmental Working Group, Alliance for the Great Lakes and Prairie Rivers Network will host an online press briefing on the full petition details.

Unchecked factory farm and chemical fertilizer pollution are the nation’s primary sources of waterway nitrate contamination. Today roughly 1 in 3 Americans — nearly 120 million people — are exposed to dangerous nitrate levels in their tap water. The petition filing comes as Trump’s EPA has apparently abandoned a re-assessment of nitrate’s toxicity and eliminated the offices responsible for conducting such assessments, scuttling years of work done under prior administrations.

Tarah Heinzen, Legal Director at Food & Water Watch, said: “Nitrates are poisoning America and Trump’s EPA is asleep at the wheel. Unfettered industrial agriculture pollution is pumping these toxic chemicals into the water we drink, and hardly anything is being done about it. The science is clear: Current regulations are not protecting our health. EPA must lower the safe drinking water limit for nitrates and start holding the polluters responsible accountable.”

Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, EPA has a responsibility to update safety thresholds as public health research evolves. Today’s petition outlines the research establishing nitrate health risks, presents a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis, and provides a roadmap for EPA to address this problem at the source and at the tap.

Tens of millions of people from California to Delaware are exposed to particularly high nitrate levels because of pollution from industrial agriculture. For example, 46% of Iowans are exposed to nitrate levels over 1mg/L. With more factory farms and chemical fertilizer use than any other state, Iowa has the nation’s highest surface water nitrate contamination and fastest rising cancer rates. This summer, more than 600,000 Des Moines area residents faced a second consecutive year of water restrictions, while nitrate removal systems ran a record 193 days.

Dr. Stacy Woods, Research Director at Union of Concerned Scientists, said: “The U.S. is facing a quiet public health crisis. Since EPA set the nitrate drinking water standard decades ago, scientific research has revealed links between lower levels of nitrate and cancer, adverse birth outcomes, and other serious health effects. The need for action is urgent, because nitrate levels linked to increased health risks have been reported in water systems serving tens of millions of people across the country.”

Nancy Stoner, Senior Attorney at the Environmental Law & Policy Center, said: “EPA is using a report from 1962 to set the nitrate drinking water standard – 64 year-old information. It completely fails to consider the cancer risk associated with drinking nitrate-contaminated water. It is way past time for EPA to set a new standard to protect public health.”

Anne Schechinger, Senior Director, Agriculture & Climate Research at the Environmental Working Group said: “The science on the threats of nitrate exposure has advanced, but our public health protective standards have not. We now know that even low-level exposure can have serious health consequences, yet federal policy continues to rely on an outdated threshold that fails to protect millions of people. The EPA must urgently update the drinking water standard for nitrate.”

Angela Blatt, Senior Agriculture Policy Manager at the Alliance for the Great Lakes, said: "Communities across the Great Lakes region are already paying the price for nitrate contamination, whether through costly drinking water treatment or higher nitrate levels in the water coming from their taps. Lowering the federal nitrate standard to 1 mg/L is an important step toward protecting public health, but treatment alone cannot be the answer. We also have to address the problem at its source by preventing excess fertilizer and manure from contaminating our water. Pollution that starts upstream creates real costs downstream, and stronger action is needed to stop shifting those costs onto communities and drinking water systems."

J.P. Rose, Director of Soil Health at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), said: “For decades EPA has given industrial agriculture a free pass to pollute, and now one in three Americans is drinking water with dangerous levels of nitrates. Tackling agricultural pollution at the source and improving treatment will help ensure all Americans have access to safe drinking water.”

Robert Hirschfeld, Director of Water Policy at Prairie Rivers Network said: “Illinois, like much of the Corn Belt, has a nitrate problem driven largely by fertilizer runoff from farm fields. Research increasingly links nitrate to colorectal cancer and other health risks at levels far below today’s legal limit. That limit is based on decades-old science and gives Illinois families a false sense of security about our tap water. We need a nitrate limit that reflects the best available science.”

Demand for stricter nitrate regulation is growing. Earlier this year, 83 groups called on EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take emergency action to protect drinking water from industrial agriculture’s nitrate pollution. Advocates and communities in five states - Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Oregon and Washington - also have filed petitions for EPA emergency action to protect private well users from this same contamination.