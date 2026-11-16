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Trump Snaps at Reporter for Questioning His DC Vanity Project Obsession Amid Air Travel Disaster

President Donald Trump talks to reporters while departing the White House on November 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump Snaps at Reporter for Questioning His DC Vanity Project Obsession Amid Air Travel Disaster

"Well, if you take a look at the White House, it's flawless," said President Donald Trump.

NewsPolitics

President Donald Trump on Monday snapped at a reporter who asked about his fixation on building vanity projects in Washington, DC during a time when the US aviation system is under significant strain.

While speaking with journalists outside the White House, a reporter asked Trump about criticism that he is "too focused on DC construction projects, given the fact that our airlines are crumbling?"

Trump replied that his obsession with DC construction projects, including a planned luxury ballroom and a triumphal arch, was completely justified.

"Well, if you take a look at the White House, it's flawless," Trump said. "Listen to me. I know you don't see dirt, but if you take a look at the White House, you'd never noticed broken windows from where you come, I don't know. But we had 18 broken windows. The plaster, the exterior plaster was falling off the walls, and it was an embarrassment."

"I have a responsibility to make sure that the symbol of our country is in decent shape," Trump continued. "And it takes me ten minutes a day, very little time, ten minutes a day."

The reporter then pressed Trump on whether the money spent on his vanity project would be better spent upgrading US aviation infrastructure.

"This doesn't cost money, this is peanuts, and I pay for it!" said Trump, whose assorted projects are projected as costing US taxpayers more than $1.8 billion. "This is called talent. You don't have talent."

The president also called the reporter "so pathetic."

The reporter's question came just three days after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop of flights due to a communications failure affecting the entire National Airspace System.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over the weekend said he could not guarantee that similar failures would not occur in the future, and demanded Congress approve $50 billion in spending to overhaul the country's air traffic control infrastructure.

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federal aviation administrationwhite houseair traffic controlsean duffydonald trump

President Donald Trump on Monday snapped at a reporter who asked about his fixation on building vanity projects in Washington, DC during a time when the US aviation system is under significant strain.

While speaking with journalists outside the White House, a reporter asked Trump about criticism that he is "too focused on DC construction projects, given the fact that our airlines are crumbling?"

Trump replied that his obsession with DC construction projects, including a planned luxury ballroom and a triumphal arch, was completely justified.

"Well, if you take a look at the White House, it's flawless," Trump said. "Listen to me. I know you don't see dirt, but if you take a look at the White House, you'd never noticed broken windows from where you come, I don't know. But we had 18 broken windows. The plaster, the exterior plaster was falling off the walls, and it was an embarrassment."

"I have a responsibility to make sure that the symbol of our country is in decent shape," Trump continued. "And it takes me ten minutes a day, very little time, ten minutes a day."

The reporter then pressed Trump on whether the money spent on his vanity project would be better spent upgrading US aviation infrastructure.

"This doesn't cost money, this is peanuts, and I pay for it!" said Trump, whose assorted projects are projected as costing US taxpayers more than $1.8 billion. "This is called talent. You don't have talent."

The president also called the reporter "so pathetic."

The reporter's question came just three days after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop of flights due to a communications failure affecting the entire National Airspace System.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over the weekend said he could not guarantee that similar failures would not occur in the future, and demanded Congress approve $50 billion in spending to overhaul the country's air traffic control infrastructure.

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President Donald Trump on Monday snapped at a reporter who asked about his fixation on building vanity projects in Washington, DC during a time when the US aviation system is under significant strain.

While speaking with journalists outside the White House, a reporter asked Trump about criticism that he is "too focused on DC construction projects, given the fact that our airlines are crumbling?"

Trump replied that his obsession with DC construction projects, including a planned luxury ballroom and a triumphal arch, was completely justified.

"Well, if you take a look at the White House, it's flawless," Trump said. "Listen to me. I know you don't see dirt, but if you take a look at the White House, you'd never noticed broken windows from where you come, I don't know. But we had 18 broken windows. The plaster, the exterior plaster was falling off the walls, and it was an embarrassment."

"I have a responsibility to make sure that the symbol of our country is in decent shape," Trump continued. "And it takes me ten minutes a day, very little time, ten minutes a day."

The reporter then pressed Trump on whether the money spent on his vanity project would be better spent upgrading US aviation infrastructure.

"This doesn't cost money, this is peanuts, and I pay for it!" said Trump, whose assorted projects are projected as costing US taxpayers more than $1.8 billion. "This is called talent. You don't have talent."

The president also called the reporter "so pathetic."

The reporter's question came just three days after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop of flights due to a communications failure affecting the entire National Airspace System.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over the weekend said he could not guarantee that similar failures would not occur in the future, and demanded Congress approve $50 billion in spending to overhaul the country's air traffic control infrastructure.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
federal aviation administrationwhite houseair traffic controlsean duffydonald trump
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