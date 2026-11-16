UN Secretary-General Urges Global Mechanism to Address Threat of 'Killer Robots'

Echoing recent demands from advocacy groups around the world and the United Nations' human rights chief, outgoing UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday reiterated his call for governments from across the globe to agree to a legally binding instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems, or "killer robots."

"For over 40 years, the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons has reflected a fundamental principle: Even war has limits," Guterres said in his address to the Seventh Review Conference of the High Contracting Parties to the CCW in Geneva. "Across the decades, the convention has helped reduce human suffering caused by weapons such as mines, improvised explosive devices, incendiary weapons, and explosive remnants of war."

"But the nature of warfare is changing. New technologies—including autonomous weapon systems—present new humanitarian, legal, ethical, and security challenges," he continued. "We must ensure the convention remains fit for today's world. This review conference is an important opportunity: To strengthen and achieve universal participation in the convention and its existing protocols; to uphold and reinforce existing protections; and to update the convention to meet today's challenges."

In his explicit call "to seize this moment" and establish a legally binding instrument on killer robots that includes "clear prohibitions and restrictions," the UN chief highlighted that "the elements formulated by the group of governmental experts on this issue provide a strong foundation on which to build."

"Take action to prevent the use and spread of these merciless weapons," he declared at the start of the five-day conference, held every five years. "We must never stop shielding civilians from the carnage and devastation of armed conflict, and preventing unnecessary suffering. Together, let's put humanity and protection first."

Guterres' speech followed Volker Türk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, similarly saying Friday that "the international community has critical choices to make, right now, about the future of armed conflicts and the role of human beings in decisions over the use of force. I call on states to urgently agree on binding international rules to regulate autonomous weapons and protect human lives—before it is too late."

"A machine must never have the power to decide whether a human being survives or dies," argued Türk. "Human judgment and responsibility must remain at the center of decisions involving the use of force. Machines cannot understand the value of human life, assess context in the way humans can, or make the complex judgments required by international law. Nor can objects be held accountable when things go wrong."

"In order to protect the right to life of their populations, states must take measures to reduce the proliferation of potentially lethal weapons for unauthorized use," he continued. "Prohibiting the development or deployment of autonomous weapons designed or used to target human beings would be the most effective way to give effect to this obligation."

"The choice before states is clear,” Türk added. "They need to seize this moment to begin negotiations on a legally binding instrument containing clear prohibitions and restrictions. The longer the international community waits, the more difficult it will become to establish meaningful safeguards—and it may be too late."

UN News noted that "not all countries agree on controls, although UN General Assembly Resolution 78/241 from December 2023 confirming that lethal autonomous weapons systems must respect the laws of war received support from 152 countries, with four against and 11 abstentions."

Those who voted against were Belarus, India, Mali, and Russia—which, under Russian President Vladimir Putin, launched an ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine voted for the resolution, as did the United States, while Iran and Israel were among the countries that abstained.

Nearly three years later, with over 74,000 Palestinians dead from US-backed Israel's genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip and thousands more recently killed across the Middle East due to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's illegal war on Iran, their governments are working against what the UN leaders are urging.

As The Guardian reported in early November, "Russia, the US, and Israel, among others, are pushing against the review conference setting a timetable for a legally binding instrument," just months after Ukraine accused Russia of using an artificial intelligence-guided drone that "struck a propane tank at a fuel station in Zaporizhzhia."

EXCLUSIVE: The UK Government has declined to back a legally binding international treaty regulating so called 'killer-robots' ahead of crucial UN negotiations next week



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Among those calling for action, as the newspaper pointed out, are organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, US-born Pope Leo XIV, and "a coalition of 50 states including Ireland, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, France, and Germany."

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW), and Stop Killer Robots jointly warned last week that "the failure of states to take decisive action on autonomous weapons" at the conference "would leave civilians dangerously exposed to rapidly advancing military technologies."

Verity Coyle, HRW's deputy crisis, conflict, and arms director, said that "after years of stalemate largely due to some states weaponizing the consensus-based decision-making under the CCW against meaningful progress, states parties finally have an opportunity to move from discussion to action."

"A time‑bound treaty negotiation process," Coyle asserted, "is the only credible way to ensure UN member states effectively respond to the existential dangers posed by autonomous weapons systems."