The COP31 Presidencies today published the first draft text of the Cover Decision. The draft text, which puts make-or-break issues and tests for COP31 on the table, dropped key elements on the transition away from fossil fuels and fails to safeguard electrification as based on renewables, 350.org says.

Analysis of key elements:

Paragraph 66 and 140 highlight the need to transition away from fossil fuels and welcome the Roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels, but drop any reference to taking this work forward.

Paragraph 59 and 60 open a backdoor for technologies that wrongly focus on distractions such as carbon removal technologies.

Paragraph 50 includes the reference to 35% electrification by 2035, but fails to mention renewable based Paris-aligned electrification and specifically promotes electrification “regardless of the electricity mix”

Paragraph 73 quantifies the tripling of adaptation finance which provides some much needed clarity, however without clear milestones.

Andreas Sieber, 350.org Head of Political Strategy said:

“The draft puts COP31’s defining battles squarely on the table: the energy transition and adaptation finance. Türkiye and Australia seem to want to keep the transition away from fossil fuels in the diplomatic waiting room but drop any reference to the work going forward in the current draft text. Countries have repeatedly called on them to take the roadmaps forward, yet the presidencies have barely lifted a finger. They must now secure a place for the transition in the cover decision and launch a credible political process, building on Brazil’s fossil fuel roadmaps and feeding into the next Global Stocktake.



After the biggest fossil fuel crisis in history, we cannot afford false solutions. We need renewables-based and Paris-aligned electrification which must be funded. Renewable electrification must bring energy access to those that need it - it should not be a trojan horse for meeting the needs of energy guzzling data centers.

You cannot claim to lead the world’s climate negotiations while refusing to lead on the transition away from fossil fuels. The credibility of both presidencies is now on the line.”

350.org campaigners said that even if adaptation finance were tripled to $120 billion a year, it still falls far short of the more than $420 billion needed by developing countries. Analysis from Carbon Brief also shows that the amount of public funding pledged to help developing countries tackle climate change has dropped by more than 70% in 2026.

Rukiya Khamis, 350.org East Africa Program Manager said:

“Across Africa, people are dying from drought and drowning from floods. Communities badly need the resources to adapt to the reality of a crisis they did little to cause. But with debt and stretched public budgets, African governments can’t provide this on their own. Climate finance isn’t an extra at these talks: it’s the condition for everything else. It’s alarming how financial pledges by wealthy, polluting countries are dropping like a stone – COP31 must stop this with a strong outcome on adaptation finance. We need new money on the table, and this can come from taxing profits of fossil fuel corporations.”

Fenton Lutunatabua, Pacific and Caribbean Program Manager at 350.org, said:

“Pacific communities are already living the future that negotiators are still debating. Every fraction of a degree decides whether our islands, cultures and ways of life survive. There’s real momentum behind the transition away from fossil fuels, and countries across every negotiating bloc have backed it. But momentum isn’t yet a plan. The Türkiye and Australia presidencies hold the pen in this second week, and they must use it to chart a clear way forward for transition roadmaps, explicitly naming the exit from fossil fuels as our guiding compass.”

Heads of Delegations and ministers will respond to the text today and the coming days before at least one more iteration is issued. The transitioning away from fossil fuels, electrification, and adaptation finance have emerged as defining political tests of COP31 within the cover decision.