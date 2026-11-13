To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Oil Change International
Contact: Valentina Stackl, Oil Change International (ET) - valentina@oilchange.org

Oil Change International Response to the First Draft of the COP31 Cover Decision

Shady Khalil, Global Policy Senior Campaigner, Oil Change International said:

“The first draft of the COP31 cover decision has some promising ingredients, but it's far too early to know whether governments will turn them into a meal worth serving. There is welcome recognition that wealthy countries are failing to deliver on climate finance promises and their obligation to provide public finance, triple adaptation finance, and the need for countries to develop roadmaps to transition away from fossil fuels.

“Some key ingredients are missing. Governments must strengthen this draft with concrete commitments to end fossil fuel expansion, deliver fair and funded fossil fuel phaseout roadmaps, and ensure wealthy countries pay their fair share without saddling Global South countries with more debt. Other ingredients are rotten and should be taken out, such as dangerous distractions like CCS and CDR or a thinly veiled push for fossil gas expansion. Negotiations over the next days will suggest if governments need to prove they can deliver.

“The success of COP is not determined by the cover decision alone, but also the health and progress of negotiated agenda items, such as the establishment of just transition mechanism.”

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

(202) 518-9029
www.priceofoil.org
Press Page